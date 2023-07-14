The Fund invests mainly in the stocks of small and mid-size U.S. companies,

choosing stocks considered by an advisor to be undervalued. Undervalued stocks are generally those that are out of favor with investors and are trading at prices that an advisor feels are below average in relation to measures such as cash flow and book value. These stocks may have above-average dividend yields. The Fund uses multiple investment advisors. Each advisor independently selects and maintains a portfolio of common stocks for the Fund.