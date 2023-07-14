Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in equity and equity-related securities of small- to mid-cap companies throughout the world, excluding the United States. The Fund will invest primarily in small- to mid-cap companies whose capitalization, at the time of purchase, range from the market capitalization of the smallest company included in the MSCI ACWI ex USA Small and Mid-Cap Index (net) (the “Index”) to the market capitalization of the largest company in the Index during the most recent 12-month period. As of August 31, 2022, the market capitalizations of companies included in the Index ranged from $17.66 million to $408.71 billion. The Fund may hold foreign currencies and non-dollar denominated foreign securities. The Fund also invests in depositary receipts, which are instruments issued by a bank that represent an interest in a foreign issuer’s securities. The Fund is not limited in the amount it invests in any one country or region. The subadvisers will try to select a wide range of industries and companies and may invest in developing or emerging market countries. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities and, as noted above, depositary receipts. The Fund invests a portion of its assets using a bottom-up, growth-focused approach that seeks to invest in companies with accelerating earnings growth due to positive fundamental change, with evidence of a sustainable catalyst and improving relative price strength. The Fund does not employ a currency overlay strategy, but rather considers currency implications as a component in security selection. The Fund invests the other portion of its assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies using a bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Although the Fund invests primarily in equity securities, it may invest in fixed-income securities from time-to-time up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered. In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities.