Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund

mutual fund
VHCAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$169.25 -0.52 -0.31%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (VHCOX) Primary Inst (VHCAX)
VHCAX (Mutual Fund)

Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$169.25 -0.52 -0.31%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (VHCOX) Primary Inst (VHCAX)
VHCAX (Mutual Fund)

Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$169.25 -0.52 -0.31%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (VHCOX) Primary Inst (VHCAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund

VHCAX | Fund

$169.25

$18.1 B

0.76%

$1.29

0.36%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.8%

1 yr return

6.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$18.1 B

Holdings in Top 10

25.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$169.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund

VHCAX | Fund

$169.25

$18.1 B

0.76%

$1.29

0.36%

VHCAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Vanguard
  • Inception Date
    Nov 12, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joel Fried

Fund Description

The Fund invests mainly in U.S. stocks, with an emphasis on companies that are considered to have prospects for rapid earnings growth. The Fund does not focus on companies of any particular size; however, the advisor may emphasize mid-cap stocks. The Fund’s investment advisor uses fundamental research to identify stocks that are expected to outperform the market over a three- to five-year time horizon and that are available at attractive prices relative to their fundamental values.
Read More

VHCAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VHCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.8% -41.7% 64.0% 88.67%
1 Yr 6.6% -46.2% 77.9% 85.33%
3 Yr 1.7%* -42.0% 28.4% 43.55%
5 Yr 0.1%* -30.4% 23.4% 60.69%
10 Yr 5.6%* -16.9% 19.6% 33.25%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VHCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.5% -85.9% 81.6% 12.09%
2021 4.4% -31.0% 26.7% 48.82%
2020 4.0% -13.0% 34.8% 91.04%
2019 4.6% -6.0% 10.6% 77.56%
2018 -3.0% -15.9% 2.0% 68.10%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VHCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.8% -41.7% 64.0% 85.06%
1 Yr 6.6% -46.2% 77.9% 80.90%
3 Yr 1.7%* -42.0% 28.4% 43.34%
5 Yr 0.1%* -30.4% 23.4% 66.88%
10 Yr 5.6%* -16.9% 19.6% 64.16%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VHCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.5% -85.9% 81.6% 12.09%
2021 4.4% -31.0% 26.7% 48.82%
2020 4.0% -13.0% 34.8% 91.04%
2019 4.6% -6.0% 10.6% 77.56%
2018 -3.0% -15.9% 3.1% 79.62%

NAV & Total Return History

VHCAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VHCAX Category Low Category High VHCAX % Rank
Net Assets 18.1 B 189 K 222 B 8.74%
Number of Holdings 191 2 3509 12.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.98 B -1.37 M 104 B 18.93%
Weighting of Top 10 25.27% 11.4% 116.5% 98.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Eli Lilly and Co 5.64%
  2. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 4.28%
  3. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 4.28%
  4. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 4.28%
  5. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 4.28%
  6. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 4.28%
  7. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 4.28%
  8. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 4.28%
  9. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 4.28%
  10. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 4.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VHCAX % Rank
Stocks 		96.71% 50.26% 104.50% 76.07%
Cash 		3.29% -10.83% 49.73% 18.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 46.56%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 50.41%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 43.61%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 43.20%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VHCAX % Rank
Healthcare 		29.90% 0.00% 39.76% 0.49%
Technology 		28.23% 0.00% 65.70% 74.84%
Industrials 		12.27% 0.00% 30.65% 7.62%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.65% 0.00% 62.57% 82.38%
Financial Services 		9.74% 0.00% 43.06% 44.67%
Communication Services 		5.65% 0.00% 66.40% 85.25%
Energy 		3.10% 0.00% 41.09% 18.69%
Basic Materials 		0.30% 0.00% 18.91% 70.49%
Consumer Defense 		0.15% 0.00% 25.50% 85.90%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 60.49%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 80.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VHCAX % Rank
US 		81.47% 34.69% 100.00% 95.00%
Non US 		15.24% 0.00% 54.22% 2.95%

VHCAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VHCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.36% 0.01% 20.29% 94.57%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.50% 11.35%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

VHCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VHCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VHCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.00% 0.00% 316.74% 3.80%

VHCAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VHCAX Category Low Category High VHCAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.76% 0.00% 41.31% 51.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VHCAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VHCAX Category Low Category High VHCAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.40% -6.13% 1.75% 8.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VHCAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VHCAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joel Fried

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 1998

24.34

24.3%

Joel P. Fried, President of PRIMECAP Management Company. He has worked in investment management since 1985, has been with PRIMECAP since 1986, has co-managed the Master Fund since its inception in 2002 and has managed assets since 1987. Prior to joining PRIMECAP, he spent one year as a financial analyst with Hughes Investment Management Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hughes Aircraft. Mr. Fried received his undergraduate degree in Economic Systems/Science from the University of California, Los Angeles and is a graduate of UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Theo Kolokotrones

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 1998

24.34

24.3%

Theo A. Kolokotrones, Chairman of PRIMECAP Management Company. He has worked in investment management since 1970, has managed assets since 1979, has been with PRIMECAP since 1983. He co-founded PRIMECAP Management Company in September 1983. He is the lead manager of Vanguard Capital Opportunity and Odyssey Aggressive Growth fund. Previously, Kolokotrones spent six years at Capital Research Company, most recently as Senior Vice President. He has held portfolio management responsibilities since 1979. From 1970 to 1977, Kolokotrones was Vice President and Senior Financial Analyst at Smith Barney, Harris Upham and Company in New York. Education: B.A., University of Chicago; M.B.A., Harvard Business School.

Alfred Mordecai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1999

22.43

22.4%

Alfred W. Mordecai, Vice Chairman of PRIMECAP Management Company. Mr. Mordecai joined PRIMECAP Management Company in August 1997. In 1996, he was an associate at McKinsey and Company. From 1990 to 1995, he worked as a nuclear engineer and program manager for the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Directorate, a joint U.S. Navy and Department of Energy organization. Mr. Mordecai graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Duke University. He has a master’s degree in Systems Engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and is a graduate of the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration.

M. Ansari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2007

14.42

14.4%

M. Mohsin Ansari, Executive Vice President of PRIMECAP Management Company. He has worked in investment management and has been with PRIMECAP since 2000, has managed assets since 2007. Mr. Ansari joined PRIMECAP Management Company in July 2000. From 1994 to 1998, he worked at Weyerhaeuser Company on various assignments ranging from managing capital projects to coordinating production at mills. In 1999, he was an Associate at Andersen Consulting. Mr. Ansari graduated from Colgate University with a bachelor’s degree in Physics and from Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering. He also has an M.B.A. from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration.

James Marchetti

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 27, 2015

7.35

7.4%

James Marchetti, Executive Vice President of PRIMECAP. He has worked in investment management and has been with PRIMECAP since 2005, has managed assets since 2014. In 2004, he worked as a product analyst in Fidelity's Strategic Investments group. From 1996 to 2003, he ran the software division of IntelliSense, a start-up acquired by Corning Inc. in 2001. Mr. Marchetti holds an MBA degree from MIT-Sloan and a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering, also from MIT, where he completed a thesis focused on recombinant protein recovery and purification techniques.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×