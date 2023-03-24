Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in GNMA Certificates. The Fund will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior notice of any change in this investment policy. The Fund may purchase or sell GNMA Certificates on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the “to be announced” (“TBA”) market. With TBA transactions, the particular securities to be delivered are not identified at the trade date but the delivered securities must meet specified terms and standards. The remaining assets of the Fund will be invested in other securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, including U.S. Treasury securities, and securities issued by other agencies and instrumentalities of the U.S. government. The Fund may also invest in repurchase agreements secured by securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, GNMA Certificates, and securities issued by other agencies and instrumentalities of the U.S. government. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity, although the sub-adviser ( “Sub-Adviser”) expects to invest in securities with effective maturities in excess of one year. Please refer to the Statement of Additional Information for a complete description of GNMA Certificates and Modified Pass Through GNMA Certificates. The Fund intends to use the proceeds from principal payments to purchase additional GNMA Certificates or other U.S. government guaranteed securities. The Fund may invest in futures, including U.S. Treasury futures, to manage the duration of the Fund. Duration is the most commonly used measure of risk in fixed-income investment as it incorporates multiple features of the fixed-income instrument ( e.g ., yield, coupon, maturity, etc.) into one number. Duration is a measure of sensitivity of the price of a fixed-income instrument to a change in interest rates. Duration is a weighted average of the times that interest payments and the final return of principal are received. The weights are the amounts of the payments discounted by the yield-to-maturity of the fixed-income instrument. Duration is expressed as a number of years. The bigger the duration number, the greater the interest-rate risk or reward for the fixed-income instrument prices. For example, the price of a bond with an average duration of five years would be expected to fall approximately 5% if interest rates rose by 1%. Conversely, the price of a bond with an average duration of five years would be expected to rise approximately 5% if interest rates drop by 1%. In evaluating investments for the Fund, the Sub-Adviser normally expects to take into account environmental, social, or governance (“ESG”) factors, to determine whether any or all of those factors might have a significant effect on the performance, risks, or prospects of a company or issuer. The Sub-Adviser intends to rely primarily on third-party evaluations of a company’s ESG standing and/or on factors identified through its proprietary research as material to a particular company or the industry in which it operates. The Sub-Adviser may give ESG factors equal consideration or may focus on one or more of those factors as it considers appropriate. The Sub-Adviser may consider specific ESG metrics or a company’s progress or lack of progress toward meeting ESG targets. ESG factors will be only one consideration in the Sub-Adviser’s evaluation of any potential investment, and the effect, if any, of ESG factors on the Sub-Adviser’s decision whether to invest in any case will vary depending on the judgment of the Sub-Adviser. The Fund may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder. The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others. The Fund may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 1 ∕ 3 % of its total assets.