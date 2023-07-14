Home
Trending ETFs

VGLIX (Mutual Fund)

VGLIX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

7.1%

1 yr return

11.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

Net Assets

$10.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.78%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 71.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

$250,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VGLIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.98%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya International High Dividend Low Volatility Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Dec 06, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kai Wong

Fund Description

VGLIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VGLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.1% -0.2% 22.0% 91.04%
1 Yr 11.3% -23.7% 32.5% 87.54%
3 Yr 3.5%* -4.8% 20.2% 87.07%
5 Yr -2.2%* -11.2% 9.5% 88.51%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 9.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VGLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.6% -27.8% 166.1% 44.71%
2021 3.8% -42.2% 28.2% 56.57%
2020 -1.1% -7.3% 5.5% 74.44%
2019 2.7% 1.1% 7.1% 83.55%
2018 -5.1% -8.1% -1.1% 77.59%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VGLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.1% -9.7% 22.0% 83.58%
1 Yr 11.3% -23.7% 56.0% 79.29%
3 Yr 3.5%* -4.8% 22.0% 87.11%
5 Yr -2.2%* -11.2% 12.3% 90.38%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VGLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.6% -27.8% 166.1% 44.71%
2021 3.8% -42.2% 28.2% 56.57%
2020 -1.1% -7.3% 5.5% 74.44%
2019 2.7% 1.1% 7.1% 83.55%
2018 -5.1% -8.1% -1.1% 89.31%

NAV & Total Return History

VGLIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VGLIX Category Low Category High VGLIX % Rank
Net Assets 10.8 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 95.87%
Number of Holdings 187 2 3900 27.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.87 M 530 K 13.7 B 96.76%
Weighting of Top 10 17.74% 7.3% 99.9% 81.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nestle SA 3.17%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VGLIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.60% 75.03% 100.46% 21.18%
Cash 		0.40% -31.92% 11.89% 75.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 74.71%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 79.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 73.53%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 75.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VGLIX % Rank
Financial Services 		24.22% 0.00% 42.76% 27.00%
Industrials 		12.90% 1.03% 36.79% 54.90%
Healthcare 		10.72% 0.00% 23.28% 47.48%
Basic Materials 		9.64% 0.00% 30.76% 39.47%
Consumer Defense 		8.87% 0.00% 31.84% 45.99%
Communication Services 		8.63% 0.00% 23.78% 22.26%
Utilities 		7.32% 0.00% 27.46% 13.35%
Energy 		6.90% 0.00% 26.59% 48.96%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.05% 0.00% 27.46% 91.10%
Real Estate 		4.09% 0.00% 17.64% 12.46%
Technology 		1.65% 0.00% 24.16% 88.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VGLIX % Rank
Non US 		99.00% 71.47% 100.46% 15.29%
US 		0.60% 0.00% 15.02% 75.00%

VGLIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VGLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.78% 0.01% 21.16% 13.73%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.25% 18.34%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

VGLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

VGLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VGLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 71.00% 2.00% 158.16% 73.88%

VGLIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VGLIX Category Low Category High VGLIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.28% 0.00% 8.48% 42.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VGLIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VGLIX Category Low Category High VGLIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.98% 0.18% 7.85% 27.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VGLIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VGLIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kai Wong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 06, 2016

5.48

5.5%

Kai Yee Wong is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2012, she worked as a senior equity portfolio manager at Northern Trust responsible for managing various global indices including developed, emerging, real estate, Topix and socially responsible benchmarks. Previously Kai Yee served as a portfolio manager with Deutsche Bank, an assistant treasurer at Bankers Trust and a trust officer at the Bank of Tokyo. She earned a BS from New York University Stern School of Business.

Steven Wetter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 06, 2016

5.48

5.5%

Steven Wetter is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM, he served as Co-Head of International Indexing responsible for managing ETFs, index funds and quantitative portfolios at BNY Mellon, and formerly held similar positions at Northern Trust and Bankers Trust. Steve earned a BA from the University of California at Berkeley, and an MBA in finance (with distinction) from New York University Stern School of Business.

Vincent Costa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 06, 2016

5.48

5.5%

Vincent Costa is head of the value and global quantitative equities teams and also serves as a portfolio manager for the active quantitative and fundamental large cap value strategies. Vinnie joined Voya Investment Management (Voya IM) in April 2006 as head of portfolio management for quantitative equity. Prior to joining Voya IM, he managed quantitative equity investments at both Merrill Lynch Investment Management and Bankers Trust Company. He earned a BS in quantitative business analysis from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA in finance from the New York University Stern School of Business, and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Peg DiOrio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Peg DiOrio, CFA, Portfolio Manager, is the head of quantitative equities at Voya IM and serves as a portfolio manager for the active quantitative strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM in 2012, she was a quantitative analyst with Alliance Bernstein/Sanford C. Bernstein for sixteen years where she was responsible for multivariate and time series analysis for low volatility strategies, global equities, REITs and options. Previously she was a senior investment planning analyst with Sanford C. Bernstein.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.6 0.54

