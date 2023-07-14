Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of value of its net assets in equity securities of emerging market companies and other investments that are tied economically to emerging markets. Emerging markets include most countries in the world except Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, and most of the countries of Western Europe. An emerging market company is one that is organized under the laws of, or has a principal place of business in an emerging market; where the principal securities market is in an emerging market; that derives at least 50% of its total revenues or profits from goods that are produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in an emerging market; or at least 50% of the assets of which are located in an emerging market. The Fund is not required to allocate its investments in any set percentages to any particular countries. The Fund is not constrained by company size or style limits and will invest across sectors. The Fund will invest in securities issued by companies of any size, although the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in companies of a particular market capitalization size at the discretion of the Subadviser. The Fund may overweight or underweight countries relative to its benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The Fund emphasizes securities that are ranked as undervalued, while underweighting or avoiding securities that appear overvalued. The Fund, from time to time, may invest a significant portion of its assets in one or more countries or regions. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S. dollars, other major reserve currencies, such as the euro, yen and pound sterling, and currencies of other countries in which it can invest. The Fund typically maintains full currency exposure to those markets in which it invests. However, the Fund may from time to time hedge a portion of its foreign currency exposure into the U.S. dollar. The Fund’s equity securities generally consist of common and preferred stock. The Fund may also invest in depositary receipts. In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities. Investors will be given at least 60 days’ written notice in advance of any change to the Fund’s 80% investment policy set forth above.