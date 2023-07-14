Chris is a fixed income portfolio manager and chair of the High Yield Strategy Group. He focuses on the firm’s Core High Yield, European High Yield, Global High Yield, and total return oriented strategies. He began his career at Wellington Management in 1994 as a research analyst in Fixed Income Research, specializing in the quantitative and qualitative review of high-yield bonds. Prior to joining the firm, Chris did research for Foothill Group, an investment management company specializing in distressed debt, and he worked at La Jolla-based Multiple Peptide Systems where he marketed custom molecules to research institutions and other end users (1989 – 1992). Chris earned his MBA in finance from the University of California, Los Angeles (1994) and his BA, cum laude, from the University of California, San Diego (1988). He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.