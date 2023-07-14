The Fund invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies with principal business activities in Western Europe. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its Assets in equity securities of European issuers. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities, trust or partnership interests, depositary receipts and warrants and rights. The Fund may utilize exchange-traded futures for the efficient management of cash flows. The Fund may invest in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, as well as other Western European countries which the adviser believes are appropriate. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 8% of its Assets in equity securities of emerging market European issuers. These countries may include Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and other countries with similar economic profiles which the adviser believes are appropriate. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S. dollars, other major reserve currencies, such as the euro, yen and pound sterling, and currencies of other countries in which it can invest. The adviser may adjust the Fund’s exposure to each currency based on its view of the markets and issuers. It may increase or decrease the emphasis on a type of security, sector, country or currency, based on its analysis of a variety of economic factors, including fundamental economic strength, earnings growth, quality of management, sector growth, credit quality and interest rate trends. The Fund may purchase securities where the issuer is located in one country but the security is denominated in the currency of another. While the Fund’s assets will usually be invested in a number of different Western European countries, the Fund may at times invest most or all of the assets in a limited number of these countries. The Fund will, however, try to choose a wide range of industries and companies of varying sizes. While the Fund invests primarily in equities, it may also invest in debt securities rated as investment grade by Moody’s Investors Service Inc. (Moody’s), Standard & Poor’s Corporation (S&P) or Fitch Ratings (Fitch) or the equivalent by another national rating organization, meaning that such securities will carry a minimum rating of Baa3, BBB–, or BBB–, respectively, or in securities that are unrated but are deemed by the adviser to be of comparable quality. No more than 20% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in debt securities denominated in a currency other than the U.S. dollar. No more than 20% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in debt securities issued by a single foreign government or international organization, such as the World Bank. The Fund may also invest in corporate bonds, municipal bonds, inflation-linked debt securities and debt securities issued by governmental entities and private issuers. Investment Process: In managing the Fund, the adviser uses a bottom-up stock selection process that focuses on the value, quality and momentum characteristics to decide which securities to buy and sell. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance factors on the companies in which the Fund invests. The assessment is based on a proprietary analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues on the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with company management. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of companies may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors.