VALIC Company I Science & Technology Fund

mutual fund
VCSTX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$22.48 -0.08 -0.36%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
No Load (VCSTX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VALIC Company I Science & Technology Fund

VCSTX | Fund

$22.48

$2.11 B

0.00%

0.97%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.9%

1 yr return

4.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-11.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.1%

Net Assets

$2.11 B

Holdings in Top 10

35.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.97%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 88.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VALIC Company I Science & Technology Fund

VCSTX | Fund

$22.48

$2.11 B

0.00%

0.97%

VCSTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.60%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VALIC Company I Science & Technology Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    VALIC
  • Inception Date
    Apr 29, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Walter Price

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of net assets in the common stocks of companies that are expected to benefit from the development, advancement, and use of science and/or technology.Investments may also include companies that should benefit from technological advances even if they are not directly involved in research and development. The Fund may invest in suitable technology companies through initial public offerings (“IPOs”), and a portion of the Fund’s returns may be attributable to the Fund’s investments in IPOs. There is no guarantee that as the Fund’s assets grow it will be able to experience significant improvement in performance by investing in IPOs.The Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in foreign securities, which include non-dollar denominated securities traded outside the U.S. In addition, the Fund has the ability to invest up to 30% of its total assets in companies organized or headquartered in emerging market countries, but no more than 20% of its total assets may be invested in any one emerging market country. The Fund may also invest in privately placed securities.The Fund is a non-diversified fund, which means that it may invest in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.The Subadvisers may engage in frequent and active trading of portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities. Investors will be given at least 60 days’ written notice in advance of any change to the Fund’s 80% investment policy set forth above.
VCSTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VCSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.9% -29.2% 72.6% 89.70%
1 Yr 4.4% -40.8% 65.2% 85.84%
3 Yr -11.9%* -40.5% 27.8% 89.73%
5 Yr -7.1%* -30.6% 25.2% 91.71%
10 Yr 1.1%* -15.1% 24.7% 69.40%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VCSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -53.8% -73.9% 35.7% 93.78%
2021 -0.2% -25.6% 45.1% 66.96%
2020 11.4% 1.8% 60.0% 58.96%
2019 3.1% -15.0% 13.7% 91.63%
2018 -1.9% -12.8% 31.5% 47.31%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VCSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.9% -54.1% 72.3% 67.81%
1 Yr 4.4% -62.3% 65.2% 61.54%
3 Yr -11.9%* -40.5% 36.7% 89.25%
5 Yr -7.1%* -30.6% 29.2% 91.71%
10 Yr 1.1%* -15.1% 25.4% 92.36%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VCSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -53.8% -73.9% 35.7% 93.78%
2021 -0.2% -25.6% 45.1% 66.96%
2020 11.4% 1.8% 60.0% 58.96%
2019 3.1% -15.0% 13.7% 91.63%
2018 -1.9% -12.8% 31.5% 62.90%

NAV & Total Return History

VCSTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VCSTX Category Low Category High VCSTX % Rank
Net Assets 2.11 B 3.5 M 52.7 B 25.64%
Number of Holdings 194 10 397 5.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 787 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 30.08%
Weighting of Top 10 35.54% 7.6% 100.0% 81.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 8.28%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 6.76%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.38%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.87%
  5. Marvell Technology Inc 2.77%
  6. Salesforce Inc 2.77%
  7. Apple Inc 2.75%
  8. Palo Alto Networks Inc 2.39%
  9. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.38%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 2.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VCSTX % Rank
Stocks 		95.06% 68.59% 100.53% 85.17%
Cash 		3.53% -0.53% 15.91% 22.88%
Preferred Stocks 		0.84% 0.00% 2.84% 1.27%
Other 		0.57% -1.08% 26.87% 7.20%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 79.66%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 78.39%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCSTX % Rank
Technology 		60.81% 2.80% 100.00% 75.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.34% 0.00% 32.97% 8.05%
Communication Services 		13.49% 0.00% 97.05% 20.34%
Financial Services 		3.79% 0.00% 38.36% 52.12%
Industrials 		1.87% 0.00% 38.68% 45.76%
Healthcare 		1.42% 0.00% 25.57% 32.63%
Real Estate 		0.20% 0.00% 15.05% 26.27%
Consumer Defense 		0.09% 0.00% 5.64% 13.56%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 78.39%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 78.39%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 78.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCSTX % Rank
US 		79.61% 19.45% 100.53% 78.81%
Non US 		15.45% 0.00% 80.40% 27.54%

VCSTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VCSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.97% 0.08% 3.60% 49.78%
Management Fee 0.86% 0.03% 1.95% 81.20%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.00% 0.50% 16.67%

Sales Fees

VCSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VCSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VCSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 88.00% 0.69% 281.00% 86.96%

VCSTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VCSTX Category Low Category High VCSTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 82.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VCSTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VCSTX Category Low Category High VCSTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.60% -2.30% 2.08% 62.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VCSTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

VCSTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Walter Price

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 19, 2005

16.71

16.7%

Mr. Price is a senior portfolio manager and managing director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1974. He is co-lead portfolio manager of the Global Technology strategy. He previously worked for Colonial Management, an investment advisory firm in Boston, where he became a senior analyst responsible for the chemical industry and the technology area.

Huachen Chen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 19, 2005

16.71

16.7%

Mr. Chen is a senior portfolio manager, senior analyst and a managing director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1984. He is co-lead portfolio manager of the Global Technology strategy. Mr. Chen previously worked for IBM and Intel Corporation, where he had responsibilities for semiconductor process engineering. Mr. Chen has a B.S. in materials science and engineering from Cornell University, an M.S. in materials science and engineering from Northwestern University and an M.B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley. He is a CFA charterholder.

Bruce Glazer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2007

15.35

15.4%

As a global industry analyst in Global Industry Research, Bruce conducts fundamental research on the computer and business service sectors. His specific areas of analysis include data center outsourcing, transaction/information processing, information technology professional services, and temporary staffing. Education M.B.A.,University of Pennsylvania Experience Joined Wellington Management Company in 1997 Began career in 1990

Kennard Allen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2009

13.42

13.4%

Ken Allen is a portfolio manager and investment analyst in the U.S. Equity Division at T. Rowe Price. Mr. Allen is a member of the Investment Advisory Committees for many of the firm's strategies with information technology investments. He also has portfolio management responsibilities in the firm's US Structured Research Equity Strategy. Mr. Allen is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Mr. Allen joined T. Rowe Price in 2000. He earned a B.A. in economics from Colby College.

Brian Barbetta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2017

4.5

4.5%

Brian Barbetta, Senior Managing Director, and Global Industry Analyst of Wellington Management, joined the firm as an investment professional in 2012. Mr. Barbetta has been involved in portfolio management and securities analysis for the technology portion of the Fund since December 2017.

Michael Seidenberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Mr. Seidenberg is a portfolio manager, an analyst and a director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2009. He is a member of the Global Technology team in the US. Before joining the firm, he worked at a number of hedge funds, including Pequot Capital and Andor Capital. Before that, Mr. Seidenberg covered a range of technology sectors at Citadel Investment Group. He has also worked in the software industry and at Oracle Corporation, and was previously at Roche Laboratories in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sales. Mr. Seidenberg has a B.S. in business administration from the University of Colorado and an M.B.A. with concentrations in finance and accounting from Columbia Business School.

Jeffrey Wantman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Eunhak Bae

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

