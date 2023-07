The

Fund employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20–30 Year Equal Par Bond Index. This Index includes zero-coupon U.S. Treasury securities (Treasury STRIPS), which are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, with maturities ranging from 20 to 30 years. A Treasury STRIP represents a single coupon payment, or a single principal payment, from a U.S. Treasury security that has been “stripped” into separately tradable components.

The Fund invests by

sampling

the Index, meaning that it holds a range of securities that, in the aggregate, approximates the full Index in terms of key risk factors, including duration, cash flow, and other characteristics. All of the Fund’s investments will be selected through the sampling process and, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in

U.S. Treasury securities held in the Index. The Fund maintains a dollar-weighted

average maturity consistent with that of the Index. As of August 31, 2021, the dollar-weighted average maturity of the Index was 24.9 years.