Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.5%
1 yr return
5.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
15.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.3%
Net Assets
$35.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
47.4%
Expense Ratio 2.06%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 20.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$5,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|VFPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.5%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|95.25%
|1 Yr
|5.7%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|69.04%
|3 Yr
|15.1%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|5.89%
|5 Yr
|-5.3%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|73.18%
|10 Yr
|0.3%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|47.96%
* Annualized
|VFPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VFPIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|35.7 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|92.94%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|2
|2519
|96.80%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|18.1 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|78.28%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.38%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|2.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VFPIX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.00%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|91.75%
|Cash
|6.00%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|8.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|42.42%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|42.59%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|41.41%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|42.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VFPIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|34.45%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|0.68%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.40%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|6.29%
|Communication Services
|14.85%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|0.17%
|Industrials
|13.85%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|92.86%
|Technology
|11.97%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|78.74%
|Healthcare
|5.15%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|94.39%
|Basic Materials
|3.33%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|83.33%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|94.56%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|98.13%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|96.94%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|99.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VFPIX % Rank
|US
|82.29%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|96.63%
|Non US
|11.71%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|2.86%
|VFPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VFPIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.13%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|58.15%
|VFPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|VFPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VFPIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.38%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|82.17%
|VFPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.722
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2019
|$2.651
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2012
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 28, 2010
12.02
12.0%
Gregg J. Powers is Lead Portfolio Manager and Chief Executive Officer of Private Capital Management (PCM) Inc. Mr. Powers began his investment career as a healthcare analyst at Raymond James Financial. Mr. Powers joined PCM’s investment research team in 1988. During the early 1990s, Mr. Powers became co-portfolio manager, credited with the primary underwriting of PCM’s investments in technology, healthcare, and telecommunications. Mr. Powers became President of PCM in 1999, CEO in 2008, and assumed the role of Chairman in 2009. As portfolio manager, Mr. Powers oversees all aspects of the investment of client portfolios. Mr. Powers has a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Florida.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2021
0.75
0.8%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
