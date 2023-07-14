Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
|Period
|VCSTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.9%
|-29.2%
|72.6%
|89.70%
|1 Yr
|4.4%
|-40.8%
|65.2%
|85.84%
|3 Yr
|-11.9%*
|-40.5%
|27.8%
|89.73%
|5 Yr
|-7.1%*
|-30.6%
|25.2%
|91.71%
|10 Yr
|1.1%*
|-15.1%
|24.7%
|69.40%
* Annualized
|VCSTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VCSTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.11 B
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|25.64%
|Number of Holdings
|194
|10
|397
|5.08%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|787 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|30.08%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.54%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|81.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCSTX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.06%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|85.17%
|Cash
|3.53%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|22.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.84%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|1.27%
|Other
|0.57%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|7.20%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|79.66%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|78.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCSTX % Rank
|Technology
|60.81%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|75.85%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.34%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|8.05%
|Communication Services
|13.49%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|20.34%
|Financial Services
|3.79%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|52.12%
|Industrials
|1.87%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|45.76%
|Healthcare
|1.42%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|32.63%
|Real Estate
|0.20%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|26.27%
|Consumer Defense
|0.09%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|13.56%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|78.39%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|78.39%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|78.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCSTX % Rank
|US
|79.61%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|78.81%
|Non US
|15.45%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|27.54%
|VCSTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.97%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|49.78%
|Management Fee
|0.86%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|81.20%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|16.67%
|VCSTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|VCSTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VCSTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|88.00%
|0.69%
|281.00%
|86.96%
|VCSTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VCSTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|82.20%
|VCSTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|VCSTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VCSTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.60%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|62.17%
|VCSTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 19, 2005
16.71
16.7%
Mr. Price is a senior portfolio manager and managing director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1974. He is co-lead portfolio manager of the Global Technology strategy. He previously worked for Colonial Management, an investment advisory firm in Boston, where he became a senior analyst responsible for the chemical industry and the technology area.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 19, 2005
16.71
16.7%
Mr. Chen is a senior portfolio manager, senior analyst and a managing director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1984. He is co-lead portfolio manager of the Global Technology strategy. Mr. Chen previously worked for IBM and Intel Corporation, where he had responsibilities for semiconductor process engineering. Mr. Chen has a B.S. in materials science and engineering from Cornell University, an M.S. in materials science and engineering from Northwestern University and an M.B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2007
15.35
15.4%
As a global industry analyst in Global Industry Research, Bruce conducts fundamental research on the computer and business service sectors. His specific areas of analysis include data center outsourcing, transaction/information processing, information technology professional services, and temporary staffing. Education M.B.A.,University of Pennsylvania Experience Joined Wellington Management Company in 1997 Began career in 1990
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2009
13.42
13.4%
Ken Allen is a portfolio manager and investment analyst in the U.S. Equity Division at T. Rowe Price. Mr. Allen is a member of the Investment Advisory Committees for many of the firm's strategies with information technology investments. He also has portfolio management responsibilities in the firm's US Structured Research Equity Strategy. Mr. Allen is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Mr. Allen joined T. Rowe Price in 2000. He earned a B.A. in economics from Colby College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2017
4.5
4.5%
Brian Barbetta, Senior Managing Director, and Global Industry Analyst of Wellington Management, joined the firm as an investment professional in 2012. Mr. Barbetta has been involved in portfolio management and securities analysis for the technology portion of the Fund since December 2017.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Mr. Seidenberg is a portfolio manager, an analyst and a director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2009. He is a member of the Global Technology team in the US. Before joining the firm, he worked at a number of hedge funds, including Pequot Capital and Andor Capital. Before that, Mr. Seidenberg covered a range of technology sectors at Citadel Investment Group. He has also worked in the software industry and at Oracle Corporation, and was previously at Roche Laboratories in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sales. Mr. Seidenberg has a B.S. in business administration from the University of Colorado and an M.B.A. with concentrations in finance and accounting from Columbia Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2019
2.67
2.7%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
