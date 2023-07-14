Home
VCSRX (Mutual Fund)

VALIC Company I U.S. Socially Responsible Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$18.02 -0.05 -0.28%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (VSRDX) Primary No Load (VCSRX)

Vitals

YTD Return

-8.9%

1 yr return

-6.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

Net Assets

$734 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VALIC Company I U.S. Socially Responsible Fund

VCSRX | Fund

$18.02

$734 M

0.00%

0.60%

VCSRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -8.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VALIC Company I U.S. Socially Responsible Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    VALIC
  • Inception Date
    Sep 21, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Timothy Campion

Fund Description

VCSRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VCSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -8.9% -14.3% 35.6% 99.70%
1 Yr -6.0% -55.6% 38.6% 95.87%
3 Yr -2.8%* -28.0% 93.5% 90.92%
5 Yr -4.2%* -30.5% 97.0% 90.02%
10 Yr 1.7%* -18.8% 37.4% 63.18%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VCSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.1% -64.5% 28.9% 89.30%
2021 10.6% -20.5% 152.6% 25.66%
2020 -2.1% -13.9% 183.6% 97.01%
2019 4.7% -8.3% 8.9% 65.43%
2018 -1.7% -13.5% 12.6% 22.26%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VCSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -8.9% -20.5% 35.6% 90.95%
1 Yr -6.0% -55.6% 40.3% 94.89%
3 Yr -2.8%* -28.0% 93.5% 90.71%
5 Yr -4.2%* -29.9% 97.0% 93.06%
10 Yr 1.7%* -13.5% 37.4% 86.80%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VCSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.1% -64.5% 28.9% 89.38%
2021 10.6% -20.5% 152.6% 26.12%
2020 -2.1% -13.9% 183.6% 97.01%
2019 4.7% -8.3% 8.9% 65.85%
2018 -1.7% -10.9% 12.6% 47.88%

NAV & Total Return History

VCSRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VCSRX Category Low Category High VCSRX % Rank
Net Assets 734 M 177 K 1.21 T 56.81%
Number of Holdings 241 2 4154 31.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 176 M 288 K 270 B 63.24%
Weighting of Top 10 23.28% 1.8% 106.2% 87.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 7.06%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 6.21%
  3. Future on S&P 500 PR Mar22 3.94%
  4. Future on S&P 500 PR Mar22 3.94%
  5. Future on S&P 500 PR Mar22 3.94%
  6. Future on S&P 500 PR Mar22 3.94%
  7. Future on S&P 500 PR Mar22 3.94%
  8. Future on S&P 500 PR Mar22 3.94%
  9. Future on S&P 500 Index PR Dec21 3.67%
  10. Future on S&P 500 Index PR Dec21 3.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VCSRX % Rank
Stocks 		96.56% 0.00% 130.24% 84.77%
Cash 		2.96% -102.29% 100.00% 17.03%
Bonds 		0.47% -0.04% 95.81% 3.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 78.17%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 77.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 76.28%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCSRX % Rank
Technology 		27.44% 0.00% 48.94% 12.63%
Financial Services 		18.30% 0.00% 55.59% 11.95%
Healthcare 		10.87% 0.00% 60.70% 90.72%
Industrials 		9.28% 0.00% 29.90% 48.63%
Consumer Defense 		9.07% 0.00% 47.71% 18.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.42% 0.00% 30.33% 84.78%
Communication Services 		4.98% 0.00% 27.94% 86.45%
Energy 		4.07% 0.00% 41.64% 51.45%
Basic Materials 		3.23% 0.00% 25.70% 32.57%
Real Estate 		2.81% 0.00% 31.91% 45.59%
Utilities 		2.55% 0.00% 20.91% 54.34%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCSRX % Rank
US 		94.19% 0.00% 127.77% 66.69%
Non US 		2.37% 0.00% 32.38% 44.79%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCSRX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		86.35% -6.23% 100.00% 89.55%
Government 		13.65% 0.00% 100.00% 3.23%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 48.40% 77.01%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 52.16% 76.91%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 80.06%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 2.10% 76.83%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCSRX % Rank
US 		0.47% -0.06% 81.35% 3.08%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 43.82% 76.14%

VCSRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VCSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.01% 49.27% 67.74%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 2.00% 25.86%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.00% 0.85% 37.37%

Sales Fees

VCSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VCSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VCSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 0.00% 496.00% 38.81%

VCSRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VCSRX Category Low Category High VCSRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 89.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VCSRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VCSRX Category Low Category High VCSRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.77% -54.00% 6.06% 45.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VCSRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

VCSRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy Campion

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 16, 2012

10.29

10.3%

Mr. Campion joined SunAmerica in February 2012. Before joining SunAmerica, he held investment-related positions at PineBridge Investments, LLC, and AIG Investments where he was part of the asset allocation team. While there, he was also responsible for management and trading of a wide variety of index funds, including domestic and international equities and fixed-income securities. Mr. Campion received a B.A. in History from Middlebury College. His investment experience dates from 1996

Elizabeth Mauro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Elizabeth Mauro joined SunAmerica in 2017 and is a fixed income trader. Before joining the firm, she held several capital markets positions at Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, with product coverage in the Commercial Paper, Yankee CD, U.S. Treasuries, Agency Discount Notes, Bullets, and short-term Corporates categories. Elizabeth received a B.A. in Government from Smith College. Her investment experience dates back to 2011

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

