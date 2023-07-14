Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.6%
1 yr return
27.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$613 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.7%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|VEUVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.6%
|-15.2%
|34.7%
|32.99%
|1 Yr
|27.0%
|-9.7%
|40.5%
|16.49%
|3 Yr
|8.4%*
|-2.9%
|12.0%
|36.84%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.4%
|8.2%
|71.74%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|8.5%
|36.99%
* Annualized
|Period
|VEUVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.0%
|-45.1%
|-3.8%
|31.58%
|2021
|7.4%
|-4.5%
|11.4%
|52.13%
|2020
|2.4%
|-6.9%
|13.1%
|45.16%
|2019
|4.3%
|1.8%
|9.7%
|76.09%
|2018
|N/A
|-9.6%
|-1.8%
|N/A
|Period
|VEUVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.6%
|-29.2%
|34.7%
|28.87%
|1 Yr
|27.0%
|-25.4%
|62.0%
|14.29%
|3 Yr
|8.4%*
|-2.4%
|11.9%
|28.13%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.4%
|13.3%
|70.21%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|10.5%
|35.62%
* Annualized
|Period
|VEUVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.0%
|-45.1%
|-3.8%
|31.58%
|2021
|7.4%
|-4.5%
|11.4%
|52.13%
|2020
|2.4%
|-6.9%
|13.1%
|45.16%
|2019
|4.3%
|1.8%
|9.7%
|76.09%
|2018
|N/A
|-9.6%
|-1.8%
|N/A
|VEUVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VEUVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|613 M
|5.4 M
|23.5 B
|38.14%
|Number of Holdings
|74
|7
|1788
|42.27%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|191 M
|1.4 M
|4.3 B
|37.11%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.73%
|4.3%
|87.9%
|52.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VEUVX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.83%
|0.10%
|108.46%
|77.32%
|Cash
|2.00%
|-81.12%
|99.90%
|39.18%
|Other
|1.16%
|-12.19%
|3.61%
|13.40%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.12%
|31.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.81%
|28.87%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.91%
|25.77%
|VEUVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.07%
|5.71%
|70.10%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.06%
|1.19%
|32.99%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.25%
|50.00%
|VEUVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|VEUVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VEUVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.68%
|184.00%
|88.04%
|VEUVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VEUVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.08%
|0.00%
|6.40%
|41.84%
|VEUVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|VEUVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VEUVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.83%
|-1.72%
|4.23%
|36.46%
|VEUVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.329
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.779
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.392
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.822
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.681
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2005
16.93
16.9%
John Baker has been employed by JPMIM or its affiliates (or one of their predecessors) since 1994, as an assistant on the UK retail funds desk, now integrated into the European Equity Group. John obtained a BA from University College Cork, Ireland. He is an Associate of the Institute of Investment Management & Research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 05, 2007
15.16
15.2%
Jon Ingram has been employed by JPMIM or its affiliates (or one of their predecessors) since 2000. Prior to this, he was a quantitative investment analyst in the currency group. He obtained an M.Eng(Hons) in Natural Sciences (Metallurgy) from Oxford University. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2019
3.17
3.2%
Blake Crawford, CFA, is a portfolio manager within the Unconstrained portfolios sub-team of the J.P. Morgan Asset Management International Equity Group — Behavioural Finance Team. Mr. Crawford has been employed by JPMIM or its affiliates (or one of their predecessors) since 2008. Blake previously worked at Man Investments. Prior to that, he worked as a financial regulatory accountant at Wachovia and before that, he worked in financial institutions support at Barclays Capital. Blake obtained a BSc in Economics from the University of Bath. Blake is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|24.59
|7.08
|0.64
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...