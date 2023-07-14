Home
Vitals

YTD Return

17.4%

1 yr return

20.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.4%

Net Assets

$7.71 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$100

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VGECX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.95%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Vontobel Greater European Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Apr 21, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Kranson

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
This fund seeks to offer investors exposure to European market economies through well-established companies. The securities selected for inclusion in the fund are believed by the subadviser to be well-managed businesses with consistent operating histories and financial performance that have favorable long-term economic prospects and, in most cases, generate free cash flow. Over full market cycles, the investment style is designed with the objective of capturing part of the up market cycles and may offer protection in down market cycles.
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the fund’s assets are invested in equity securities or equity-linked instruments of issuers located in Europe, including issuers in emerging markets countries. Equity-linked securities are hybrid debt securities whose return is connected to an underlying equity, usually a stock. The fund intends to diversify its investments among countries and normally to have represented in the portfolio business activities of a number of different countries. In determining the “location” of an issuer, the subadviser primarily relies on the country where the issuer is incorporated. However, the country of risk is ultimately determined based on analysis of the following criteria: actual building address (domicile), primary exchange on which the security is traded and country in which the greatest percentage of company revenue is generated. This evaluation is conducted so as to determine that the issuer’s assets are exposed to the economic fortunes and risks of the designated country.
Read More

VGECX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VGECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.4% -15.2% 34.7% 26.80%
1 Yr 20.1% -9.7% 40.5% 69.07%
3 Yr 1.8%* -2.9% 12.0% 80.00%
5 Yr -6.4%* -6.4% 8.2% 100.00%
10 Yr -3.1%* -3.1% 8.5% 100.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VGECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.7% -45.1% -3.8% 74.74%
2021 4.8% -4.5% 11.4% 77.66%
2020 2.8% -6.9% 13.1% 40.86%
2019 2.4% 1.8% 9.7% 95.65%
2018 -9.6% -9.6% -1.8% 100.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VGECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.4% -29.2% 34.7% 23.71%
1 Yr 20.1% -25.4% 62.0% 53.06%
3 Yr 1.8%* -2.4% 11.9% 81.25%
5 Yr -6.4%* -6.4% 13.3% 100.00%
10 Yr -3.1%* -3.1% 10.5% 100.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VGECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.7% -45.1% -3.8% 74.74%
2021 4.8% -4.5% 11.4% 77.66%
2020 2.8% -6.9% 13.1% 40.86%
2019 2.4% 1.8% 9.7% 95.65%
2018 -9.6% -9.6% -1.8% 100.00%

NAV & Total Return History

VGECX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VGECX Category Low Category High VGECX % Rank
Net Assets 7.71 M 5.4 M 23.5 B 95.88%
Number of Holdings 44 7 1788 89.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.1 M 1.4 M 4.3 B 94.85%
Weighting of Top 10 36.68% 4.3% 87.9% 27.37%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VGECX % Rank
Stocks 		96.57% 0.10% 108.46% 85.57%
Cash 		3.43% -81.12% 99.90% 9.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.12% 35.05%
Other 		0.00% -12.19% 3.61% 59.79%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.81% 37.11%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 84.91% 32.99%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VGECX % Rank
Industrials 		22.63% 2.47% 34.57% 31.58%
Consumer Defense 		17.49% 0.00% 23.04% 4.21%
Healthcare 		15.51% 0.00% 28.53% 35.79%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.58% 0.00% 37.84% 35.79%
Technology 		10.70% 0.00% 27.53% 34.74%
Financial Services 		8.25% 0.00% 36.14% 84.21%
Basic Materials 		8.15% 0.00% 19.84% 37.89%
Communication Services 		4.09% 0.00% 11.10% 83.16%
Utilities 		1.60% 0.00% 15.55% 63.16%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 12.81% 82.11%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 73.53% 83.16%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VGECX % Rank
Non US 		86.37% 0.00% 106.03% 95.88%
US 		10.20% 0.00% 95.38% 4.12%

VGECX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VGECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.06% 0.07% 5.71% 3.09%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.06% 1.19% 59.79%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 83.72%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.25% 79.17%

Sales Fees

VGECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 2.25% 45.45%

Trading Fees

VGECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VGECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.68% 184.00% 29.55%

VGECX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VGECX Category Low Category High VGECX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.40% 72.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VGECX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VGECX Category Low Category High VGECX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.95% -1.72% 4.23% 96.88%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VGECX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VGECX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Kranson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2013

9.25

9.3%

Mr. Daniel (Donny) Kranson, Executive Director, Portfolio Manager, Senior Research Analyst Mr. Kranson joined Vontobel Asset Management, Inc., in July 2007 as a senior research analyst covering stocks globally. Although he is responsible for analyzing various sectors, he is largely focused on Consumer Staples, a core sector for all of Vontobel’s Quality Growth strategies. In 2013, Mr. Kranson was promoted to deputy portfolio manager of the Vontobel European Equity Strategy, and in 2016, Mr. Kranson became lead portfolio manager for the strategy while also becoming deputy portfolio manager of the firm’s International Equity Strategy. In addition to his portfolio management duties, Mr. Kranson continues to conduct research analysis on individual stocks which may be included in the firm’s other strategies. This is consistent with the investment team structure at Vontobel. Mr. Kranson began his investment career in 1999 on the sell side, at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. where he analyzed companies based in the U.S. and Europe in the technology space and later in the healthcare industry. In 2006, he switched to the buy side, working at Scout Capital Management, where he evaluated both Health Care and Consumer companies in both developed and emerging markets. Mr. Kranson received a B.S. in operations research from Columbia University. Daniel Kranson is a CFA® charterholder.

Markus Hansen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 07, 2020

1.81

1.8%

Markus Hansen has been a Portfolio Manager for the Quality Growth Boutique since June 2020. He joined Vontobel Asset Management in April 2016 as a Senior Research Analyst assisting the Chief Investment Officer and portfolio managers in stock research and selection. Starting in 2020, he expanded his role to Portfolio Manager for the firm’s European Equity strategy. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, he continues to conduct research analysis on individual stocks which may be included in the firm’s other strategies, primarily focusing on the Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, and Communication Services sectors. Prior to joining Vontobel Asset Management, Markus Hansen served as a Co-Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyskrot from 2010 to 2016 at SLS Management, LLC responsible for European and U.S. stock research. From 2007-2010, he was a Senior Research Analyst at McKinley Capital Management in New York covering mid-large cap global equity companies as well as emerging market stocks. From 2006-2007 he worked at Brahman Capital Corporation in New York covering international and U.S. equity securities. From 1996-2006 he was the Managing Director of Hedge Fund Sales at Société Générale USA in New York. He began his financial career in 1994 covering European companies at Hoare-Govett (ABN AMRO) in London. Markus Hansen received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 24.59 7.08 0.64

