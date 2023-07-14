Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|VCGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.9%
|-24.0%
|16.8%
|83.07%
|1 Yr
|-4.2%
|-7.1%
|17.7%
|21.65%
|3 Yr
|-6.2%*
|-8.6%
|5.2%
|63.82%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-5.4%
|3.1%
|37.77%
|10 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-8.3%
|3.8%
|55.96%
* Annualized
|Period
|VCGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.8%
|-22.8%
|1.0%
|31.62%
|2021
|-2.3%
|-18.7%
|8.0%
|83.06%
|2020
|1.4%
|-22.8%
|2.9%
|36.25%
|2019
|1.0%
|-20.9%
|1.9%
|17.30%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-21.9%
|0.4%
|67.40%
|VCGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VCGSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|160 M
|10.8 M
|27.4 B
|88.84%
|Number of Holdings
|206
|2
|14187
|74.15%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|47.7 M
|-37.3 M
|9.54 B
|90.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.36%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|71.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCGSX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.90%
|0.00%
|134.21%
|54.24%
|Cash
|4.10%
|-34.21%
|38.56%
|44.92%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|75.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.33%
|74.58%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.77%
|29.56%
|74.58%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.29%
|74.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCGSX % Rank
|Securitized
|48.07%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|57.02%
|Government
|44.02%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|40.43%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.12%
|-29.63%
|35.24%
|71.91%
|Corporate
|3.78%
|0.00%
|57.23%
|1.28%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|16.13%
|76.17%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.24%
|80.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCGSX % Rank
|US
|95.77%
|0.00%
|134.21%
|55.93%
|Non US
|0.13%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|20.76%
|VCGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.66%
|0.03%
|2.20%
|44.40%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|85.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|41.82%
|VCGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|VCGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VCGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|13.00%
|3.35%
|948.00%
|6.80%
|VCGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VCGSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.72%
|99.61%
|VCGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|VCGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VCGSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.77%
|-0.80%
|2.96%
|3.45%
|VCGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Mar 09, 2022
|$0.193
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2021
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 14, 2011
10.55
10.6%
Robert Manning, Executive Director, is a member of the Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities (GFICC) group for J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. Based in Columbus, he is a portfolio manager and is responsible for managing investments consistent with the unique requirements of insurance industry clients. Previously, he was a member of the Fixed Income Portfolio Management Group that supports Mid-Institutional Portfolios. Prior to joining the firm in 1999, Robert was a mortgage banking specialist at Ohio Savings Bank. He holds a B.S. in business management from Wittenberg University, an M.B.A. from The Ohio State University and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 14, 2011
10.55
10.6%
Mr. Sais, Managing Director and CFA charterholder, is a Fixed Income Fund Manager for the Insurance Asset Management Team and a member of the Columbus Taxable Bond Team . He joined J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc in 1994 as a senior fixed income research analyst. Prior to this, he served as senior investment portfolio manager of Valley National Bank of Phoenix. Sais began his career with Citibank. Mr. Sais holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.11
|31.64
|8.45
|7.35
