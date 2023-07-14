The fund, under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of its net assets in income producing securities. The fund may invest in common equities of large, mid and small capitalization companies (both domestic and foreign, including American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”)), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), preferred equity securities, convertible securities, and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The fund will limit its investments in MLPs to less than 25% of net assets. The fund may also invest in corporate debt securities, including bonds and other debt securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including obligations of industrial, utility, banking and other corporate issuers. The fund’s investments in corporate debt securities may include investments in below investment grade securities, including those referred to as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds” (or the unrated equivalent) at the time of purchase.

The Adviser may use options, such as puts or calls on individual securities, as well as options on securities indices and exchange-traded funds, to enhance returns, generate income, to reduce portfolio volatility, or to reduce downside risk when the Adviser believes it to be prudent. To enhance income, the Adviser may sell call options on stocks held in the portfolio (covered call writing). In exchange for the option premium received, the fund will give up potential upside in the underlying stock. The Adviser may write put options on stocks that it has deemed to be attractive purchases at lower price levels. The Adviser may also utilize a combination of puts and/or calls regarding the same security (sometimes referred to as “straddles,” “collars” or “spreads”) or utilize puts and calls on related securities.

The Adviser focuses on estimating a company’s value independent of its current stock price. To estimate a company’s value, the Adviser concentrates on the fundamental economic drivers of the business. The primary focus is on “bottom-up” analysis, which takes into consideration earnings, revenue growth, operating margins, balance sheet strength, free cash flow generation, management stewardship, and other economic factors. The Adviser also typically considers the level of industry competition, regulatory factors, the threat of technological obsolescence, and a variety of other industry factors. If the Adviser’s estimate of a company’s value differs sufficiently from the current market price, the company may be an attractive investment opportunity. In constructing a portfolio of securities, the Adviser is not constrained by the sector or industry weights in the benchmark. The Adviser relies on individual stock selection and discipline in the investment process to add value. The highest portfolio security weights are assigned to companies where the Adviser has the highest level of conviction.

Once a stock is selected, the Adviser continues to monitor the company’s strategies, financial performance, and competitive environment. The Adviser may sell a security as it reaches the Adviser’s estimate of the company’s value if it believes that the company’s earnings, revenue growth, operating margin or other economic factors are deteriorating, if the company’s stock price is discounting more than the company’s long range earnings potential, or if it identifies a stock that it believes offers a better investment opportunity.