The Fund, under normal circumstances, primarily invests in common stocks of companies listed on stock exchanges in North America. While the Fund focuses its investments in smaller capitalization companies, there are no set limits on the market capitalizations of the companies in which the Fund may invest.

The Adviser applies a fundamental value, research driven investment approach. The Adviser seeks to identify businesses that it believes are significantly mispriced by the public market. The Adviser values companies using a variety of measures, including an estimate of a company’s capacity to generate discretionary cash flow (cash flow from operations after required capital expenditures) over time and the long-term value of its assets. The Adviser seeks to identify companies that are out of favor, underappreciated or misunderstood, and thereby trade at a significant discount to the Adviser’s estimation of long-term intrinsic value.

The Adviser looks for companies that it believes have entrenched market positions or sustainable competitive advantages; competent management whose interests are aligned with creating long-term shareholder value; corporate cultures that are consistent with good governance and appropriately responsive to shareholders — the company’s ultimate owners; and the ability to compete effectively and succeed under various industry and broader economic scenarios. Consistent with its primary objective of achieving long-term capital appreciation, the Adviser generally expects to hold its investment in a company for a period of 3 to 5 years.

The Adviser continually re-evaluates companies in which it has invested and will scale back or exit a position as a company’s market price approaches the Adviser’s price target or when a change in a fundamental aspect of the company or its operating environment materially affects the Adviser’s investment view. The Adviser will often continue to hold, or add to, positions with declining share prices so long as the factors driving the price decline do not result in a negative revision to the Adviser’s overall investment assessment of the company.