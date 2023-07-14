Hill, Senior Vice President, is head of equity quantitative research and analytics. Dr. Sharon Hill heads the firm’s equity quantitative research team in the Americas and is a member of the firm’s asset allocation committee, which is responsible for building and managing multi-asset class portfolios. Dr. Hill joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM), which includes the former Delaware Investments, in 2000 as a senior programmer/analyst within the IT department, and then moved to the equity group as a quantitative analyst in 2002 before assuming her current position in 2004. Before joining the firm, she worked as a professor of mathematics at Rowan University and as a software developer for Bloomberg, where she focused on fixed income applications. Dr. Hill holds a bachelor’s degree, with honors, in mathematics from the City University of New York at Brooklyn College, as well as a master’s degree and Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of Connecticut. Her academic publications include work on water waves, complex spring systems, and global investments. She is a member of the Society of Quantitative Analysts and she is on the program committee of the Journal of Investment Management.