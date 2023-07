The Fund invests in fixed income securities of various maturities, yields, and qualities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in fixed income securities of issuers that are tied economically to emerging market countries. The Fund seeks to have a majority of its assets denominated in or hedged back to the U.S. dollar but has the ability to invest in bonds denominated in a local currency on an unhedged basis. Emerging market bonds include sovereign debt securities, which include fixed income securities that are issued or guaranteed by foreign governments or their agencies, authorities, political subdivisions or instrumentalities, or other supranational agencies, as well as debt securities issued or guaranteed by foreign corporations and foreign financial institutions. Emerging market countries include countries whose economies or bond markets are less developed, which includes most countries except for Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, and most European Monetary Union countries. The Fund may invest in emerging market bonds of any maturity or quality. The Fund may invest in bonds that have lower-range quality ratings (including those in default), which are those rated the equivalent of Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc., or another independent rating agency, or if unrated, are determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund's advisor. These are commonly referred to as “junk bonds.” The Fund is considered nondiversified and may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers. The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in issuers of a single country, a small number of countries, or a geographic region. Although the Fund may use derivatives for any investment purpose, it expects to use derivatives predominantly to adjust interest rate or currency exposure; to adjust exposure to a particular market, segment of the market, or security; or as a substitute to direct investment.