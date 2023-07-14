Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.0%
1 yr return
10.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
Net Assets
$19.6 B
Holdings in Top 10
7.3%
Expense Ratio 0.40%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 45.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$3,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|VEXPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.0%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|40.57%
|1 Yr
|10.5%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|56.13%
|3 Yr
|0.5%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|29.51%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|23.89%
|10 Yr
|0.7%*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|38.92%
* Annualized
|YTD
|14.0%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|39.90%
|1 Yr
|10.5%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|54.79%
|3 Yr
|0.5%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|29.51%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-42.7%
|14.6%
|32.10%
|10 Yr
|0.7%*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|70.31%
* Annualized
|Net Assets
|19.6 B
|183 K
|28 B
|0.67%
|Number of Holdings
|752
|6
|1336
|2.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.61 B
|59 K
|2.7 B
|4.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|7.26%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|98.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VEXPX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.71%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|62.21%
|Cash
|3.28%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|30.94%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|31.94%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|44.65%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|31.27%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|29.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VEXPX % Rank
|Technology
|23.24%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|61.71%
|Healthcare
|20.19%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|69.23%
|Industrials
|19.36%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|28.26%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.77%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|57.02%
|Financial Services
|8.54%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|31.77%
|Real Estate
|4.21%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|24.08%
|Consumer Defense
|4.04%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|46.82%
|Communication Services
|3.52%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|27.59%
|Energy
|2.26%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|55.69%
|Basic Materials
|1.99%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|59.87%
|Utilities
|0.88%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|16.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VEXPX % Rank
|US
|92.40%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|61.54%
|Non US
|4.31%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|39.13%
|VEXPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.40%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|96.10%
|Management Fee
|0.39%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|4.69%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|VEXPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VEXPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VEXPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|45.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|39.49%
|VEXPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VEXPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.34%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|34.28%
|VEXPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|VEXPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VEXPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.15%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|5.93%
|VEXPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.286
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.475
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.318
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2015
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.272
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.282
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2002
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2001
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 1999
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 1999
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 1996
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 1992
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 1991
|$0.340
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 12, 2013
8.81
8.8%
Ryan Crane is the Chief Investment Officer of Stephens Investment Management Group ("SIMG"). He also serves as the Lead Portfolio Manager for SIMG's Small Cap Growth, Mid Cap Growth, Small-Mid Cap Core Growth and Small-Mid Cap Select Growth Strategies as well as two sub-advised mutual funds, the American Beacon Stephens Small Cap Growth Fund and the American Beacon Stephens Mid-Cap Growth Fund. Prior to joining SIMG in 2004, Ryan had been at AIM Capital Management since 1994, where he was a Senior Portfolio Manager for the AIM Small Cap Growth Fund and the team leader for the small/mid-cap gro
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 24, 2014
8.27
8.3%
Daniel J. Fitzpatrick, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager at Wellington Management Company LLP. He has worked in investment management since 1997, has been with Wellington Management since 1998. Education: B.S., Boston College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 16, 2014
7.96
8.0%
Mr. Meade, Partner and Portfolio Manager of ArrowMark Partners. He has worked in investment management since 1998, has managed investment portfolios since 2006, joined Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC in May 2013. Mr. Prior to joining Arrowpoint, Mr. Meade served as an Equity Research Analyst, Co-Portfolio Manager and Executive Vice President AT Janus Capital (2001-2013). Prior to joining Janus Capital, he was a financial analyst for Goldman Sachs’ global investment research team. Chad graduated summa cum laude from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in Finance and was a member of the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 16, 2014
7.96
8.0%
Mr. Schaub, Partner and Portfolio Manager of ArrowMark Partners, He has worked in investment management since 2000, has managed investment portfolios since 2006, has been with ArrowMark Partners since 2013, and has co-managed a portion of the Portfolio since 2016. Brian graduated cum laude from Williams College with a bachelor’s degree in Economics and won the Arthur B. Graves, Class of 1858, Essay Prize in Economics for his work on Dell Computer. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Aram co-manages the Small Cap Growth, Mid Cap Growth and SMID Cap Growth products, and manages the Select strategy. He has 19 years of investment industry experience and began his career in asset management as an equity analyst at Hygrove Partners, LLC. Aram joined ClearBridge Investments as a research analyst in the Information Technology sector in 2006 before being named a portfolio manager. He is a member of the ClearBridge Management Committee. Prior to joining Hygrove, Aram was co-founder and executive vice president of iCollege, an infrastructure software company catering to the educational market place. In 2001, iCollege was acquired by BlackBoard Inc. Aram earned a BA in Economics from Union College. Aram serves as a board member for several non-profit organizations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Jeff co-manages the Small Cap Growth, Mid Cap Growth and SMID Cap Growth products. He has 39 years of investment industry experience and joined the organization in 1990. Jeff began his career at Drexel Burnham Lambert as a media analyst and later became a global portfolio manager. He is a member of the ClearBridge Investments Management Committee. Jeff has extensive experience analyzing and investing in both international and domestic companies of all market capitalizations. Jeff earned a BS in Civil Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a member of the CFA Institute and of the New York Society of Security Analysts. He serves as a board member for several non-profit organizations and enjoys playing squash
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Brian co-manages the Mid Cap, Mid Cap Growth and SMID Cap Growth products. He joined a predecessor organization in 2000 as an equity research analyst responsible for the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors, and has 26 years of investment industry experience. Previously, Brian was an analyst and assistant portfolio manager of the Prudential Real Estate Securities Fund at Prudential Investment Management. He earned his BA in Government from Dartmouth College and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Matthew is a Portfolio Manager and co-manages the Mid Cap, Mid Cap Growth, and SMID Cap Growth portfolios. He joined ClearBridge Investments in 2010 and has 15 years of investment industry experience. Prior to his appointment to the Portfolio Management team, Matthew served as a Senior Portfolio Analyst at ClearBridge supporting ClearBridge Small Cap and Mid Cap products. Prior to joining ClearBridge, he was a Private Equity and M&A Advisory Associate at MTS Health Partners and an Investment Banking Analyst at Lehman Brothers, Inc. Matthew received an MBA from Columbia Business School and holds a BA in Economics from Emory University. He is also a member of the CFA Society New York and the CFA Institute. - See more at: https://www.clearbridge.com/content/clearbridge/en-us/about/team/portfolio-management/lilling-matthew.html#sthash.WfULaucA.dpuf
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 26, 2021
1.26
1.3%
CFA, Ph.D., Senior Portfolio Manager at Vanguard. He has been with Vanguard since April 2020, has worked in investment management since 2004, has managed investment portfolios since 2004, and has co-managed a portion of the Fund since February 2021. Education: B.S., Universidad de Lima; Ph.D., University of Pennsylvania.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
