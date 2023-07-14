Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.5%
1 yr return
19.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.5%
Net Assets
$775 M
Holdings in Top 10
42.3%
Expense Ratio 1.03%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|VFOPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.5%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|22.25%
|1 Yr
|19.5%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|24.31%
|3 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-27.5%
|9.4%
|73.33%
|5 Yr
|-5.5%*
|-10.2%
|35.2%
|95.45%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|62.46%
* Annualized
|Period
|VFOPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.2%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|16.24%
|2021
|-4.8%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|88.43%
|2020
|2.4%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|92.88%
|2019
|4.4%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|91.34%
|2018
|-6.5%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|96.78%
|Period
|VFOPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.5%
|-35.3%
|24.4%
|22.25%
|1 Yr
|19.5%
|-46.8%
|26.9%
|23.62%
|3 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-27.5%
|13.1%
|73.76%
|5 Yr
|-5.5%*
|-10.2%
|35.2%
|95.70%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|9.9%
|58.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|VFOPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.2%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|16.24%
|2021
|-4.8%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|88.43%
|2020
|2.4%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|92.88%
|2019
|4.4%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|91.62%
|2018
|-6.5%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|97.37%
|VFOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VFOPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|775 M
|167 K
|150 B
|56.19%
|Number of Holdings
|40
|5
|516
|88.02%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|382 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|41.47%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.31%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|20.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VFOPX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.09%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|52.53%
|Cash
|3.91%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|41.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|33.64%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|43.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|24.42%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|26.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VFOPX % Rank
|Industrials
|25.88%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|3.69%
|Technology
|17.51%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|51.38%
|Healthcare
|16.33%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|36.87%
|Consumer Defense
|12.97%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|22.12%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.59%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|69.59%
|Financial Services
|8.19%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|84.10%
|Basic Materials
|5.48%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|67.97%
|Communication Services
|5.04%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|45.62%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|59.68%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|63.13%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|73.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VFOPX % Rank
|Non US
|88.23%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|60.37%
|US
|7.86%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|29.03%
|VFOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.03%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|54.91%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|78.44%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.03%
|0.80%
|54.69%
|VFOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VFOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VFOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|7.00%
|330.00%
|76.44%
|VFOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VFOPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|48.97%
|VFOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|VFOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VFOPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.03%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|64.27%
|VFOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2016
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2015
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 08, 2016
6.23
6.2%
Mr. Benkendorf ,Managing Director,Chief Investment Officer,Portfolio Manager, Senior Research Analyst - Mr. Benkendorf joined Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. in October 1999 in trade support. After being promoted to trader in 2000, Mr. Benkendorf became a research analyst in 2002 and moved into portfolio management in 2006 as deputy portfolio manager of Vontobel’s European Equity Strategy.Mr. Benkendorf has held various positions with Vontobel, including Deputy Portfolio Manager from 2013 to 2016, Executive Director from 2012 to 2013;Director from 2009 to 2012;Vice President from 2007 to 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2016
6.0
6.0%
Edwin Walczak has been a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst for Vontobel’s Quality Growth Boutique since July 1988. He has held a management position on the firm’s U.S. Equity strategy since its inception. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, he continues to conduct research analysis on individual stocks which may be included in the firm’s other strategies, primarily focusing on companies in the Industrials, Financials, Consumer Discretionary, and Consumer Staples sectors.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2016
6.0
6.0%
Mr. Daniel (Donny) Kranson, Executive Director, Portfolio Manager, Senior Research Analyst Mr. Kranson joined Vontobel Asset Management, Inc., in July 2007 as a senior research analyst covering stocks globally. Although he is responsible for analyzing various sectors, he is largely focused on Consumer Staples, a core sector for all of Vontobel’s Quality Growth strategies. In 2013, Mr. Kranson was promoted to deputy portfolio manager of the Vontobel European Equity Strategy, and in 2016, Mr. Kranson became lead portfolio manager for the strategy while also becoming deputy portfolio manager of the firm’s International Equity Strategy. In addition to his portfolio management duties, Mr. Kranson continues to conduct research analysis on individual stocks which may be included in the firm’s other strategies. This is consistent with the investment team structure at Vontobel. Mr. Kranson began his investment career in 1999 on the sell side, at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. where he analyzed companies based in the U.S. and Europe in the technology space and later in the healthcare industry. In 2006, he switched to the buy side, working at Scout Capital Management, where he evaluated both Health Care and Consumer companies in both developed and emerging markets. Mr. Kranson received a B.S. in operations research from Columbia University. Daniel Kranson is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...