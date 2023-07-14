Jeff co-manages the Small Cap Growth, Mid Cap Growth and SMID Cap Growth products. He has 39 years of investment industry experience and joined the organization in 1990. Jeff began his career at Drexel Burnham Lambert as a media analyst and later became a global portfolio manager. He is a member of the ClearBridge Investments Management Committee. Jeff has extensive experience analyzing and investing in both international and domestic companies of all market capitalizations. Jeff earned a BS in Civil Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a member of the CFA Institute and of the New York Society of Security Analysts. He serves as a board member for several non-profit organizations and enjoys playing squash