Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
-2.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$10.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
17.7%
Expense Ratio 2.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 71.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|VHDZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|91.57%
|1 Yr
|-2.2%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|99.11%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-4.8%
|20.2%
|95.58%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|9.5%
|52.56%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.5%
|9.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VHDZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.6%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|90.94%
|2021
|4.3%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|43.12%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|72.20%
|2019
|N/A
|1.1%
|7.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|N/A
|Period
|VHDZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-9.7%
|22.0%
|91.57%
|1 Yr
|-2.2%
|-23.7%
|56.0%
|91.42%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-4.8%
|22.0%
|95.28%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|12.3%
|48.25%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.5%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VHDZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.6%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|90.94%
|2021
|4.3%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|43.12%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|72.20%
|2019
|N/A
|1.1%
|7.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|N/A
|VHDZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VHDZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|10.8 M
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|95.28%
|Number of Holdings
|187
|2
|3900
|26.76%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.87 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|96.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.74%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|80.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VHDZX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.60%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|20.59%
|Cash
|0.40%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|74.71%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|34.12%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|51.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|30.59%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|33.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VHDZX % Rank
|Financial Services
|24.22%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|26.41%
|Industrials
|12.90%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|54.30%
|Healthcare
|10.72%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|46.88%
|Basic Materials
|9.64%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|37.98%
|Consumer Defense
|8.87%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|45.40%
|Communication Services
|8.63%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|21.66%
|Utilities
|7.32%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|11.87%
|Energy
|6.90%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|47.48%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.05%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|90.50%
|Real Estate
|4.09%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|11.87%
|Technology
|1.65%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|87.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VHDZX % Rank
|Non US
|99.00%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|14.71%
|US
|0.60%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|73.53%
|VHDZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.75%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|3.88%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|16.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.47%
|N/A
|VHDZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|VHDZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VHDZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|71.00%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|73.20%
|VHDZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VHDZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|74.04%
|VHDZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|VHDZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VHDZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.64%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|12.46%
|VHDZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 05, 2022
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2021
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2021
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2021
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2020
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2019
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 06, 2016
5.48
5.5%
Kai Yee Wong is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2012, she worked as a senior equity portfolio manager at Northern Trust responsible for managing various global indices including developed, emerging, real estate, Topix and socially responsible benchmarks. Previously Kai Yee served as a portfolio manager with Deutsche Bank, an assistant treasurer at Bankers Trust and a trust officer at the Bank of Tokyo. She earned a BS from New York University Stern School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 06, 2016
5.48
5.5%
Steven Wetter is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM, he served as Co-Head of International Indexing responsible for managing ETFs, index funds and quantitative portfolios at BNY Mellon, and formerly held similar positions at Northern Trust and Bankers Trust. Steve earned a BA from the University of California at Berkeley, and an MBA in finance (with distinction) from New York University Stern School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 06, 2016
5.48
5.5%
Vincent Costa is head of the value and global quantitative equities teams and also serves as a portfolio manager for the active quantitative and fundamental large cap value strategies. Vinnie joined Voya Investment Management (Voya IM) in April 2006 as head of portfolio management for quantitative equity. Prior to joining Voya IM, he managed quantitative equity investments at both Merrill Lynch Investment Management and Bankers Trust Company. He earned a BS in quantitative business analysis from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA in finance from the New York University Stern School of Business, and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Peg DiOrio, CFA, Portfolio Manager, is the head of quantitative equities at Voya IM and serves as a portfolio manager for the active quantitative strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM in 2012, she was a quantitative analyst with Alliance Bernstein/Sanford C. Bernstein for sixteen years where she was responsible for multivariate and time series analysis for low volatility strategies, global equities, REITs and options. Previously she was a senior investment planning analyst with Sanford C. Bernstein.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.6
|0.54
