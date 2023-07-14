Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.4%
1 yr return
0.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
Net Assets
$54.3 B
Holdings in Top 10
23.7%
Expense Ratio 0.19%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 29.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$50,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|VEIRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.4%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|87.26%
|1 Yr
|0.6%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|74.77%
|3 Yr
|6.4%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|50.22%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|40.31%
|10 Yr
|3.5%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|33.14%
* Annualized
|2022
|-8.2%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|24.08%
|2021
|7.8%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|50.04%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|53.27%
|2019
|4.6%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|45.54%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|39.66%
|YTD
|0.4%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|84.11%
|1 Yr
|0.6%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|74.57%
|3 Yr
|6.4%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|50.39%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-15.2%
|31.9%
|47.05%
|10 Yr
|3.5%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|68.15%
* Annualized
|2022
|-8.2%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|24.08%
|2021
|7.8%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|50.13%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|53.19%
|2019
|4.6%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|45.54%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|66.85%
|Net Assets
|54.3 B
|1 M
|151 B
|3.05%
|Number of Holdings
|204
|2
|1727
|9.85%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12.9 B
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|3.12%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.74%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|69.82%
|Stocks
|96.60%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|78.74%
|Cash
|3.40%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|18.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|36.29%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|29.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|31.39%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|32.59%
|Financial Services
|20.17%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|38.20%
|Healthcare
|17.23%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|53.96%
|Consumer Defense
|13.63%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|11.96%
|Industrials
|10.44%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|62.46%
|Technology
|9.60%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|61.30%
|Energy
|8.59%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|34.57%
|Utilities
|8.20%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|11.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.25%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|77.64%
|Basic Materials
|3.81%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|40.10%
|Communication Services
|3.69%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|77.89%
|Real Estate
|0.38%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|82.43%
|US
|89.88%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|67.65%
|Non US
|6.72%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|35.96%
|Expense Ratio
|0.19%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|96.81%
|Management Fee
|0.18%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|3.39%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|29.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|41.24%
|Dividend Yield
|2.91%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|22.50%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Net Income Ratio
|2.64%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|4.32%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 19, 2022
|$0.618
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.637
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2022
|$0.545
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2021
|$0.634
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2021
|$0.436
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.562
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.528
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.537
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2020
|$0.511
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2019
|$0.511
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2019
|$0.479
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2019
|$0.506
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2018
|$0.555
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2018
|$0.547
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2018
|$0.401
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2017
|$0.496
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2017
|$0.449
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2017
|$0.489
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2016
|$0.480
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2016
|$0.464
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2016
|$0.451
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2015
|$0.470
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2015
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2015
|$0.430
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2014
|$0.415
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2014
|$0.421
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.488
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.378
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.441
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.366
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.393
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.352
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.354
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2011
|$0.354
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.305
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.348
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.310
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.317
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2010
|$0.262
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2010
|$0.284
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2010
|$0.297
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2009
|$0.298
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2009
|$0.239
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2009
|$0.292
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2009
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2008
|$0.363
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2008
|$0.411
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2008
|$0.404
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2008
|$0.412
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2007
|$0.478
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2007
|$0.412
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2007
|$0.372
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2007
|$0.354
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2006
|$0.457
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2006
|$0.375
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2006
|$0.352
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2006
|$0.379
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2005
|$0.379
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2005
|$0.351
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2005
|$0.306
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2004
|$0.370
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2004
|$0.304
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2004
|$0.367
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2004
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2003
|$0.283
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2003
|$0.263
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2003
|$0.241
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2002
|$0.301
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2002
|$0.257
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2002
|$0.239
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2002
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2001
|$0.310
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2001
|$0.257
|OrdinaryDividend
Aug 15, 2007
14.8
14.8%
W. Michael Reckmeyer, III, CFA, is Senior Managing Director , Partner, and Equity Portfolio Manager. Reckmeyer joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 1994. As a member of the Value Team, Mike manages portfolios that have an emphasis on dividend income. Mike's mandate is to focus his research effort on large-capitalization, value-oriented stocks. While his research may include any industry, his primary area of coverage is insurance. Mike began his investment career in 1984 when he worked as an analyst following electrical equipment, aerospace, and pollution control companies (1984 —1986). This experience was followed by eight years at Kemper Financial Services where his research focus included paper and forest products, environmental services, and cable and cellular companies (1986 —1994). He received both his MBA (1984) and his BS in mechanical engineering (1981) from the University of Wisconsin. Mike holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Philadelphia Financial Analyst Society.
Feb 26, 2021
1.26
1.3%
Hill, Senior Vice President, is head of equity quantitative research and analytics. Dr. Sharon Hill heads the firm’s equity quantitative research team in the Americas and is a member of the firm’s asset allocation committee, which is responsible for building and managing multi-asset class portfolios. Dr. Hill joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM), which includes the former Delaware Investments, in 2000 as a senior programmer/analyst within the IT department, and then moved to the equity group as a quantitative analyst in 2002 before assuming her current position in 2004. Before joining the firm, she worked as a professor of mathematics at Rowan University and as a software developer for Bloomberg, where she focused on fixed income applications. Dr. Hill holds a bachelor’s degree, with honors, in mathematics from the City University of New York at Brooklyn College, as well as a master’s degree and Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of Connecticut. Her academic publications include work on water waves, complex spring systems, and global investments. She is a member of the Society of Quantitative Analysts and she is on the program committee of the Journal of Investment Management.
Oct 05, 2021
0.65
0.7%
Matthew Hand, CFA, Managing Director and Equity Research Analyst of Wellington Management, has been involved in portfolio management for the Fund since 2019 and has been involved in securities analysis for the Fund since 2004. Mr. Hand joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2004.
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
