Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate Fund

mutual fund
VGSRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.49 -0.03 -0.32%
primary theme
International Real Estate
share class
Inst (VGSRX) Primary
VGSRX (Mutual Fund)

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.49 -0.03 -0.32%
primary theme
International Real Estate
share class
Inst (VGSRX) Primary
VGSRX (Mutual Fund)

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.49 -0.03 -0.32%
primary theme
International Real Estate
share class
Inst (VGSRX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate Fund

VGSRX | Fund

$9.49

$172 M

0.46%

$0.04

0.80%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.2%

1 yr return

-0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

Net Assets

$172 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate Fund

VGSRX | Fund

$9.49

$172 M

0.46%

$0.04

0.80%

VGSRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.66%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Vert Asset Management
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    16235238
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jed Fogdall

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to provide exposure to a broad portfolio of sustainable real estate companies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies principally engaged in the real estate industry that meet the Advisor’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) criteria, as described below. The Fund invests in the securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies with a focus on real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) or companies that the Advisor considers to be similar to REITs because of the way they are treated by tax authorities or because of the way they are required to conduct their business (“REIT-like entities”). The Fund may invest in companies of any size.
REITs and REIT-like entities are types of real estate companies that pool investors’ funds for investment primarily in income-producing real estate or real estate related loans or interests, and may include foreign REIT-like entities. The Fund generally considers a company to be principally engaged in the real estate industry if the company: (i) derives at least 50% of its revenue or profits from the ownership, management, development, construction, or sale of residential, commercial, industrial, or other real estate; (ii) has at least 50% of the value of its assets invested in residential, commercial, industrial, or other real estate; or (iii) is organized as a REIT or REIT‑like entity.
The Advisor researches the impact that real estate companies have on the environment and other sustainability considerations when making investment decisions for the Fund’s investment portfolio. In assessing sustainability, the Advisor will consider ESG criteria. Some of the environmental criteria the Advisor may consider include energy efficiency, water use, land use, biodiversity, emissions and pollution, waste, among others. Some of the social criteria the Advisor may consider include employee policies and labor management, health and safety, tenant engagement, community relations and land use planning, among others. Some of the governance criteria that the Advisor may consider include reporting and disclosure, diversity, equity and inclusion, executive pay, ethics, among others. The Advisor makes best efforts to avoid investing in companies operating in the fossil fuel and prison industries. Some of the criteria that the Advisor may consider when excluding or removing companies include controversies related to bribery and corruption, human rights, displacements, environmental fines and other issues. The Advisor endeavors to avoid investing in companies with high exposure or inadequate preparation to climate risks including floods, sea level rise, heat stress, water stress, and storms. The Advisor will engage third party service providers to provide research relating to sustainability criteria of the securities in the Fund’s investment portfolio.
The Fund invests in the securities of companies associated with countries that the Advisor has identified as approved markets for investment for the Fund (which may include issuers in emerging markets). As of the date of this Prospectus, the Fund may invest in securities of companies associated with: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the United States
(collectively, the “Approved Markets”). The Advisor also may authorize other countries for investment in the future, in addition to the Approved Markets listed above. In addition, the Fund may continue to hold securities of countries that are not listed above as Approved Markets, but had been authorized for investment in the past, and may reinvest distributions received in connection with such existing investments in such previously Approved Markets.
The Fund invests in companies principally engaged in the real estate industry using a modified market capitalization weighted approach. A company’s market capitalization is the number of its shares outstanding times its price per share. In general, the higher the relative market capitalization of a real estate company within an Approved Market, the greater its representation in the Fund. The Advisor may modify such market capitalization weightings by adjusting the representation in the Fund of an eligible company, or excluding a company, after considering the sustainability of the company, as well as free float, momentum, trading strategies, liquidity, profitability, and other factors that the Advisor determines to be appropriate. The Advisor also may limit or fix the Fund’s exposure to a particular country or issuer.
The Advisor has engaged Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (“DFA” or the “Sub-Advisor”) as sub-advisor to provide portfolio management and trading services to the Fund with respect to most of the Fund’s assets.
The Fund may lend portfolio securities to generate additional income.
As part of the Fund’s ESG strategy, the Advisor participates in shareholder engagement, which typically includes dialogue with company management, proxy voting on ESG matters (through the Sub-Advisor’s voting of the proxies), and/or participation with shareholder resolutions.
Read More

VGSRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VGSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% -7.4% 12.6% 18.13%
1 Yr -0.8% -23.1% 5.7% 17.10%
3 Yr 3.4%* -15.8% 6.1% 8.02%
5 Yr -1.3%* -17.1% 13.7% 33.89%
10 Yr N/A* -11.2% 3.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VGSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.3% -43.9% 4.5% 38.22%
2021 13.1% -7.2% 14.9% 5.35%
2020 -4.0% -7.5% 4.4% 82.35%
2019 4.5% 0.3% 6.1% 25.81%
2018 -2.5% -6.3% 11.6% 75.58%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VGSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% -15.4% 12.6% 18.13%
1 Yr -0.8% -23.1% 5.7% 16.58%
3 Yr 3.4%* -15.8% 6.1% 6.95%
5 Yr -1.3%* -17.1% 14.1% 36.11%
10 Yr N/A* -11.2% 6.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VGSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.3% -43.9% 4.5% 38.22%
2021 13.1% -7.2% 14.9% 5.35%
2020 -4.0% -7.5% 4.4% 82.35%
2019 4.5% 0.3% 6.1% 25.81%
2018 -2.5% -6.3% 12.0% 86.05%

NAV & Total Return History

VGSRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VGSRX Category Low Category High VGSRX % Rank
Net Assets 172 M 3.98 M 9.6 B 70.00%
Number of Holdings 151 5 739 15.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 72.9 M 1.39 M 6.34 B 61.86%
Weighting of Top 10 39.95% 18.1% 63.6% 20.21%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 4.98%
  2. American Tower Corp 4.95%
  3. Equinix Inc 4.88%
  4. Simon Property Group Inc 4.32%
  5. Welltower Inc 4.28%
  6. Digital Realty Trust Inc 4.03%
  7. AvalonBay Communities Inc 3.41%
  8. Goodman Group 3.35%
  9. Goodman Group 3.35%
  10. Goodman Group 3.35%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VGSRX % Rank
Stocks 		99.03% 3.65% 126.54% 30.77%
Other 		0.73% -33.49% 78.71% 42.78%
Cash 		0.24% -1.38% 10.38% 86.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 15.83% 91.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 90.72%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 22.09% 91.79%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VGSRX % Rank
Real Estate 		100.00% 72.53% 100.00% 12.63%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.96% 91.58%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 4.92% 92.63%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.91% 91.58%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 1.54% 90.53%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.53% 91.05%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 90.53%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 10.08% 94.74%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 90.53%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.03% 98.42%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 1.63% 91.58%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VGSRX % Rank
US 		68.08% 0.00% 80.79% 5.67%
Non US 		30.95% 0.00% 99.40% 90.21%

VGSRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VGSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.11% 27.58% 89.06%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.10% 1.50% 6.19%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

VGSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VGSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VGSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 1.00% 165.00% 10.75%

VGSRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VGSRX Category Low Category High VGSRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.46% 0.00% 5.11% 97.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VGSRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VGSRX Category Low Category High VGSRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.66% -0.23% 3.84% 35.08%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VGSRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VGSRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2017

4.58

4.6%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Allen Pu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2017

4.58

4.6%

Allen Pu is Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, a member of the Investment Commit- tee, Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Pu joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2006. Mr. Pu has an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles, an M.S. and Ph.D. from Caltech, and a B.S. from Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.

William Collins-Dean

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 22, 2019

3.19

3.2%

Will Collins-Dean is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Collins-Dean received his MBA from the University of Chicago and is bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University. Mr. Collins-Dean joined the Sub-Adviser in 2014 and has been a portfolio manager since 2016.

Samuel Adams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2019

2.58

2.6%

Samuel Adams is Chief Executive Officer and co-founded Vert Asset Management in 2016. Mr. Adams has a BA from University of Colorado, Boulder and an MBA from UC Davis Graduate School of Management. Prior to founding Vert Asset Management, Mr. Adams worked at Dimensional Fund Advisors LP for 17 years in various roles, including the Head of Financial Advisor Services for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 20.42 7.08 10.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×