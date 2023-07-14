Home
Trending ETFs

Vanguard Growth and Income Fund

mutual fund
VGIAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$91.43 -0.04 -0.04%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (VQNPX) Primary Inst (VGIAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vanguard Growth and Income Fund

VGIAX | Fund

$91.43

$11.9 B

1.31%

$1.20

0.22%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.2%

1 yr return

7.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

Net Assets

$11.9 B

Holdings in Top 10

29.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$91.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.22%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 62.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VGIAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Vanguard Growth and Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Vanguard
  • Inception Date
    May 14, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Stevens

Fund Description

To achieve its objective, the Fund’s advisors use quantitative approaches to select a broadly diversified group of stocks that, as a whole, have investment characteristics similar to those of the S&P 500 Index (which is primarily composed of large-capitalization U.S. stocks) but are expected to provide a higher total return than that of the Index. At least 65% (and typically more than 90%) of the Fund’s assets will be invested in stocks that are included in the Index. Most of the stocks held by the Fund provide dividend income as well as the potential for capital appreciation. The Fund uses multiple investment advisors. Each advisor independently selects and maintains a portfolio of stocks for the Fund.
Read More

VGIAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VGIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.2% -14.3% 35.6% 48.68%
1 Yr 7.0% -55.6% 38.6% 72.95%
3 Yr 2.6%* -28.0% 93.5% 70.81%
5 Yr 2.3%* -30.5% 97.0% 51.32%
10 Yr 4.5%* -18.8% 37.4% 36.93%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VGIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.6% -64.5% 28.9% 76.10%
2021 5.5% -20.5% 152.6% 70.93%
2020 3.4% -13.9% 183.6% 58.35%
2019 5.6% -8.3% 8.9% 42.69%
2018 -2.4% -13.5% 12.6% 41.25%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VGIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.2% -20.5% 35.6% 43.74%
1 Yr 7.0% -55.6% 40.3% 63.81%
3 Yr 2.6%* -28.0% 93.5% 70.99%
5 Yr 2.3%* -29.9% 97.0% 62.07%
10 Yr 4.5%* -13.5% 37.4% 72.49%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VGIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.6% -64.5% 28.9% 76.18%
2021 5.5% -20.5% 152.6% 70.93%
2020 3.4% -13.9% 183.6% 58.27%
2019 5.6% -8.3% 8.9% 43.20%
2018 -2.4% -10.9% 12.6% 65.64%

NAV & Total Return History

VGIAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VGIAX Category Low Category High VGIAX % Rank
Net Assets 11.9 B 177 K 1.21 T 11.08%
Number of Holdings 1544 2 4154 3.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.8 B 288 K 270 B 12.53%
Weighting of Top 10 29.23% 1.8% 106.2% 60.70%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.85%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.47%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.11%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.39%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.37%
  6. Tesla Inc 2.37%
  7. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 2.37%
  8. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 2.37%
  9. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 2.37%
  10. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 2.37%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VGIAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.48% 0.00% 130.24% 75.17%
Cash 		2.52% -102.29% 100.00% 22.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 31.73%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 31.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 28.08%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 28.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VGIAX % Rank
Technology 		27.24% 0.00% 48.94% 13.17%
Healthcare 		14.18% 0.00% 60.70% 58.60%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.46% 0.00% 30.33% 15.68%
Financial Services 		12.03% 0.00% 55.59% 78.54%
Communication Services 		9.14% 0.00% 27.94% 31.74%
Industrials 		7.15% 0.00% 29.90% 89.65%
Consumer Defense 		6.84% 0.00% 47.71% 51.22%
Energy 		5.07% 0.00% 41.64% 23.29%
Real Estate 		2.59% 0.00% 31.91% 56.01%
Utilities 		1.71% 0.00% 20.91% 72.37%
Basic Materials 		1.58% 0.00% 25.70% 84.25%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VGIAX % Rank
US 		96.82% 0.00% 127.77% 46.59%
Non US 		0.66% 0.00% 32.38% 81.62%

VGIAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VGIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.22% 0.01% 49.27% 87.89%
Management Fee 0.21% 0.00% 2.00% 18.80%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

VGIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VGIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VGIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 62.00% 0.00% 496.00% 80.91%

VGIAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VGIAX Category Low Category High VGIAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.31% 0.00% 24.20% 61.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VGIAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VGIAX Category Low Category High VGIAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.33% -54.00% 6.06% 12.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VGIAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VGIAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Stevens

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2011

10.67

10.7%

Mr. Stevens, CFA, is Chairman and Principal, co-founded Los Angeles Capital in 2002. He is responsible for setting the firm’s strategic goals and is also an integral member of the firm’s Portfolio Management team. Prior to co-founding the firm, he was a senior managing director and principal at Wilshire Associates. He joined Wilshire in 1980. In 1986, he assumed responsibility for Wilshire Asset Managemen. Prior to joining Wilshire, he worked for the National Bank of Detroit as a portfolio manager and was primarily responsible for major pension fund client relationships.

Hal Reynolds

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2011

10.67

10.7%

Hal Reynolds is the Chief Investment Officer of LACM Global. As Chief Investment Officer and Chairman of Los Angeles Capital’s Investment Committee, Mr. Reynolds oversees the firm’s investment process. Since co-founding Los Angeles Capital in 2002, Mr. Reynolds has worked closely with the Research team to develop Investor Preference Theory®, the Dynamic Alpha Stock Selection Model®, and the Forward Attribution® process for developing forwarding looking expected factor returns. Working with the Research Directors, he develops the firm’s research goals and provides guidance on key projects to enhance the stock selection, portfolio construction, and trading processes. As a member of the Portfolio Review Committee, he works with senior members of the portfolio management team to establish key portfolio parameters for portfolio construction and rebalancing and developing procedures for monitoring and controlling portfolio risk. Prior to Los Angeles Capital, Mr. Reynolds was a managing director and principal at Wilshire Associates. Mr. Reynolds joined the consulting division of Wilshire Associates in 1989 where he served as a senior consultant to large ERISA plans. He also designed Wilshire Compass, Wilshire’s asset allocation and manager optimization technology for plan sponsors. In 1996, Mr. Reynolds began consulting for Wilshire Asset Management where he helped develop the Dynamic Alpha Model, which developed into Los Angeles Capital’s Dynamic Alpha Stock Selection Model®, and other quantitative long/short applications for Wilshire Asset Management. In 1998, he joined Wilshire Asset Management as Chief Investment Officer. Prior to joining Wilshire, Mr. Reynolds was a vice president at Mellon Bank where he was responsible for the design and management of Mellon’s portfolio analysis product for plan sponsors.

Philip Kearns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 15, 2014

7.8

7.8%

Philip Kearns, Ph.D., Managing Director of DESIM. He has worked in investment management since 1993, has managed investment portfolios since 1998, and has managed a portion of the Fund since 2014. Education: B.Ec., Australian National University; M.S. and Ph.D., University of Rochester.

Cesar Orosco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 26, 2021

1.26

1.3%

CFA, Ph.D., Senior Portfolio Manager at Vanguard. He has been with Vanguard since April 2020, has worked in investment management since 2004, has managed investment portfolios since 2004, and has co-managed a portion of the Fund since February 2021. Education: B.S., Universidad de Lima; Ph.D., University of Pennsylvania.

Ruvim Breydo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Ruvim Breydo, Managing Director and Co-Chief Investment Officer of DESIM. He has worked in investment management since 1995, has managed investment portfolios since 1997, and has co-managed a portion of the Fund since January 2022. Education: A.B., Harvard College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

