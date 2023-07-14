Jose R. Aragon Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager, Global Multi-Asset PineBridge Investments, New York Mr. Aragon joined the firm in 2003 and is a Portfolio Manager for PineBridge Investments multi-asset products. Prior to assuming this role, Mr. Aragon managed a multi-strategy hedge fund. Preceding this, he was a Quantitative Analyst in the firm's Structured Equity group. Before joining PineBridge Investments, Mr. Aragon was a Captain in the U.S. Air Force. During his tenure in the military, Mr. Aragon was an Assistant Professor of Aerospace Studies at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. Prior to this, he was stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where he was the F-16 Production Risk Manager and Avionics Systems Engineer. Mr. Aragon received a BS in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University, graduating with the Carnegie Mellon President's Award. He also received an MBA in Finance, Accounting, Entrepreneurship and International Business from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Mr. Aragon is an Alumnus of the Robert Toigo Foundation, a member of the Society of Quantitative Analysts and a member of the Global Association of Risk Professionals.