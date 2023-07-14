To achieve its objective, the Fund’s advisors use quantitative approaches to select a broadly diversified group of stocks that, as a whole, have investment characteristics similar to those of the S&P 500 Index (which is primarily composed of large-capitalization U.S. stocks) but are expected to provide a higher total return than that of the Index. At least 65% (and typically more than 90%) of the Fund’s assets will be invested in stocks that are included in the Index. Most of the stocks held by the Fund provide dividend income as well as the potential for capital appreciation. The Fund uses multiple investment advisors. Each advisor independently selects and maintains a portfolio of stocks for the Fund.