Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

VALIC Company I Government Securities Fund

mutual fund
VCGSX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$9.31 -0.03 -0.32%
primary theme
Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Bond
share class
No Load (VCGSX) Primary
VCGSX (Mutual Fund)

VALIC Company I Government Securities Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$9.31 -0.03 -0.32%
primary theme
Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Bond
share class
No Load (VCGSX) Primary
VCGSX (Mutual Fund)

VALIC Company I Government Securities Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$9.31 -0.03 -0.32%
primary theme
Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Bond
share class
No Load (VCGSX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VALIC Company I Government Securities Fund

VCGSX | Fund

$9.31

$160 M

0.00%

0.66%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.9%

1 yr return

-4.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

Net Assets

$160 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VALIC Company I Government Securities Fund

VCGSX | Fund

$9.31

$160 M

0.00%

0.66%

VCGSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VALIC Company I Government Securities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    VALIC
  • Inception Date
    Jan 16, 1986
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Manning

Fund Description

The Fund invests at least 80% of net assets in intermediate- and long-term U.S. Government and government-sponsored debt securities.The Fund may also invest in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, repurchase agreements, high quality corporate debt securities and high quality domestic money market securities. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in high quality foreign investments payable in U.S. dollars.In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities. Investors will be given at least 60 days’ written notice in advance of any change to the Fund’s 80% investment policy set forth above.
Read More

VCGSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VCGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.9% -24.0% 16.8% 83.07%
1 Yr -4.2% -7.1% 17.7% 21.65%
3 Yr -6.2%* -8.6% 5.2% 63.82%
5 Yr -1.8%* -5.4% 3.1% 37.77%
10 Yr -1.4%* -8.3% 3.8% 55.96%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VCGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.8% -22.8% 1.0% 31.62%
2021 -2.3% -18.7% 8.0% 83.06%
2020 1.4% -22.8% 2.9% 36.25%
2019 1.0% -20.9% 1.9% 17.30%
2018 -0.4% -21.9% 0.4% 67.40%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VCGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.9% -24.0% 16.8% 77.95%
1 Yr -4.2% -7.8% 17.7% 11.81%
3 Yr -6.2%* -8.6% 3.9% 63.52%
5 Yr -1.8%* -5.4% 2.4% 37.39%
10 Yr -1.4%* -8.3% 3.7% 70.90%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VCGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.8% -22.8% 1.0% 31.62%
2021 -2.3% -18.7% 8.0% 83.06%
2020 1.4% -22.8% 2.9% 36.25%
2019 1.0% -20.9% 1.9% 18.14%
2018 -0.4% -21.9% 0.4% 73.57%

NAV & Total Return History

VCGSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VCGSX Category Low Category High VCGSX % Rank
Net Assets 160 M 10.8 M 27.4 B 88.84%
Number of Holdings 206 2 14187 74.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 47.7 M -37.3 M 9.54 B 90.25%
Weighting of Top 10 30.36% 5.9% 100.0% 71.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.625% 5.12%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.5% 4.75%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 1.75% 3.80%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 2.875% 3.16%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 1.625% 2.86%
  6. United States Treasury Bonds 3.75% 2.77%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 2.33%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 3.12% 2.26%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 2.5% 1.91%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 2.75% 1.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VCGSX % Rank
Bonds 		95.90% 0.00% 134.21% 54.24%
Cash 		4.10% -34.21% 38.56% 44.92%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 75.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.33% 74.58%
Other 		0.00% -2.77% 29.56% 74.58%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.29% 74.58%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCGSX % Rank
Securitized 		48.07% 0.00% 99.79% 57.02%
Government 		44.02% 0.00% 100.00% 40.43%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.12% -29.63% 35.24% 71.91%
Corporate 		3.78% 0.00% 57.23% 1.28%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.06% 16.13% 76.17%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 5.24% 80.43%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCGSX % Rank
US 		95.77% 0.00% 134.21% 55.93%
Non US 		0.13% 0.00% 100.00% 20.76%

VCGSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VCGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.66% 0.03% 2.20% 44.40%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 0.85% 85.84%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.01% 0.45% 41.82%

Sales Fees

VCGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A

Trading Fees

VCGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VCGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.00% 3.35% 948.00% 6.80%

VCGSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VCGSX Category Low Category High VCGSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.72% 99.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VCGSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VCGSX Category Low Category High VCGSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.77% -0.80% 2.96% 3.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VCGSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VCGSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Manning

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 14, 2011

10.55

10.6%

Robert Manning, Executive Director, is a member of the Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities (GFICC) group for J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. Based in Columbus, he is a portfolio manager and is responsible for managing investments consistent with the unique requirements of insurance industry clients. Previously, he was a member of the Fixed Income Portfolio Management Group that supports Mid-Institutional Portfolios. Prior to joining the firm in 1999, Robert was a mortgage banking specialist at Ohio Savings Bank. He holds a B.S. in business management from Wittenberg University, an M.B.A. from The Ohio State University and is a CFA charterholder.

Michael Sais

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 14, 2011

10.55

10.6%

Mr. Sais, Managing Director and CFA charterholder, is a Fixed Income Fund Manager for the Insurance Asset Management Team and a member of the Columbus Taxable Bond Team . He joined J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc in 1994 as a senior fixed income research analyst. Prior to this, he served as senior investment portfolio manager of Valley National Bank of Phoenix. Sais began his career with Citibank. Mr. Sais holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.11 31.64 8.45 7.35

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×