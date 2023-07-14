Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
17.9%
1 yr return
21.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.8%
Net Assets
$7.71 M
Holdings in Top 10
36.7%
Expense Ratio 2.34%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|VGEAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.9%
|-15.2%
|34.7%
|23.71%
|1 Yr
|21.1%
|-9.7%
|40.5%
|58.76%
|3 Yr
|2.6%*
|-2.9%
|12.0%
|77.89%
|5 Yr
|-5.8%*
|-6.4%
|8.2%
|98.90%
|10 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-3.1%
|8.5%
|98.51%
* Annualized
|Period
|VGEAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.1%
|-45.1%
|-3.8%
|67.37%
|2021
|5.2%
|-4.5%
|11.4%
|74.47%
|2020
|3.1%
|-6.9%
|13.1%
|39.78%
|2019
|2.6%
|1.8%
|9.7%
|92.39%
|2018
|-9.6%
|-9.6%
|-1.8%
|97.67%
|Period
|VGEAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.9%
|-29.2%
|34.7%
|20.62%
|1 Yr
|21.1%
|-25.4%
|62.0%
|42.86%
|3 Yr
|2.6%*
|-2.4%
|11.9%
|79.17%
|5 Yr
|-5.8%*
|-6.4%
|13.3%
|98.86%
|10 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-3.1%
|10.5%
|98.04%
* Annualized
|Period
|VGEAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.1%
|-45.1%
|-3.8%
|67.37%
|2021
|5.2%
|-4.5%
|11.4%
|74.47%
|2020
|3.1%
|-6.9%
|13.1%
|39.78%
|2019
|2.6%
|1.8%
|9.7%
|92.39%
|2018
|-9.6%
|-9.6%
|-1.8%
|97.67%
|VGEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VGEAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.71 M
|5.4 M
|23.5 B
|94.85%
|Number of Holdings
|44
|7
|1788
|88.66%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.1 M
|1.4 M
|4.3 B
|93.81%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.68%
|4.3%
|87.9%
|26.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VGEAX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.57%
|0.10%
|108.46%
|84.54%
|Cash
|3.43%
|-81.12%
|99.90%
|8.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.12%
|34.02%
|Other
|0.00%
|-12.19%
|3.61%
|58.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.81%
|36.08%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.91%
|31.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VGEAX % Rank
|Industrials
|22.63%
|2.47%
|34.57%
|30.53%
|Consumer Defense
|17.49%
|0.00%
|23.04%
|3.16%
|Healthcare
|15.51%
|0.00%
|28.53%
|34.74%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.58%
|0.00%
|37.84%
|34.74%
|Technology
|10.70%
|0.00%
|27.53%
|33.68%
|Financial Services
|8.25%
|0.00%
|36.14%
|83.16%
|Basic Materials
|8.15%
|0.00%
|19.84%
|36.84%
|Communication Services
|4.09%
|0.00%
|11.10%
|82.11%
|Utilities
|1.60%
|0.00%
|15.55%
|62.11%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.81%
|81.05%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.53%
|82.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VGEAX % Rank
|Non US
|86.37%
|0.00%
|106.03%
|94.85%
|US
|10.20%
|0.00%
|95.38%
|3.09%
|VGEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.34%
|0.07%
|5.71%
|5.15%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.06%
|1.19%
|58.76%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|41.86%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.25%
|75.00%
|VGEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|33.33%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|VGEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VGEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.68%
|184.00%
|30.68%
|VGEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VGEAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.40%
|71.43%
|VGEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|VGEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VGEAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.11%
|-1.72%
|4.23%
|85.42%
|VGEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2010
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2013
9.25
9.3%
Mr. Daniel (Donny) Kranson, Executive Director, Portfolio Manager, Senior Research Analyst Mr. Kranson joined Vontobel Asset Management, Inc., in July 2007 as a senior research analyst covering stocks globally. Although he is responsible for analyzing various sectors, he is largely focused on Consumer Staples, a core sector for all of Vontobel’s Quality Growth strategies. In 2013, Mr. Kranson was promoted to deputy portfolio manager of the Vontobel European Equity Strategy, and in 2016, Mr. Kranson became lead portfolio manager for the strategy while also becoming deputy portfolio manager of the firm’s International Equity Strategy. In addition to his portfolio management duties, Mr. Kranson continues to conduct research analysis on individual stocks which may be included in the firm’s other strategies. This is consistent with the investment team structure at Vontobel. Mr. Kranson began his investment career in 1999 on the sell side, at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. where he analyzed companies based in the U.S. and Europe in the technology space and later in the healthcare industry. In 2006, he switched to the buy side, working at Scout Capital Management, where he evaluated both Health Care and Consumer companies in both developed and emerging markets. Mr. Kranson received a B.S. in operations research from Columbia University. Daniel Kranson is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 07, 2020
1.81
1.8%
Markus Hansen has been a Portfolio Manager for the Quality Growth Boutique since June 2020. He joined Vontobel Asset Management in April 2016 as a Senior Research Analyst assisting the Chief Investment Officer and portfolio managers in stock research and selection. Starting in 2020, he expanded his role to Portfolio Manager for the firm’s European Equity strategy. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, he continues to conduct research analysis on individual stocks which may be included in the firm’s other strategies, primarily focusing on the Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, and Communication Services sectors. Prior to joining Vontobel Asset Management, Markus Hansen served as a Co-Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyskrot from 2010 to 2016 at SLS Management, LLC responsible for European and U.S. stock research. From 2007-2010, he was a Senior Research Analyst at McKinley Capital Management in New York covering mid-large cap global equity companies as well as emerging market stocks. From 2006-2007 he worked at Brahman Capital Corporation in New York covering international and U.S. equity securities. From 1996-2006 he was the Managing Director of Hedge Fund Sales at Société Générale USA in New York. He began his financial career in 1994 covering European companies at Hoare-Govett (ABN AMRO) in London. Markus Hansen received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|24.59
|7.08
|0.64
