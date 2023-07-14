Home
Trending ETFs

VEUVX (Mutual Fund)

JPMorgan Europe Dynamic Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$30.43 -0.09 -0.3%
primary theme
Europe Equity
share class
A (VEUAX) Primary C (VEUCX) Retirement (JFEIX) Inst (JFESX) Retirement (VEUVX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JPMorgan Europe Dynamic Fund

VEUVX | Fund

$30.43

$613 M

1.08%

$0.33

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.6%

1 yr return

27.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$613 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VEUVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.83%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan Europe Dynamic Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    J.P. Morgan
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    14271588
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Baker

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies with principal business activities in Western Europe. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its Assets in equity securities of European issuers. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes.The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities, trust or partnership interests, depositary receipts and warrants and rights.The Fund may utilize exchange-traded futures for the efficient management of cash flows.The Fund may invest in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, as well as other Western European countries which the adviser believes are appropriate. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 8% of its Assets in equity securities of emerging market European issuers. These countries may include Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and other countries with similar economic profiles which the adviser believes are appropriate.The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S. dollars, other major reserve currencies, such as the euro, yen and pound sterling, and currencies of other countries in which it can invest. The adviser may adjust the Fund’s exposure to each currency based on its view of the markets and issuers. It may increase or decrease the emphasis on a type of security, sector, country or currency, based on its analysis of a variety of economic factors, including fundamental economic strength, earnings growth, quality of management, sector growth, credit quality and interest rate trends. The Fund may purchase securities where the issuer is located in one country but the security is denominated in the currency of another.While the Fund’s assets will usually be invested in a number of different Western European countries, the Fund may at times invest most or all of the assets in a limited number of these countries. The Fund will, however, try to choose a wide range of industries and companies of varying sizes.While the Fund invests primarily in equities, it may also invest in debt securities rated as investment grade by Moody’s Investors Service Inc. (Moody’s), Standard & Poor’s Corporation (S&P) or Fitch Ratings (Fitch) or the equivalent by another national rating organization, meaning that such securities will carry a minimum rating of Baa3, BBB–, or BBB–, respectively, or in securities that are unrated but are deemed by the adviser to be of comparable quality. No more than 20% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in debt securities denominated in a currency other than the U.S. dollar. No more than 20% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in debt securities issued by a single foreign government or international organization, such as the World Bank.The Fund may also invest in corporate bonds, municipal bonds, inflation-linked debt securities and debt securities issued by governmental entities and private issuers.Investment Process: In managing the Fund, the adviser uses a bottom-up stock selection process that focuses on the value, quality and momentum characteristics to decide which securities to buy and sell. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance factors on the companies in which the Fund invests. The assessment is based on a proprietary analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues on the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with company management. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of companies may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors.
Read More

VEUVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VEUVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.6% -15.2% 34.7% 32.99%
1 Yr 27.0% -9.7% 40.5% 16.49%
3 Yr 8.4%* -2.9% 12.0% 36.84%
5 Yr N/A* -6.4% 8.2% 71.74%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 8.5% 36.99%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VEUVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.0% -45.1% -3.8% 31.58%
2021 7.4% -4.5% 11.4% 52.13%
2020 2.4% -6.9% 13.1% 45.16%
2019 4.3% 1.8% 9.7% 76.09%
2018 N/A -9.6% -1.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VEUVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.6% -29.2% 34.7% 28.87%
1 Yr 27.0% -25.4% 62.0% 14.29%
3 Yr 8.4%* -2.4% 11.9% 28.13%
5 Yr N/A* -6.4% 13.3% 70.21%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 10.5% 35.62%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VEUVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.0% -45.1% -3.8% 31.58%
2021 7.4% -4.5% 11.4% 52.13%
2020 2.4% -6.9% 13.1% 45.16%
2019 4.3% 1.8% 9.7% 76.09%
2018 N/A -9.6% -1.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VEUVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VEUVX Category Low Category High VEUVX % Rank
Net Assets 613 M 5.4 M 23.5 B 38.14%
Number of Holdings 74 7 1788 42.27%
Net Assets in Top 10 191 M 1.4 M 4.3 B 37.11%
Weighting of Top 10 31.73% 4.3% 87.9% 52.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nestle SA 5.04%
  2. Nestle SA 5.04%
  3. Nestle SA 5.04%
  4. Nestle SA 5.04%
  5. Nestle SA 5.04%
  6. Nestle SA 5.04%
  7. Nestle SA 5.04%
  8. Nestle SA 5.04%
  9. Nestle SA 5.04%
  10. Nestle SA 5.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VEUVX % Rank
Stocks 		96.83% 0.10% 108.46% 77.32%
Cash 		2.00% -81.12% 99.90% 39.18%
Other 		1.16% -12.19% 3.61% 13.40%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.12% 31.96%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.81% 28.87%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 84.91% 25.77%

VEUVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VEUVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.07% 5.71% 70.10%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.06% 1.19% 32.99%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.25% 50.00%

Sales Fees

VEUVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

VEUVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VEUVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.68% 184.00% 88.04%

VEUVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VEUVX Category Low Category High VEUVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.08% 0.00% 6.40% 41.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VEUVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VEUVX Category Low Category High VEUVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.83% -1.72% 4.23% 36.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VEUVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VEUVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Baker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2005

16.93

16.9%

John Baker has been employed by JPMIM or its affiliates (or one of their predecessors) since 1994, as an assistant on the UK retail funds desk, now integrated into the European Equity Group. John obtained a BA from University College Cork, Ireland. He is an Associate of the Institute of Investment Management & Research.

Jonathan Ingram

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 05, 2007

15.16

15.2%

Jon Ingram has been employed by JPMIM or its affiliates (or one of their predecessors) since 2000. Prior to this, he was a quantitative investment analyst in the currency group. He obtained an M.Eng(Hons) in Natural Sciences (Metallurgy) from Oxford University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Blake Crawford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2019

3.17

3.2%

Blake Crawford, CFA, is a portfolio manager within the Unconstrained portfolios sub-team of the J.P. Morgan Asset Management International Equity Group — Behavioural Finance Team. Mr. Crawford has been employed by JPMIM or its affiliates (or one of their predecessors) since 2008. Blake previously worked at Man Investments. Prior to that, he worked as a financial regulatory accountant at Wachovia and before that, he worked in financial institutions support at Barclays Capital. Blake obtained a BSc in Economics from the University of Bath. Blake is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 24.59 7.08 0.64

