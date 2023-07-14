The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of net assets in the common stocks of companies that are expected to benefit from the development, advancement, and use of science and/or technology. Investments may also include companies that should benefit from technological advances even if they are not directly involved in research and development. The Fund may invest in suitable technology companies through initial public offerings (“IPOs”), and a portion of the Fund’s returns may be attributable to the Fund’s investments in IPOs. There is no guarantee that as the Fund’s assets grow it will be able to experience significant improvement in performance by investing in IPOs. The Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in foreign securities, which include non-dollar denominated securities traded outside the U.S. In addition, the Fund has the ability to invest up to 30% of its total assets in companies organized or headquartered in emerging market countries, but no more than 20% of its total assets may be invested in any one emerging market country. The Fund may also invest in privately placed securities. The Fund is a non-diversified fund, which means that it may invest in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. The Subadvisers may engage in frequent and active trading of portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities. Investors will be given at least 60 days’ written notice in advance of any change to the Fund’s 80% investment policy set forth above.