Trending ETFs

VCSOX (Mutual Fund)

VCSOX (Mutual Fund)

VALIC Company I International Socially Responsible Fund

VCSOX | Fund

$23.25

$318 M

0.00%

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.6%

1 yr return

18.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

Net Assets

$318 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VALIC Company I International Socially Responsible Fund

VCSOX | Fund

$23.25

$318 M

0.00%

0.65%

VCSOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.89%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VALIC Company I International Socially Responsible Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    VALIC
  • Inception Date
    Oct 02, 1989
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Timothy Campion

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of companies that meet the Fund’s social criteria located in at least three different countries, with at least 40% of net assets in foreign securities, or if conditions are unfavorable, at least 30% of net assets in foreign securities. The Fund will generally invest in the equity securities of large- and mid-cap companies domiciled in Europe, Australasia and the Far East. To determine which companies meet the Fund’s social criteria, the subadviser incorporates into its investment process research services from an independent social research service, MSCI ESG Research, LLC (“MSCI ESG Research”). The Fund does not invest in the securities of companies that do not meet its social criteria. The Fund’s subadviser will generally assess whether a company continues to meet the social criteria on a monthly basis. The Fund may invest up to 20% of net assets in other securities of companies that meet the Fund’s social criteria, including preferred stock, convertible securities, and high quality money market securities and warrants. The Fund may engage in frequent and active trading of portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.The principal investment technique of the Fund is to employ an enhanced index management strategy which seeks to modestly outperform the MSCI EAFE Index (net) (the “MSCI EAFE Index”) over time while maintaining similar risk characteristics to the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index is an equity index which captures large and mid cap representation across 21 developed markets countries around the world, excluding the US and Canada.The portfolio managers select securities from the MSCI EAFE Index that meet the Fund’s social criteria, and by employing a statistical technique known as “optimization.” Through this selection process, the portfolio managers seek to select a portfolio of securities that will modestly outperform the MSCI EAFE Index while maintaining similar risk characteristics to the MSCI EAFE Index. Because the Fund uses an enhanced index strategy and also limits its selections to securities that meet its social criteria, not all of the securities in the MSCI EAFE Index are included in its portfolio, and the Fund’s holdings may be underweight or overweight particular securities, sectors or industries within the MSCI EAFE Index.The Fund’s social criteria are as follows:The Fund does not invest in companies that have significant revenue derived from:the manufacture or distribution of civilian firearms, military weapons or weapons delivery systems;the manufacture or distribution of alcoholic beverages or tobacco products;the operation of gambling-related businesses; andthe production of nuclear energy.The Fund’s revenue criteria are established by the Fund’s subadvisor and are applied based on MSCI ESG Research revenue calculations.The Fund also excludes companies with low environmental, social and governance controversy scores, as determined and provided by MSCI ESG Research. MSCI ESG Research uses a rules based methodology to assess issuers on key environmental, social, and governance issues (“MSCI Controversy Case Score”), including: (1) environmental issues such as climate change, natural resources, pollution and waste, and environmental opportunities; (2) social issues such as human capital, product liability, stakeholder opposition and social opportunities; and (3) governance issues such as corporate governance and corporate behavior.The Fund does not invest in companies that, based on low MSCI Controversy Case Scores:have a history of poor labor-management relations;engage in businesses or have products that have a severely negative impact on the environment;have significant business operations in countries whose governments pose human rights concerns; operate businesses that have a significantly adverse impact on the communities in which they are located;engage in businesses or have products that have a severely negative impact on their customers, which may include companies that have products that pose safety or health concerns, engage in practices that are anti-competitive or have marketing that is inappropriate or misleading; andhave a history of poor business ethics, which may include companies that have incidents of bribery or fraud, or poor governance structures.In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities.Investors will be given at least 60 days’ written notice in advance of any change to the Fund’s 80% investment policy set forth above. Since the Fund’s definition of social criteria is not “fundamental,” VC I’s Board of Directors may change it without shareholder approval.
VCSOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VCSOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.6% 2.1% 19.2% 80.79%
1 Yr 18.2% -20.6% 27.8% 45.21%
3 Yr -3.4%* -14.8% 25.3% 95.08%
5 Yr -2.8%* -9.9% 60.8% 90.21%
10 Yr 2.6%* -6.0% 9.9% 17.31%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VCSOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.7% -43.6% 71.3% 90.97%
2021 -4.9% -15.4% 9.4% 95.60%
2020 0.8% -10.4% 121.9% 91.40%
2019 5.5% -0.5% 8.5% 17.01%
2018 -2.1% -13.0% 0.0% 2.09%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VCSOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.6% -16.4% 19.2% 77.26%
1 Yr 18.2% -27.2% 27.8% 41.97%
3 Yr -3.4%* -14.8% 25.3% 95.00%
5 Yr -2.8%* -9.9% 60.8% 90.67%
10 Yr 2.6%* -2.7% 10.2% 51.40%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VCSOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.7% -43.6% 71.3% 90.97%
2021 -4.9% -15.4% 9.4% 95.60%
2020 0.8% -10.4% 121.9% 91.40%
2019 5.5% -0.5% 8.5% 17.01%
2018 -2.1% -13.0% 0.0% 2.26%

