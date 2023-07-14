Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Vanguard Explorer Fund

mutual fund
VEXPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$106.56 -0.89 -0.83%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (VEXPX) Primary Inst (VEXRX)
VEXPX (Mutual Fund)

Vanguard Explorer Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$106.56 -0.89 -0.83%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (VEXPX) Primary Inst (VEXRX)
VEXPX (Mutual Fund)

Vanguard Explorer Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$106.56 -0.89 -0.83%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (VEXPX) Primary Inst (VEXRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vanguard Explorer Fund

VEXPX | Fund

$106.56

$19.6 B

0.34%

$0.36

0.40%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.0%

1 yr return

10.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$19.6 B

Holdings in Top 10

7.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$107.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 45.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$3,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vanguard Explorer Fund

VEXPX | Fund

$106.56

$19.6 B

0.34%

$0.36

0.40%

VEXPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Vanguard Explorer Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Vanguard
  • Inception Date
    Dec 11, 1967
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ryan Crane

Fund Description

The Fund invests mainly in the stocks of small and mid-size companies. These companies tend to be unseasoned but are considered by the Fund’s advisors to have superior growth potential. Also, these companies often provide little or no dividend income. The Fund uses multiple investment advisors. Each advisor independently selects and maintains a portfolio of common stocks for the Fund.
Read More

VEXPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VEXPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.0% -21.9% 50.1% 40.57%
1 Yr 10.5% -72.8% 36.6% 56.13%
3 Yr 0.5%* -54.3% 47.2% 29.51%
5 Yr -0.7%* -42.7% 12.5% 23.89%
10 Yr 0.7%* -23.2% 11.9% 38.92%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VEXPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.0% -82.1% 547.9% 29.35%
2021 -0.2% -69.3% 196.9% 32.41%
2020 7.2% -28.2% 32.1% 70.97%
2019 5.7% -3.2% 9.3% 35.54%
2018 -2.5% -14.5% 20.4% 26.67%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VEXPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.0% -24.8% 50.1% 39.90%
1 Yr 10.5% -72.8% 36.6% 54.79%
3 Yr 0.5%* -54.3% 47.2% 29.51%
5 Yr -0.7%* -42.7% 14.6% 32.10%
10 Yr 0.7%* -20.1% 12.6% 70.31%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VEXPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.0% -82.1% 547.9% 29.35%
2021 -0.2% -69.3% 196.9% 32.41%
2020 7.2% -28.2% 32.1% 70.97%
2019 5.7% -3.2% 9.3% 35.54%
2018 -2.5% -14.5% 20.4% 48.00%

NAV & Total Return History

VEXPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VEXPX Category Low Category High VEXPX % Rank
Net Assets 19.6 B 183 K 28 B 0.67%
Number of Holdings 752 6 1336 2.01%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.61 B 59 K 2.7 B 4.18%
Weighting of Top 10 7.26% 5.9% 100.0% 98.32%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 3.61%
  2. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 3.61%
  3. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 3.61%
  4. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 3.61%
  5. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 3.61%
  6. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 3.61%
  7. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 3.61%
  8. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 3.61%
  9. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 3.61%
  10. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 3.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VEXPX % Rank
Stocks 		96.71% 77.52% 101.30% 62.21%
Cash 		3.28% -1.30% 22.49% 30.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 31.94%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 44.65%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 31.27%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 29.77%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VEXPX % Rank
Technology 		23.24% 2.91% 75.51% 61.71%
Healthcare 		20.19% 0.00% 47.90% 69.23%
Industrials 		19.36% 0.00% 36.64% 28.26%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.77% 0.00% 40.68% 57.02%
Financial Services 		8.54% 0.00% 42.95% 31.77%
Real Estate 		4.21% 0.00% 15.31% 24.08%
Consumer Defense 		4.04% 0.00% 13.56% 46.82%
Communication Services 		3.52% 0.00% 15.31% 27.59%
Energy 		2.26% 0.00% 55.49% 55.69%
Basic Materials 		1.99% 0.00% 10.30% 59.87%
Utilities 		0.88% 0.00% 5.57% 16.72%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VEXPX % Rank
US 		92.40% 67.06% 99.56% 61.54%
Non US 		4.31% 0.00% 26.08% 39.13%

VEXPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VEXPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.40% 0.05% 27.56% 96.10%
Management Fee 0.39% 0.05% 4.05% 4.69%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

VEXPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VEXPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VEXPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 45.00% 3.00% 439.00% 39.49%

VEXPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VEXPX Category Low Category High VEXPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.34% 0.00% 1.90% 34.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VEXPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VEXPX Category Low Category High VEXPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.15% -4.08% 1.10% 5.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VEXPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VEXPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ryan Crane

