The Fund seeks to provide exposure to a broad portfolio of sustainable real estate companies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies principally engaged in the real estate industry that meet the Advisor’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) criteria, as described below. The Fund invests in the securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies with a focus on real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) or companies that the Advisor considers to be similar to REITs because of the way they are treated by tax authorities or because of the way they are required to conduct their business (“REIT-like entities”). The Fund may invest in companies of any size.

REITs and REIT-like entities are types of real estate companies that pool investors’ funds for investment primarily in income-producing real estate or real estate related loans or interests, and may include foreign REIT-like entities. The Fund generally considers a company to be principally engaged in the real estate industry if the company: (i) derives at least 50% of its revenue or profits from the ownership, management, development, construction, or sale of residential, commercial, industrial, or other real estate; (ii) has at least 50% of the value of its assets invested in residential, commercial, industrial, or other real estate; or (iii) is organized as a REIT or REIT‑like entity.

The Advisor researches the impact that real estate companies have on the environment and other sustainability considerations when making investment decisions for the Fund’s investment portfolio. In assessing sustainability, the Advisor will consider ESG criteria. Some of the environmental criteria the Advisor may consider include energy efficiency, water use, land use, biodiversity, emissions and pollution, waste, among others. Some of the social criteria the Advisor may consider include employee policies and labor management, health and safety, tenant engagement, community relations and land use planning, among others. Some of the governance criteria that the Advisor may consider include reporting and disclosure, diversity, equity and inclusion, executive pay, ethics, among others. The Advisor makes best efforts to avoid investing in companies operating in the fossil fuel and prison industries. Some of the criteria that the Advisor may consider when excluding or removing companies include controversies related to bribery and corruption, human rights, displacements, environmental fines and other issues. The Advisor endeavors to avoid investing in companies with high exposure or inadequate preparation to climate risks including floods, sea level rise, heat stress, water stress, and storms. The Advisor will engage third party service providers to provide research relating to sustainability criteria of the securities in the Fund’s investment portfolio.

The Fund invests in the securities of companies associated with countries that the Advisor has identified as approved markets for investment for the Fund (which may include issuers in emerging markets). As of the date of this Prospectus, the Fund may invest in securities of companies associated with: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the United States

(collectively, the “Approved Markets”). The Advisor also may authorize other countries for investment in the future, in addition to the Approved Markets listed above. In addition, the Fund may continue to hold securities of countries that are not listed above as Approved Markets, but had been authorized for investment in the past, and may reinvest distributions received in connection with such existing investments in such previously Approved Markets.

The Fund invests in companies principally engaged in the real estate industry using a modified market capitalization weighted approach. A company’s market capitalization is the number of its shares outstanding times its price per share. In general, the higher the relative market capitalization of a real estate company within an Approved Market, the greater its representation in the Fund. The Advisor may modify such market capitalization weightings by adjusting the representation in the Fund of an eligible company, or excluding a company, after considering the sustainability of the company, as well as free float, momentum, trading strategies, liquidity, profitability, and other factors that the Advisor determines to be appropriate. The Advisor also may limit or fix the Fund’s exposure to a particular country or issuer.

The Advisor has engaged Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (“DFA” or the “Sub-Advisor”) as sub-advisor to provide portfolio management and trading services to the Fund with respect to most of the Fund’s assets.

The Fund may lend portfolio securities to generate additional income.

As part of the Fund’s ESG strategy, the Advisor participates in shareholder engagement, which typically includes dialogue with company management, proxy voting on ESG matters (through the Sub-Advisor’s voting of the proxies), and/or participation with shareholder resolutions.