Vitals

YTD Return

8.5%

1 yr return

8.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

Net Assets

$1.15 B

Holdings in Top 10

17.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$42.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.52%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 41.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$3,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VEVFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.85%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Vanguard Explorer Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Vanguard
  • Inception Date
    Mar 30, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    William Teichner

Fund Description

The Fund invests mainly in the stocks of small and mid-size U.S. companies, choosing stocks considered by an advisor to be undervalued. Undervalued stocks are generally those that are out of favor with investors and are trading at prices that an advisor feels are below average in relation to measures such as cash flow and book value. These stocks may have above-average dividend yields. The Fund uses multiple investment advisors. Each advisor independently selects and maintains a portfolio of common stocks for the Fund.
VEVFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VEVFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -14.5% 140.9% 62.82%
1 Yr 8.4% -34.7% 196.6% 54.82%
3 Yr 13.2%* -21.8% 37.2% 11.96%
5 Yr 1.2%* -23.8% 9.2% 18.80%
10 Yr 3.2%* -11.7% 15.3% 19.90%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VEVFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -59.3% 118.2% 26.02%
2021 11.0% -17.3% 18.6% 12.11%
2020 0.8% -21.2% 28.2% 82.74%
2019 5.7% -17.9% 8.4% 17.61%
2018 -4.4% -20.0% 0.2% 46.69%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VEVFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -17.6% 140.9% 59.76%
1 Yr 8.4% -34.7% 196.6% 48.90%
3 Yr 13.2%* -21.8% 37.2% 8.79%
5 Yr 1.2%* -23.8% 10.7% 22.60%
10 Yr 3.2%* -9.1% 15.3% 45.66%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VEVFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -59.3% 118.2% 26.02%
2021 11.0% -17.3% 18.6% 12.11%
2020 0.8% -21.2% 28.2% 82.74%
2019 5.7% -17.9% 8.4% 17.61%
2018 -4.4% -19.9% 0.2% 63.71%

NAV & Total Return History

VEVFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VEVFX Category Low Category High VEVFX % Rank
Net Assets 1.15 B 1.48 M 120 B 29.24%
Number of Holdings 157 2 2519 49.49%
Net Assets in Top 10 201 M 213 K 4.6 B 25.76%
Weighting of Top 10 17.28% 2.8% 101.7% 41.64%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 6.96%
  2. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 6.96%
  3. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 6.96%
  4. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 6.96%
  5. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 6.96%
  6. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 6.96%
  7. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 6.96%
  8. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 6.96%
  9. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 6.96%
  10. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 6.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VEVFX % Rank
Stocks 		94.12% 25.32% 100.32% 91.58%
Cash 		5.89% -79.10% 74.68% 8.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 31.14%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 31.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 29.46%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 30.30%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VEVFX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.16% 0.00% 35.52% 20.75%
Industrials 		16.21% 2.46% 37.42% 56.46%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.95% 0.99% 47.79% 22.45%
Real Estate 		11.84% 0.00% 29.43% 4.08%
Technology 		11.73% 0.00% 54.70% 81.29%
Communication Services 		7.00% 0.00% 14.85% 3.74%
Energy 		6.27% 0.00% 37.72% 48.47%
Basic Materials 		5.44% 0.00% 18.66% 37.24%
Healthcare 		5.39% 0.00% 26.53% 93.88%
Consumer Defense 		3.29% 0.00% 18.87% 71.94%
Utilities 		1.70% 0.00% 18.58% 69.90%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VEVFX % Rank
US 		90.04% 24.89% 100.00% 90.24%
Non US 		4.08% 0.00% 36.31% 16.33%

VEVFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VEVFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.52% 0.01% 13.16% 85.15%
Management Fee 0.51% 0.00% 1.50% 23.78%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

VEVFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VEVFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VEVFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 41.00% 1.00% 314.00% 44.29%

VEVFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VEVFX Category Low Category High VEVFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.19% 0.00% 38.20% 47.90%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VEVFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VEVFX Category Low Category High VEVFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.85% -2.40% 2.49% 17.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VEVFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

VEVFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William Teichner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2010

12.18

12.2%

William A. Teichner, CFA, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager of Frontier Capital. He has worked in investment management with Frontier Capital since 1992, has managed investment portfolios since 1999 Education: B.A., Columbia University; M.B.A., Harvard Business School.

