Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.8%
1 yr return
-0.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.8%
Net Assets
$235 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.7%
Expense Ratio 0.72%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 39.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|VGLSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.8%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|75.75%
|1 Yr
|-0.1%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|79.83%
|3 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|93.76%
|5 Yr
|-6.8%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|93.93%
|10 Yr
|-3.9%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|77.72%
* Annualized
|Period
|VGLSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.8%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|44.79%
|2021
|2.0%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|97.72%
|2020
|-3.3%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|99.53%
|2019
|-0.3%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|23.88%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|43.05%
|VGLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VGLSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|235 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|63.28%
|Number of Holdings
|590
|2
|10961
|30.69%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|54.4 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|67.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.70%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|79.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VGLSX % Rank
|Stocks
|58.55%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|53.86%
|Bonds
|39.14%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|19.62%
|Cash
|1.71%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|85.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.45%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|37.58%
|Other
|0.15%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|70.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|94.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VGLSX % Rank
|Technology
|21.27%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|4.25%
|Financial Services
|14.80%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|38.43%
|Healthcare
|11.67%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|62.21%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.45%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|52.44%
|Industrials
|8.76%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|52.23%
|Communication Services
|8.35%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|6.58%
|Consumer Defense
|8.30%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|29.94%
|Energy
|5.89%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|87.69%
|Basic Materials
|5.16%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|41.19%
|Real Estate
|3.35%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|67.30%
|Utilities
|3.00%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|82.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VGLSX % Rank
|US
|34.41%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|44.05%
|Non US
|24.14%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|58.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VGLSX % Rank
|Corporate
|49.10%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|17.75%
|Government
|30.86%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|60.54%
|Securitized
|11.89%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|31.11%
|Derivative
|4.12%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|18.16%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.02%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|94.15%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|90.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VGLSX % Rank
|US
|23.11%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|32.36%
|Non US
|16.03%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|11.27%
|VGLSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.72%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|88.73%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|34.69%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.01%
|0.70%
|28.42%
|VGLSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|VGLSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VGLSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|39.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|24.64%
|VGLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VGLSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|90.23%
|VGLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|VGLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VGLSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.09%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|31.59%
|VGLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Mar 09, 2022
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2021
|$0.421
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2020
2.34
2.3%
Chandra Seethamraju is the director of quantitative strategies at Franklin Systematic, the quantitative hub of Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. His research focuses on empirical research to support the different investment strategies that the group offers. He is also responsible for developing the models and the methodology behind Franklin Templeton's Smart Beta ETF's. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Investments in 2013, Dr. Seethamraju was a vice president and senior research analyst at Mellon Capital Management in San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2020
2.34
2.3%
Sundaram Chettiappan is a vice president and senior research analyst for Franklin Systematic, the quantitative hub of Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. He is focused on factor based strategies in Quantitative Equities. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Investments in 2018 Mr.Chettiappan worked at Balyasny Asset Management where he was a Senior Quantitative Researcher building deep fundamental sector based long short models within the Systematic Strategies group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 07, 2021
0.48
0.5%
Brian L. Kloss, JD, CPA, is a portfolio manager and head of high yield for Brandywine Global. Brian joined Brandywine Global in December 2009。Previously, Brian was co-portfolio manager at Dreman Value Management, LLC (2007-2009); high yield analyst/trader at Gartmore Global Investments (2002-2007); high yield and equity portfolio manager and general analyst at Penn Capital Management, Ltd. (2000-2002); an analyst with The Concord Advisory Group, Ltd. (1998-2000); and an international tax consultant with Deloitte & Touche LLP (1995-1998).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 07, 2021
0.48
0.5%
Tracy Chen, CFA®, CAIA is a portfolio manager and head of Structured Credit for Brandywine Global. She joined the firm in August 2008. Prior to joining Brandywine Global, she was with UBS Investment Bank as director of the fixed income valuation group (2006-2008), GMAC Mortgage Group as a mortgage pricing analyst (2003-2006), Deloitte Consulting as a senior corporate strategy consultant (2001-2003), and J&A Securities Ltd. in Shenzhen, China, as an international corporate finance associate (1995-1999).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 07, 2021
0.48
0.5%
Mike is a research analyst on the Global Credit team. He is responsible for providing credit research analysis and support. He joined Brandywine Global as a product specialist within client service in 2006 and has been a member of the Global Credit team since April 2011. Prior to joining Brandywine Global in 2006, Mike was an associate for the Vanguard Group (2004-2006). A CFA® charterholder, he earned a B.S. in Finance from Temple University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 07, 2021
0.48
0.5%
Renato is a high yield research analyst on the Global Credit team. He is responsible for providing global macro and credit research analysis and support. Renato joined Brandywine Global in 2006 as a trader for the Firm’s Global Fixed income and related strategies. Prior to joining Brandywine Global in 2006, Renato was an investment analyst at Watson Wyatt Investment Consulting (2004-2006). He is a CFA® charterholder and earned a B.A. in Physics and Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 07, 2021
0.48
0.5%
Ms. Revenaugh has been a co-lead portfolio manager since April 2021. She joined Franklin Templeton in 2019. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, she was a portfolio strategist and a member of the investment committee with Windward Investment Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 07, 2021
0.48
0.5%
Motyl is the president of Investment Counsel, his employer since 1981. He provides research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. Motyl holds the Charted Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 07, 2021
0.48
0.5%
Anujeet Sareen is a portfolio manager for the Firm’s Global Fixed Income and related strategies. Prior to joining the Firm in 2016, Anujeet was a managing director of global fixed income and a global macro strategist, as well as chair of the Currency Strategy Group at Wellington Management in Boston. Over his 22-year career at Wellington (1994-2016), he held a variety of roles while cultivating extensive fixed income and currency management experience. Anujeet is a CFA® charterholder and earned a B.A. in Computer Science from Brown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 07, 2021
0.48
0.5%
Tom is Co-Head of Thematic Equity within the Multi-Asset team at Ninety One. He is co-portfolio manager of the Energy and Natural Resources strategies, which invest directly in equities in these sectors. Tom is part of the Sustainability leadership team and was instrumental in the launch of the Global Environment strategy. Tom joined the firm in 2012 and before that spent seven years at Guinness Asset Management where he was part of the team that managed the outsourced Investec Global Energy Fund from 2005 to 2008 and was subsequently co-portfolio manager of the Guinness Global Energy Fund from 2008 onwards. Tom holds the UKSIP Level III Certificate in Investment Management and an MA in Modern Languages (French and German) from the University of Oxford.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
