Trending ETFs

VFPIX (Mutual Fund)

VFPIX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Private Capital Management Value Fund

VFPIX | Fund

$15.11

$35.7 M

1.13%

$0.17

2.06%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.5%

1 yr return

5.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

15.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.3%

Net Assets

$35.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$5,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VFPIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Private Capital Management Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Private Capital Management
  • Inception Date
    May 28, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gregg Powers

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal circumstances, primarily invests in common stocks of companies listed on stock exchanges in North America. While the Fund focuses its investments in smaller capitalization companies, there are no set limits on the market capitalizations of the companies in which the Fund may invest.
The Adviser applies a fundamental value, research driven investment approach. The Adviser seeks to identify businesses that it believes are significantly mispriced by the public market. The Adviser values companies using a variety of measures, including an estimate of a company’s capacity to generate discretionary cash flow (cash flow from operations after required capital expenditures) over time and the long-term value of its assets. The Adviser seeks to identify companies that are out of favor, underappreciated or misunderstood, and thereby trade at a significant discount to the Adviser’s estimation of long-term intrinsic value.
The Adviser looks for companies that it believes have entrenched market positions or sustainable competitive advantages; competent management whose interests are aligned with creating long-term shareholder value; corporate cultures that are consistent with good governance and appropriately responsive to shareholders — the company’s ultimate owners; and the ability to compete effectively and succeed under various industry and broader economic scenarios. Consistent with its primary objective of achieving long-term capital appreciation, the Adviser generally expects to hold its investment in a company for a period of 3 to 5 years.
The Adviser continually re-evaluates companies in which it has invested and will scale back or exit a position as a company’s market price approaches the Adviser’s price target or when a change in a fundamental aspect of the company or its operating environment materially affects the Adviser’s investment view. The Adviser will often continue to hold, or add to, positions with declining share prices so long as the factors driving the price decline do not result in a negative revision to the Adviser’s overall investment assessment of the company.
The Fund is a diversified fund, but nevertheless has invested a significant portion of its assets in the securities of a small number of issuers, which may cause the Fund’s value to fluctuate more widely than some other diversified funds. As a result of the Fund’s investment approach and the relative price movements of certain Fund holdings, at times the Fund’s holdings profile may approximate a portfolio of securities with percentage weightings typically associated with a non-diversified fund.
VFPIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VFPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% -14.5% 140.9% 95.25%
1 Yr 5.7% -34.7% 196.6% 69.04%
3 Yr 15.1%* -21.8% 37.2% 5.89%
5 Yr -5.3%* -23.8% 9.2% 73.18%
10 Yr 0.3%* -11.7% 15.3% 47.96%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VFPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.4% -59.3% 118.2% 0.51%
2021 9.7% -17.3% 18.6% 14.36%
2020 0.1% -21.2% 28.2% 89.68%
2019 -0.9% -17.9% 8.4% 98.72%
2018 -5.3% -20.0% 0.2% 62.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VFPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% -17.6% 140.9% 88.96%
1 Yr 5.7% -34.7% 196.6% 62.77%
3 Yr 15.1%* -21.8% 37.2% 4.04%
5 Yr -5.3%* -23.8% 10.7% 78.72%
10 Yr 0.3%* -9.1% 15.3% 77.03%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VFPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.4% -59.3% 118.2% 0.51%
2021 9.7% -17.3% 18.6% 14.36%
2020 0.1% -21.2% 28.2% 89.68%
2019 -0.9% -17.9% 8.4% 98.72%
2018 -5.3% -19.9% 0.2% 73.91%

NAV & Total Return History

VFPIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VFPIX Category Low Category High VFPIX % Rank
Net Assets 35.7 M 1.48 M 120 B 92.94%
Number of Holdings 35 2 2519 96.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 18.1 M 213 K 4.6 B 78.28%
Weighting of Top 10 47.38% 2.8% 101.7% 2.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Intl Fcstone 9.16%
  2. QuinStreet Inc 7.01%
  3. Target Hospitality Corp Class A 5.05%
  4. KKR & Co Inc Ordinary Shares 5.02%
  5. Tronox Holdings PLC 4.84%
  6. Tronox Holdings PLC 4.84%
  7. Tronox Holdings PLC 4.84%
  8. Tronox Holdings PLC 4.84%
  9. Tronox Holdings PLC 4.84%
  10. Tronox Holdings PLC 4.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VFPIX % Rank
Stocks 		94.00% 25.32% 100.32% 91.75%
Cash 		6.00% -79.10% 74.68% 8.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 42.42%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 42.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 41.41%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 42.26%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VFPIX % Rank
Financial Services 		34.45% 0.00% 35.52% 0.68%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.40% 0.99% 47.79% 6.29%
Communication Services 		14.85% 0.00% 14.85% 0.17%
Industrials 		13.85% 2.46% 37.42% 92.86%
Technology 		11.97% 0.00% 54.70% 78.74%
Healthcare 		5.15% 0.00% 26.53% 94.39%
Basic Materials 		3.33% 0.00% 18.66% 83.33%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.58% 94.56%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.43% 98.13%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 37.72% 96.94%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 18.87% 99.49%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VFPIX % Rank
US 		82.29% 24.89% 100.00% 96.63%
Non US 		11.71% 0.00% 36.31% 2.86%

VFPIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VFPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.06% 0.01% 13.16% 8.02%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.50% 85.50%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

VFPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VFPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 26.42%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VFPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.00% 1.00% 314.00% 13.78%

VFPIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VFPIX Category Low Category High VFPIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.13% 0.00% 38.20% 58.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VFPIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VFPIX Category Low Category High VFPIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.38% -2.40% 2.49% 82.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VFPIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VFPIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gregg Powers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 28, 2010

12.02

12.0%

Gregg J. Powers is Lead Portfolio Manager and Chief Executive Officer of Private Capital Management (PCM) Inc. Mr. Powers began his investment career as a healthcare analyst at Raymond James Financial. Mr. Powers joined PCM’s investment research team in 1988. During the early 1990s, Mr. Powers became co-portfolio manager, credited with the primary underwriting of PCM’s investments in technology, healthcare, and telecommunications. Mr. Powers became President of PCM in 1999, CEO in 2008, and assumed the role of Chairman in 2009. As portfolio manager, Mr. Powers oversees all aspects of the investment of client portfolios. Mr. Powers has a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Florida.

Erick Sonne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2021

0.75

0.8%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

