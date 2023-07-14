The Fund invests at least 80% of net assets in

intermediate- and long-term U.S. Government and government-sponsored debt securities.

The Fund may also invest in mortgage-backed securities,

asset-backed securities, repurchase agreements, high quality corporate debt securities and high quality domestic money market securities. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in high quality foreign investments payable in U.S. dollars.

In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend

portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities. Investors will be given at least 60 days’ written notice in advance of any change to the Fund’s 80% investment policy set forth above.