Eugene Fox

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2010

12.18

12.2%

Eugene Fox, III is a managing partner of Cardinal Capital. He is responsible for investment research and portfolio management. He has been in the investment industry since 1987. Before leaving for Cardinal in 1995, Eugene was a managing director of Deltec Asset Management where he and Amy Minella, a retired partner, built the value equity investment management business. Eugene joined Deltec from D.S. Kennedy & Co., a small cap value equity firm, where he was an investment analyst and previously held financial positions at FMC Corporation from 1984 to 1991. These included five years as the dire

Robert Kirkpatrick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2010

12.18

12.2%

Robert B. Kirkpatrick, CFA is a managing partner of Cardinal Capital. He is responsible for investment research and portfolio management. He has been in the investment industry since 1985. Prior to joining Cardinal in 2000, Robert was a partner at Breeco Management, a $125 million equity hedge fund for three years. Previously, he held senior equity portfolio management positions with Unifund S.A., a Swiss-based global private investment company with over $1 billion in capital. Robert also served for six years as a managing director at Bigler/Crossroads, a $700 million venture capital and small

Rachel Matthews

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2013

8.45

8.5%

Rachel D. Matthews is a partner of Cardinal Capital. She is responsible for investment research and portfolio management. She has been in the investment industry since 1989. Prior to joining Cardinal in 2001, Rachel spent three years as a high yield bond trader at OppenheimerFunds, Inc. responsible for trade execution and relative value trades for $7 billion in assets. She was previously a sell-side trader of short-term U.S. government securities at HSBC Securities for two years, responsible for a gross trading position of $500 million. Previously, Rachel was a private placement credit analyst at the Mutual Life Insurance Company of New York for three years specializing in the manufacturing, chemical, railroad, and finance industries. She started her career at MONY in 1988 as a systems analyst in the real estate area. Rachel holds a BA in economics from Columbia University and a MBA in finance from New York University.

Robert Fields

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 22, 2016

5.44

5.4%

Robert H. Fields is a partner of Cardinal Capital. He is responsible for investment research and portfolio management. He has been in the investment industry since 1998. Prior to joining Cardinal in 2013, Robert was a partner and portfolio manager for two years at Ana Capital Management, a long-biased opportunistic value investment firm. Previously, he was a partner and director of research at Breeden Capital Management, a concentrated, long-only investment firm and an analyst covering value equities and distressed debt at MFP Investors, the personal investment firm of Michael F. Price. Robert holds a BS from Ball State University and a MBA from The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania.

Rushan Jiang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Rushan (Greg) Jiang, CFA, Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Frontier Capital. He has worked in investment management with Frontier Capital since 2005. Education: B.S., University at Texas Austin; M.S. Stanford University; M.B.A., MIT.

Kenneth Kuhrt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Ken serves as co-portfolio manager of our small cap value and small cap value concentrated strategies. Additionally, his portfolio management responsibilities extend across Ariel Fund, as well as our micro-cap value and small cap deep value products. In his research capacity, Ken covers consumer services and industrials. Prior to joining Ariel as a research analyst in 2004, he spent more than two years with William Blair & Company, LLC, most recently as a senior investment banking analyst. Ken also worked as a senior auditor at KPMG, LLP. He earned a BS in accounting from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from the University of Chicago, and he is also a Certified Public Accountant.

John Rogers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2022

0.33

0.3%

John’s passion for investing began at age 12 when his father began buying him stocks as Christmas and birthday gifts. His interest in equities grew at Princeton University, where he majored in economics, and over the two-plus years he worked as a stockbroker for William Blair & Company, LLC. In 1983, John founded Ariel to focus on patient, value investing within small- and medium-sized companies. While our research capabilities have expanded across the globe, patience is still the disciplined approach that drives the firm today. Early in his career, John’s investment acumen brought him to the

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