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 12, 2013

8.81

8.8%

Ryan Crane is the Chief Investment Officer of Stephens Investment Management Group ("SIMG"). He also serves as the Lead Portfolio Manager for SIMG's Small Cap Growth, Mid Cap Growth, Small-Mid Cap Core Growth and Small-Mid Cap Select Growth Strategies as well as two sub-advised mutual funds, the American Beacon Stephens Small Cap Growth Fund and the American Beacon Stephens Mid-Cap Growth Fund. Prior to joining SIMG in 2004, Ryan had been at AIM Capital Management since 1994, where he was a Senior Portfolio Manager for the AIM Small Cap Growth Fund and the team leader for the small/mid-cap gro

Daniel Fitzpatrick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 24, 2014

8.27

8.3%

Daniel J. Fitzpatrick, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager at Wellington Management Company LLP. He has worked in investment management since 1997, has been with Wellington Management since 1998. Education: B.S., Boston College.

Chad Meade

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 16, 2014

7.96

8.0%

Mr. Meade, Partner and Portfolio Manager of ArrowMark Partners. He has worked in investment management since 1998, has managed investment portfolios since 2006, joined Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC in May 2013. Mr. Prior to joining Arrowpoint, Mr. Meade served as an Equity Research Analyst, Co-Portfolio Manager and Executive Vice President AT Janus Capital (2001-2013). Prior to joining Janus Capital, he was a financial analyst for Goldman Sachs’ global investment research team. Chad graduated summa cum laude from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in Finance and was a member of the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society.

Brian Schaub

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 16, 2014

7.96

8.0%

Mr. Schaub, Partner and Portfolio Manager of ArrowMark Partners, He has worked in investment management since 2000, has managed investment portfolios since 2006, has been with ArrowMark Partners since 2013, and has co-managed a portion of the Portfolio since 2016. Brian graduated cum laude from Williams College with a bachelor’s degree in Economics and won the Arthur B. Graves, Class of 1858, Essay Prize in Economics for his work on Dell Computer. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Aram Green

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

Aram co-manages the Small Cap Growth, Mid Cap Growth and SMID Cap Growth products, and manages the Select strategy. He has 19 years of investment industry experience and began his career in asset management as an equity analyst at Hygrove Partners, LLC. Aram joined ClearBridge Investments as a research analyst in the Information Technology sector in 2006 before being named a portfolio manager. He is a member of the ClearBridge Management Committee. Prior to joining Hygrove, Aram was co-founder and executive vice president of iCollege, an infrastructure software company catering to the educational market place. In 2001, iCollege was acquired by BlackBoard Inc. Aram earned a BA in Economics from Union College. Aram serves as a board member for several non-profit organizations.

Jeffrey Russell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

Jeff co-manages the Small Cap Growth, Mid Cap Growth and SMID Cap Growth products. He has 39 years of investment industry experience and joined the organization in 1990. Jeff began his career at Drexel Burnham Lambert as a media analyst and later became a global portfolio manager. He is a member of the ClearBridge Investments Management Committee. Jeff has extensive experience analyzing and investing in both international and domestic companies of all market capitalizations. Jeff earned a BS in Civil Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a member of the CFA Institute and of the New York Society of Security Analysts. He serves as a board member for several non-profit organizations and enjoys playing squash

Brian Angerame

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

Brian co-manages the Mid Cap, Mid Cap Growth and SMID Cap Growth products. He joined a predecessor organization in 2000 as an equity research analyst responsible for the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors, and has 26 years of investment industry experience. Previously, Brian was an analyst and assistant portfolio manager of the Prudential Real Estate Securities Fund at Prudential Investment Management. He earned his BA in Government from Dartmouth College and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts.

Matthew Lilling

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Matthew is a Portfolio Manager and co-manages the Mid Cap, Mid Cap Growth, and SMID Cap Growth portfolios. He joined ClearBridge Investments in 2010 and has 15 years of investment industry experience. Prior to his appointment to the Portfolio Management team, Matthew served as a Senior Portfolio Analyst at ClearBridge supporting ClearBridge Small Cap and Mid Cap products. Prior to joining ClearBridge, he was a Private Equity and M&A Advisory Associate at MTS Health Partners and an Investment Banking Analyst at Lehman Brothers, Inc. Matthew received an MBA from Columbia Business School and holds a BA in Economics from Emory University. He is also a member of the CFA Society New York and the CFA Institute. - See more at: https://www.clearbridge.com/content/clearbridge/en-us/about/team/portfolio-management/lilling-matthew.html#sthash.WfULaucA.dpuf

Cesar Orosco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 26, 2021

1.26

1.3%

CFA, Ph.D., Senior Portfolio Manager at Vanguard. He has been with Vanguard since April 2020, has worked in investment management since 2004, has managed investment portfolios since 2004, and has co-managed a portion of the Fund since February 2021. Education: B.S., Universidad de Lima; Ph.D., University of Pennsylvania.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×