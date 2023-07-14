Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

VELA INCOME OPPORTUNITIES FUND

mutual fund
VIOAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.15 -0.04 -0.44%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(VIOAX) Primary (VIOIX)
VIOAX (Mutual Fund)

VELA INCOME OPPORTUNITIES FUND

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.15 -0.04 -0.44%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(VIOAX) Primary (VIOIX)
VIOAX (Mutual Fund)

VELA INCOME OPPORTUNITIES FUND

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.15 -0.04 -0.44%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(VIOAX) Primary (VIOIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VELA INCOME OPPORTUNITIES FUND

VIOAX | Fund

$9.15

$25.9 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.2%

1 yr return

0.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$25.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VELA INCOME OPPORTUNITIES FUND

VIOAX | Fund

$9.15

$25.9 M

0.00%

0.01%

VIOAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VELA INCOME OPPORTUNITIES FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund, under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of its net assets in income producing securities. The fund may invest in common equities of large, mid and small capitalization companies (both domestic and foreign, including American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”)), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), preferred equity securities, convertible securities, and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The fund will limit its investments in MLPs to less than 25% of net assets. The fund may also invest in corporate debt securities, including bonds and other debt securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including obligations of industrial, utility, banking and other corporate issuers. The fund’s investments in corporate debt securities may include investments in below investment grade securities, including those referred to as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds” (or the unrated equivalent) at the time of purchase.

The Adviser may use options, such as puts or calls on individual securities, as well as options on securities indices and exchange-traded funds, to enhance returns, generate income, to reduce portfolio volatility, or to reduce downside risk when the Adviser believes it to be prudent. To enhance income, the Adviser may sell call options on stocks held in the portfolio (covered call writing). In exchange for the option premium received, the fund will give up potential upside in the underlying stock. The Adviser may write put options on stocks that it has deemed to be attractive purchases at lower price levels. The Adviser may also utilize a combination of puts and/or calls regarding the same security (sometimes referred to as “straddles,” “collars” or “spreads”) or utilize puts and calls on related securities.

The Adviser focuses on estimating a company’s value independent of its current stock price. To estimate a company’s value, the Adviser concentrates on the fundamental economic drivers of the business. The primary focus is on “bottom-up” analysis, which takes into consideration earnings, revenue growth, operating margins, balance sheet strength, free cash flow generation, management stewardship, and other economic factors. The Adviser also typically considers the level of industry competition, regulatory factors, the threat of technological obsolescence, and a variety of other industry factors. If the Adviser’s estimate of a company’s value differs sufficiently from the current market price, the company may be an attractive investment opportunity. In constructing a portfolio of securities, the Adviser is not constrained by the sector or industry weights in the benchmark. The Adviser relies on individual stock selection and discipline in the investment process to add value. The highest portfolio security weights are assigned to companies where the Adviser has the highest level of conviction.

Once a stock is selected, the Adviser continues to monitor the company’s strategies, financial performance, and competitive environment. The Adviser may sell a security as it reaches the Adviser’s estimate of the company’s value if it believes that the company’s earnings, revenue growth, operating margin or other economic factors are deteriorating, if the company’s stock price is discounting more than the company’s long range earnings potential, or if it identifies a stock that it believes offers a better investment opportunity.

Read More

VIOAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VIOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.9% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VIOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VIOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.9% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VIOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VIOAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VIOAX Category Low Category High VIOAX % Rank
Net Assets 25.9 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 103 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 6.63 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 25.65% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Money Market Obligations Trust 3.62%
  2. The Kraft Heinz Company 3.04%
  3. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. 2.87%
  4. Medtronic PLC 2.52%
  5. Flowers Foods, Inc. 2.51%
  6. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 2.40%
  7. Simon Property Group Inc 2.30%
  8. Johnson Controls International PLC 2.25%
  9. Civitas Resources Inc 2.09%
  10. Northwestern Corporation 2.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VIOAX % Rank
Stocks 		88.32% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		5.48% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		3.85% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		3.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		-0.65% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VIOAX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VIOAX % Rank
US 		88.32% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VIOAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		3.62% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		-0.65% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VIOAX % Rank
US 		5.48% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

VIOAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VIOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

VIOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

VIOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VIOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

VIOAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VIOAX Category Low Category High VIOAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VIOAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VIOAX Category Low Category High VIOAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VIOAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

VIOAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×