NAV & Total Return History

VCSOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VCSOX Category Low Category High VCSOX % Rank
Net Assets 318 M 1.02 M 369 B 67.23%
Number of Holdings 518 1 10801 23.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 46.2 M 0 34.5 B 76.73%
Weighting of Top 10 14.13% 1.9% 101.9% 83.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Future on EAFE Jun21 8.11%
  2. Future on EAFE Jun21 8.11%
  3. Future on EAFE Jun21 8.11%
  4. Future on EAFE Jun21 8.11%
  5. Future on EAFE Jun21 8.11%
  6. Future on EAFE Jun21 8.11%
  7. Future on EAFE Jun21 8.11%
  8. Future on EAFE Jun21 8.11%
  9. Future on EAFE Jun21 8.11%
  10. Future on EAFE Jun21 8.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VCSOX % Rank
Stocks 		95.35% 0.00% 122.60% 81.13%
Cash 		3.93% -65.15% 100.00% 17.07%
Bonds 		0.45% -10.79% 71.30% 4.65%
Other 		0.27% -16.47% 17.36% 12.83%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 43.58%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 38.65%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCSOX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.75% 0.00% 47.75% 14.24%
Industrials 		15.05% 5.17% 99.49% 45.47%
Healthcare 		11.43% 0.00% 21.01% 52.37%
Basic Materials 		9.16% 0.00% 23.86% 28.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.78% 0.00% 36.36% 75.83%
Technology 		8.52% 0.00% 36.32% 74.96%
Consumer Defense 		7.47% 0.00% 32.29% 83.02%
Communication Services 		7.05% 0.00% 21.69% 31.94%
Utilities 		4.22% 0.00% 13.68% 17.70%
Energy 		3.82% 0.00% 16.89% 72.66%
Real Estate 		3.74% 0.00% 14.59% 11.37%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCSOX % Rank
Non US 		94.12% 0.00% 125.24% 60.37%
US 		1.23% -7.78% 68.98% 63.19%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCSOX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		89.74% 0.00% 100.00% 76.81%
Government 		10.26% 0.00% 44.25% 3.93%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.61% 99.96% 52.90%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 47.51% 37.55%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 50.66%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.17% 37.55%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCSOX % Rank
US 		0.45% -0.01% 71.30% 3.10%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 14.08% 40.62%

VCSOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VCSOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.02% 26.51% 76.30%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.60% 32.02%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.01% 1.00% 29.82%

Sales Fees

VCSOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VCSOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VCSOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.00% 2.00% 247.00% 12.22%

VCSOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VCSOX Category Low Category High VCSOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 13.15% 73.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VCSOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VCSOX Category Low Category High VCSOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.89% -0.93% 6.38% 38.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VCSOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

VCSOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy Campion

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 13, 2014

8.05

8.1%

Mr. Campion joined SunAmerica in February 2012. Before joining SunAmerica, he held investment-related positions at PineBridge Investments, LLC, and AIG Investments where he was part of the asset allocation team. While there, he was also responsible for management and trading of a wide variety of index funds, including domestic and international equities and fixed-income securities. Mr. Campion received a B.A. in History from Middlebury College. His investment experience dates from 1996

Elizabeth Mauro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 14, 2019

3.05

3.1%

Elizabeth Mauro joined SunAmerica in 2017 and is a fixed income trader. Before joining the firm, she held several capital markets positions at Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, with product coverage in the Commercial Paper, Yankee CD, U.S. Treasuries, Agency Discount Notes, Bullets, and short-term Corporates categories. Elizabeth received a B.A. in Government from Smith College. Her investment experience dates back to 2011

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

