Mr. Campion joined SunAmerica in February 2012. Before joining SunAmerica, he held investment-related positions at PineBridge Investments, LLC, and AIG Investments where he was part of the asset allocation team. While there, he was also responsible for management and trading of a wide variety of index funds, including domestic and international equities and fixed-income securities. Mr. Campion received a B.A. in History from Middlebury College. His investment experience dates from 1996