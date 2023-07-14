Home
Trending ETFs

Voya Global Multi-Asset Fund

mutual fund
VGMRX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.09 -0.03 -0.27%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (ALEGX) Primary Inst (VYGLX) A (VYGJX) C (ACLGX) C (VYGKX) Other (IAFWX) Other (VYGPX) Retirement (VGMRX) Retirement (VYGNX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Global Multi-Asset Fund

VGMRX | Fund

$11.09

$131 M

0.00%

1.17%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.2%

1 yr return

4.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

Net Assets

$131 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 38.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VGMRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.49%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Global Multi-Asset Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Sep 29, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Zemsky

Fund Description

VGMRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VGMRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.2% -23.7% 16.4% 89.06%
1 Yr 4.4% -8.9% 48.3% 64.16%
3 Yr -1.2%* -2.2% 16.4% 26.73%
5 Yr -1.8%* -0.7% 13.4% 26.87%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% 31.20%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VGMRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.1% -40.8% 20.6% 61.42%
2021 0.7% -21.0% 24.5% 12.76%
2020 3.4% -24.2% 27.8% 64.25%
2019 2.7% -23.1% 11.7% 65.17%
2018 -2.7% -100.0% 20.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VGMRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.2% -23.7% 16.4% 88.63%
1 Yr 4.4% -12.8% 48.3% 57.84%
3 Yr -1.2%* -3.4% 16.4% 23.14%
5 Yr -1.8%* -1.1% 13.4% 25.86%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% 29.28%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VGMRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.1% -40.8% 20.6% 61.42%
2021 0.7% -21.0% 24.5% 12.76%
2020 3.4% -24.2% 27.8% 65.65%
2019 2.7% -23.1% 11.7% 76.43%
2018 -2.7% -2.9% 23.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VGMRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VGMRX Category Low Category High VGMRX % Rank
Net Assets 131 M 1.12 M 110 B 74.08%
Number of Holdings 30 2 10961 80.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 98.5 M -31.7 M 22 B 58.25%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 10.8% 100.0% 7.32%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. TIAA-CREF S&P 500 Index Instl 29.20%
  2. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 17.48%
  3. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 17.48%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 17.48%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 17.48%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 17.48%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 17.48%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 17.48%
  9. Voya Multi-Manager International Eq I 16.36%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 16.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VGMRX % Rank
Stocks 		69.66% -45.72% 98.42% 18.37%
Bonds 		26.47% -39.76% 93.84% 50.10%
Cash 		3.19% -97.12% 185.58% 83.92%
Convertible Bonds 		0.59% 0.00% 25.49% 28.60%
Other 		0.07% -1.25% 197.12% 58.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.03% -0.03% 14.00% 54.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VGMRX % Rank
Technology 		19.34% 0.00% 39.48% 30.57%
Financial Services 		13.63% 0.00% 30.34% 54.35%
Healthcare 		11.44% 0.00% 30.30% 56.26%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.17% 0.00% 20.84% 30.15%
Industrials 		10.20% 0.09% 32.39% 64.54%
Real Estate 		8.91% 0.00% 90.14% 28.03%
Communication Services 		7.48% 0.00% 28.59% 39.07%
Consumer Defense 		6.57% 0.00% 31.85% 47.98%
Basic Materials 		4.73% 0.00% 60.23% 61.15%
Energy 		3.96% 0.00% 38.61% 77.71%
Utilities 		2.55% 0.00% 40.29% 63.27%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VGMRX % Rank
US 		54.87% -4.82% 95.75% 12.32%
Non US 		14.79% -46.69% 57.06% 59.71%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VGMRX % Rank
Securitized 		32.81% 0.00% 83.28% 3.76%
Government 		27.20% 0.00% 98.64% 52.61%
Corporate 		26.31% 0.00% 99.90% 37.79%
Cash & Equivalents 		13.62% 0.10% 100.00% 75.16%
Municipal 		0.05% 0.00% 31.28% 29.65%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 41.88% 59.50%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VGMRX % Rank
US 		20.72% -177.12% 87.76% 30.06%
Non US 		5.75% -39.00% 137.36% 57.62%

VGMRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VGMRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.17% 0.16% 2.71% 66.39%
Management Fee 0.29% 0.00% 1.70% 23.77%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

VGMRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

VGMRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VGMRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.00% 0.00% 441.00% 23.21%

VGMRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VGMRX Category Low Category High VGMRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.92% 42.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VGMRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VGMRX Category Low Category High VGMRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.49% -5.20% 6.33% 49.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VGMRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VGMRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Zemsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2007

15.1

15.1%

Paul Zemsky is the chief investment officer and founder of the Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team (MASS) at Voya Investment Management. He is responsible for the firm’s suite of value-added, customized and off-the-shelf products and solutions that are supported by the team’s asset allocation, manager research, quantitative research, portfolio implementation and multi-manager capabilities. Prior to joining the firm, he co-founded CaliberOne Private Funds Management, a macro hedge fund. Paul began his career at JPMorgan Investment Management, where he held a number of key positions, including head of investments for over $300 Billion of Fixed Income assets. Paul is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and a board member of Pomona Capital. He holds a dual degree in finance and electrical engineering from the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Barbara Reinhard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Barbara Reinhard CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Voya in 2016. Ms. Reinhard is the head of asset allocation for Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions (“MASS”) at Voya Investment Management. In this role, she is responsible for strategic and tactical asset allocation decisions for the MASS team’s multi-asset strategies. Prior to joining Voya, Ms. Reinhard was the chief investment officer for Credit Suisse Private Bank in the Americas from 2011 to 2016. In that role, she managed discretionary multi-asset portfolios, was a member of the global asset allocation committee, and the pension investment committee. Prior to that, Ms. Reinhard spent 20 years of her career at Morgan Stanley.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

