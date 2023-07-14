Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.5%
1 yr return
8.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
13.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.2%
Net Assets
$1.15 B
Holdings in Top 10
17.3%
Expense Ratio 0.52%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 41.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$3,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|VEVFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.5%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|62.82%
|1 Yr
|8.4%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|54.82%
|3 Yr
|13.2%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|11.96%
|5 Yr
|1.2%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|18.80%
|10 Yr
|3.2%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|19.90%
* Annualized
|Period
|VEVFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.2%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|26.02%
|2021
|11.0%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|12.11%
|2020
|0.8%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|82.74%
|2019
|5.7%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|17.61%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|46.69%
|Period
|VEVFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.5%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|59.76%
|1 Yr
|8.4%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|48.90%
|3 Yr
|13.2%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|8.79%
|5 Yr
|1.2%*
|-23.8%
|10.7%
|22.60%
|10 Yr
|3.2%*
|-9.1%
|15.3%
|45.66%
* Annualized
|Period
|VEVFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.2%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|26.02%
|2021
|11.0%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|12.11%
|2020
|0.8%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|82.74%
|2019
|5.7%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|17.61%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|63.71%
|VEVFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VEVFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.15 B
|1.48 M
|120 B
|29.24%
|Number of Holdings
|157
|2
|2519
|49.49%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|201 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|25.76%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.28%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|41.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VEVFX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.12%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|91.58%
|Cash
|5.89%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|8.59%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|31.14%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|31.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|29.46%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|30.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VEVFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.16%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|20.75%
|Industrials
|16.21%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|56.46%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.95%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|22.45%
|Real Estate
|11.84%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|4.08%
|Technology
|11.73%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|81.29%
|Communication Services
|7.00%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|3.74%
|Energy
|6.27%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|48.47%
|Basic Materials
|5.44%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|37.24%
|Healthcare
|5.39%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|93.88%
|Consumer Defense
|3.29%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|71.94%
|Utilities
|1.70%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|69.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VEVFX % Rank
|US
|90.04%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|90.24%
|Non US
|4.08%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|16.33%
|VEVFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.52%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|85.15%
|Management Fee
|0.51%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|23.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|VEVFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VEVFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VEVFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|41.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|44.29%
|VEVFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VEVFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.19%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|47.90%
|VEVFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|VEVFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VEVFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.85%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|17.83%
|VEVFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.322
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.538
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.366
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.288
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.308
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.237
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.272
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2010
12.18
12.2%
William A. Teichner, CFA, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager of Frontier Capital. He has worked in investment management with Frontier Capital since 1992, has managed investment portfolios since 1999 Education: B.A., Columbia University; M.B.A., Harvard Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2010
12.18
12.2%
Eugene Fox, III is a managing partner of Cardinal Capital. He is responsible for investment research and portfolio management. He has been in the investment industry since 1987. Before leaving for Cardinal in 1995, Eugene was a managing director of Deltec Asset Management where he and Amy Minella, a retired partner, built the value equity investment management business. Eugene joined Deltec from D.S. Kennedy & Co., a small cap value equity firm, where he was an investment analyst and previously held financial positions at FMC Corporation from 1984 to 1991. These included five years as the dire
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2010
12.18
12.2%
Robert B. Kirkpatrick, CFA is a managing partner of Cardinal Capital. He is responsible for investment research and portfolio management. He has been in the investment industry since 1985. Prior to joining Cardinal in 2000, Robert was a partner at Breeco Management, a $125 million equity hedge fund for three years. Previously, he held senior equity portfolio management positions with Unifund S.A., a Swiss-based global private investment company with over $1 billion in capital. Robert also served for six years as a managing director at Bigler/Crossroads, a $700 million venture capital and small
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2013
8.45
8.5%
Rachel D. Matthews is a partner of Cardinal Capital. She is responsible for investment research and portfolio management. She has been in the investment industry since 1989. Prior to joining Cardinal in 2001, Rachel spent three years as a high yield bond trader at OppenheimerFunds, Inc. responsible for trade execution and relative value trades for $7 billion in assets. She was previously a sell-side trader of short-term U.S. government securities at HSBC Securities for two years, responsible for a gross trading position of $500 million. Previously, Rachel was a private placement credit analyst at the Mutual Life Insurance Company of New York for three years specializing in the manufacturing, chemical, railroad, and finance industries. She started her career at MONY in 1988 as a systems analyst in the real estate area. Rachel holds a BA in economics from Columbia University and a MBA in finance from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 22, 2016
5.44
5.4%
Robert H. Fields is a partner of Cardinal Capital. He is responsible for investment research and portfolio management. He has been in the investment industry since 1998. Prior to joining Cardinal in 2013, Robert was a partner and portfolio manager for two years at Ana Capital Management, a long-biased opportunistic value investment firm. Previously, he was a partner and director of research at Breeden Capital Management, a concentrated, long-only investment firm and an analyst covering value equities and distressed debt at MFP Investors, the personal investment firm of Michael F. Price. Robert holds a BS from Ball State University and a MBA from The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Rushan (Greg) Jiang, CFA, Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Frontier Capital. He has worked in investment management with Frontier Capital since 2005. Education: B.S., University at Texas Austin; M.S. Stanford University; M.B.A., MIT.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2022
0.33
0.3%
Ken serves as co-portfolio manager of our small cap value and small cap value concentrated strategies. Additionally, his portfolio management responsibilities extend across Ariel Fund, as well as our micro-cap value and small cap deep value products. In his research capacity, Ken covers consumer services and industrials. Prior to joining Ariel as a research analyst in 2004, he spent more than two years with William Blair & Company, LLC, most recently as a senior investment banking analyst. Ken also worked as a senior auditor at KPMG, LLP. He earned a BS in accounting from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from the University of Chicago, and he is also a Certified Public Accountant.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2022
0.33
0.3%
John’s passion for investing began at age 12 when his father began buying him stocks as Christmas and birthday gifts. His interest in equities grew at Princeton University, where he majored in economics, and over the two-plus years he worked as a stockbroker for William Blair & Company, LLC. In 1983, John founded Ariel to focus on patient, value investing within small- and medium-sized companies. While our research capabilities have expanded across the globe, patience is still the disciplined approach that drives the firm today. Early in his career, John’s investment acumen brought him to the
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
