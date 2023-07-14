Dividend Investing Ideas Center
|Period
|VGIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.2%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|48.68%
|1 Yr
|7.0%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|72.95%
|3 Yr
|2.6%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|70.81%
|5 Yr
|2.3%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|51.32%
|10 Yr
|4.5%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|36.93%
* Annualized
|Period
|VGIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.6%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|76.10%
|2021
|5.5%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|70.93%
|2020
|3.4%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|58.35%
|2019
|5.6%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|42.69%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|41.25%
|VGIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VGIAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|11.9 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|11.08%
|Number of Holdings
|1544
|2
|4154
|3.30%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.8 B
|288 K
|270 B
|12.53%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.23%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|60.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VGIAX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.48%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|75.17%
|Cash
|2.52%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|22.06%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|31.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|31.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|28.08%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|28.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VGIAX % Rank
|Technology
|27.24%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|13.17%
|Healthcare
|14.18%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|58.60%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.46%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|15.68%
|Financial Services
|12.03%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|78.54%
|Communication Services
|9.14%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|31.74%
|Industrials
|7.15%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|89.65%
|Consumer Defense
|6.84%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|51.22%
|Energy
|5.07%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|23.29%
|Real Estate
|2.59%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|56.01%
|Utilities
|1.71%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|72.37%
|Basic Materials
|1.58%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|84.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VGIAX % Rank
|US
|96.82%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|46.59%
|Non US
|0.66%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|81.62%
|VGIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.22%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|87.89%
|Management Fee
|0.21%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|18.80%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|VGIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VGIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VGIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|62.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|80.91%
|VGIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VGIAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.31%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|61.89%
|VGIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|VGIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VGIAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.33%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|12.64%
|VGIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.631
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2021
|$0.563
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.574
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2019
|$0.580
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2018
|$0.558
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2017
|$0.599
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2016
|$0.696
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2015
|$0.617
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2014
|$0.558
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.561
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.473
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.617
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.460
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.407
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.406
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2010
|$0.341
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.377
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2009
|$0.314
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2008
|$0.543
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2008
|$0.429
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2007
|$0.556
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2007
|$0.534
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2006
|$0.559
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2006
|$0.466
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2005
|$0.487
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2005
|$0.406
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2004
|$0.426
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2004
|$0.334
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2003
|$0.329
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2003
|$0.289
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2002
|$0.278
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2002
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2001
|$0.268
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2001
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2011
10.67
10.7%
Mr. Stevens, CFA, is Chairman and Principal, co-founded Los Angeles Capital in 2002. He is responsible for setting the firm’s strategic goals and is also an integral member of the firm’s Portfolio Management team. Prior to co-founding the firm, he was a senior managing director and principal at Wilshire Associates. He joined Wilshire in 1980. In 1986, he assumed responsibility for Wilshire Asset Managemen. Prior to joining Wilshire, he worked for the National Bank of Detroit as a portfolio manager and was primarily responsible for major pension fund client relationships.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2011
10.67
10.7%
Hal Reynolds is the Chief Investment Officer of LACM Global. As Chief Investment Officer and Chairman of Los Angeles Capital’s Investment Committee, Mr. Reynolds oversees the firm’s investment process. Since co-founding Los Angeles Capital in 2002, Mr. Reynolds has worked closely with the Research team to develop Investor Preference Theory®, the Dynamic Alpha Stock Selection Model®, and the Forward Attribution® process for developing forwarding looking expected factor returns. Working with the Research Directors, he develops the firm’s research goals and provides guidance on key projects to enhance the stock selection, portfolio construction, and trading processes. As a member of the Portfolio Review Committee, he works with senior members of the portfolio management team to establish key portfolio parameters for portfolio construction and rebalancing and developing procedures for monitoring and controlling portfolio risk. Prior to Los Angeles Capital, Mr. Reynolds was a managing director and principal at Wilshire Associates. Mr. Reynolds joined the consulting division of Wilshire Associates in 1989 where he served as a senior consultant to large ERISA plans. He also designed Wilshire Compass, Wilshire’s asset allocation and manager optimization technology for plan sponsors. In 1996, Mr. Reynolds began consulting for Wilshire Asset Management where he helped develop the Dynamic Alpha Model, which developed into Los Angeles Capital’s Dynamic Alpha Stock Selection Model®, and other quantitative long/short applications for Wilshire Asset Management. In 1998, he joined Wilshire Asset Management as Chief Investment Officer. Prior to joining Wilshire, Mr. Reynolds was a vice president at Mellon Bank where he was responsible for the design and management of Mellon’s portfolio analysis product for plan sponsors.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 15, 2014
7.8
7.8%
Philip Kearns, Ph.D., Managing Director of DESIM. He has worked in investment management since 1993, has managed investment portfolios since 1998, and has managed a portion of the Fund since 2014. Education: B.Ec., Australian National University; M.S. and Ph.D., University of Rochester.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 26, 2021
1.26
1.3%
CFA, Ph.D., Senior Portfolio Manager at Vanguard. He has been with Vanguard since April 2020, has worked in investment management since 2004, has managed investment portfolios since 2004, and has co-managed a portion of the Fund since February 2021. Education: B.S., Universidad de Lima; Ph.D., University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2022
0.33
0.3%
Ruvim Breydo, Managing Director and Co-Chief Investment Officer of DESIM. He has worked in investment management since 1995, has managed investment portfolios since 1997, and has co-managed a portion of the Fund since January 2022. Education: A.B., Harvard College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
