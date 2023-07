The Fund invests 60% to 70% of its assets in dividend-paying and, to a lesser extent, non-dividend-paying equity securities of established large and mid-size U.S. and foreign companies. In choosing these companies, the advisor seeks those that appear to be undervalued but have prospects for improvement. These stocks are commonly referred to as value stocks. The remaining 30% to 40% of the Fund’s assets are invested mainly in U.S. and foreign fixed income securities that the advisor believes will generate a moderate level of current income. These securities include investment-grade corporate bonds, with some exposure to government and government agency bonds, and mortgage-backed securities. The Fund may also invest in local currency bonds.