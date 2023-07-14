Home
Trending ETFs

Vanguard Equity Income Fund

mutual fund
VEIRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$84.96 -0.52 -0.61%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (VEIPX) Primary Inst (VEIRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vanguard Equity Income Fund

VEIRX | Fund

$84.96

$54.3 B

2.91%

$2.47

0.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.4%

1 yr return

0.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

Net Assets

$54.3 B

Holdings in Top 10

23.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$85.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VEIRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Vanguard Equity Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Vanguard
  • Inception Date
    Aug 13, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    W. Michael Reckmeyer

Fund Description

The Fund invests mainly in common stocks of mid-size and large companies whose stocks typically pay above-average levels of dividend income and are, in the opinion of the purchasing advisor, undervalued relative to similar stocks. In addition, the advisors generally look for companies that they believe are committed to paying dividends consistently. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. The Fund uses multiple investment advisors. Each advisor independently selects and maintains a portfolio of common stocks for the Fund.
Read More

VEIRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VEIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -13.6% 215.2% 87.26%
1 Yr 0.6% -58.6% 197.5% 74.77%
3 Yr 6.4%* -23.3% 64.1% 50.22%
5 Yr 1.7%* -15.4% 29.3% 40.31%
10 Yr 3.5%* -17.0% 13.3% 33.14%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VEIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.2% -65.1% 22.3% 24.08%
2021 7.8% -25.3% 25.5% 50.04%
2020 -0.1% -8.4% 56.7% 53.27%
2019 4.6% -9.2% 10.4% 45.54%
2018 -3.1% -9.4% 3.1% 39.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VEIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -13.6% 215.2% 84.11%
1 Yr 0.6% -58.6% 197.5% 74.57%
3 Yr 6.4%* -23.3% 64.1% 50.39%
5 Yr 1.7%* -15.2% 31.9% 47.05%
10 Yr 3.5%* -4.7% 19.9% 68.15%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VEIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.2% -65.1% 22.3% 24.08%
2021 7.8% -25.3% 25.5% 50.13%
2020 -0.1% -8.4% 56.7% 53.19%
2019 4.6% -9.2% 10.4% 45.54%
2018 -3.1% -8.9% 3.3% 66.85%

NAV & Total Return History

VEIRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VEIRX Category Low Category High VEIRX % Rank
Net Assets 54.3 B 1 M 151 B 3.05%
Number of Holdings 204 2 1727 9.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.9 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 3.12%
Weighting of Top 10 23.74% 5.0% 99.2% 69.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Johnson & Johnson 3.47%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.06%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co 2.73%
  4. Pfizer Inc 2.65%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc 2.16%
  6. Comcast Corp Class A 2.03%
  7. Eli Lilly and Co 2.00%
  8. Intel Corp 2.00%
  9. Morgan Stanley 1.96%
  10. Bank of America Corp 1.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VEIRX % Rank
Stocks 		96.60% 28.02% 125.26% 78.74%
Cash 		3.40% -88.20% 71.98% 18.88%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 36.29%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 29.89%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 31.39%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 32.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VEIRX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.17% 0.00% 58.05% 38.20%
Healthcare 		17.23% 0.00% 30.08% 53.96%
Consumer Defense 		13.63% 0.00% 34.10% 11.96%
Industrials 		10.44% 0.00% 42.76% 62.46%
Technology 		9.60% 0.00% 54.02% 61.30%
Energy 		8.59% 0.00% 54.00% 34.57%
Utilities 		8.20% 0.00% 27.04% 11.96%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.25% 0.00% 22.74% 77.64%
Basic Materials 		3.81% 0.00% 21.69% 40.10%
Communication Services 		3.69% 0.00% 26.58% 77.89%
Real Estate 		0.38% 0.00% 90.54% 82.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VEIRX % Rank
US 		89.88% 24.51% 121.23% 67.65%
Non US 		6.72% 0.00% 41.42% 35.96%

VEIRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VEIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.19% 0.04% 45.41% 96.81%
Management Fee 0.18% 0.00% 1.50% 3.39%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

VEIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VEIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VEIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.00% 0.00% 488.00% 41.24%

VEIRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VEIRX Category Low Category High VEIRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.91% 0.00% 41.90% 22.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VEIRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VEIRX Category Low Category High VEIRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.64% -1.51% 4.28% 4.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VEIRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VEIRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

W. Michael Reckmeyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 15, 2007

14.8

14.8%

W. Michael Reckmeyer, III, CFA, is Senior Managing Director , Partner, and Equity Portfolio Manager. Reckmeyer joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 1994. As a member of the Value Team, Mike manages portfolios that have an emphasis on dividend income. Mike's mandate is to focus his research effort on large-capitalization, value-oriented stocks. While his research may include any industry, his primary area of coverage is insurance. Mike began his investment career in 1984 when he worked as an analyst following electrical equipment, aerospace, and pollution control companies (1984 —1986). This experience was followed by eight years at Kemper Financial Services where his research focus included paper and forest products, environmental services, and cable and cellular companies (1986 —1994). He received both his MBA (1984) and his BS in mechanical engineering (1981) from the University of Wisconsin. Mike holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Philadelphia Financial Analyst Society.

Sharon Hill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 26, 2021

1.26

1.3%

Hill, Senior Vice President, is head of equity quantitative research and analytics. Dr. Sharon Hill heads the firm’s equity quantitative research team in the Americas and is a member of the firm’s asset allocation committee, which is responsible for building and managing multi-asset class portfolios. Dr. Hill joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM), which includes the former Delaware Investments, in 2000 as a senior programmer/analyst within the IT department, and then moved to the equity group as a quantitative analyst in 2002 before assuming her current position in 2004. Before joining the firm, she worked as a professor of mathematics at Rowan University and as a software developer for Bloomberg, where she focused on fixed income applications. Dr. Hill holds a bachelor’s degree, with honors, in mathematics from the City University of New York at Brooklyn College, as well as a master’s degree and Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of Connecticut. Her academic publications include work on water waves, complex spring systems, and global investments. She is a member of the Society of Quantitative Analysts and she is on the program committee of the Journal of Investment Management.

Matthew Hand

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 05, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Matthew Hand, CFA, Managing Director and Equity Research Analyst of Wellington Management, has been involved in portfolio management for the Fund since 2019 and has been involved in securities analysis for the Fund since 2004. Mr. Hand joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2004.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

