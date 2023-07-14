Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-6.4%
1 yr return
-7.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-10.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-7.1%
Net Assets
$634 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.6%
Expense Ratio 0.88%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 82.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|VCGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-6.4%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|99.75%
|1 Yr
|-7.6%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|99.37%
|3 Yr
|-10.4%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|96.80%
|5 Yr
|-7.1%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|97.25%
|10 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|95.13%
* Annualized
|Period
|VCGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.1%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|96.05%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|26.35%
|2020
|4.0%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|69.61%
|2019
|4.3%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|53.02%
|2018
|-4.5%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|73.29%
|Period
|VCGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-6.4%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|92.87%
|1 Yr
|-7.6%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|92.50%
|3 Yr
|-10.4%*
|-16.3%
|12.8%
|97.19%
|5 Yr
|-7.1%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|97.31%
|10 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|96.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|VCGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.1%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|96.05%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|26.35%
|2020
|4.0%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|69.61%
|2019
|4.3%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|53.02%
|2018
|-4.5%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|78.01%
|VCGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VCGEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|634 M
|717 K
|102 B
|43.80%
|Number of Holdings
|152
|10
|6734
|31.51%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|171 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|48.41%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.64%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|68.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCGEX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.77%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|28.43%
|Cash
|1.23%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|65.57%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|49.56%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|44.09%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|39.49%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|47.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCGEX % Rank
|Financial Services
|24.11%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|31.37%
|Technology
|22.55%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|46.22%
|Basic Materials
|10.85%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|22.54%
|Communication Services
|9.32%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|45.45%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.72%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|84.89%
|Energy
|7.36%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|13.19%
|Consumer Defense
|5.56%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|64.79%
|Industrials
|5.17%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|63.38%
|Utilities
|2.88%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|24.20%
|Real Estate
|2.06%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|36.88%
|Healthcare
|1.42%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|86.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCGEX % Rank
|Non US
|98.22%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|25.03%
|US
|0.55%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|53.24%
|VCGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.88%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|81.66%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|26.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|29.27%
|VCGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VCGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VCGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|82.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|79.75%
|VCGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VCGEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|73.58%
|VCGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|VCGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VCGEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.68%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|23.35%
|VCGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Mar 10, 2021
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2011
10.67
10.7%
Anuj Arora, Portfolio Manager, has been at JP Morgan Investment Mgmt Inc. since 2006 and is focused on portfolio construction and quantitative asset allocation for the global emerging markets. Prior to this, he was a quantitative analyst for Mesirow Financial and an analyst at Birkelbach Investment Securities. He holds an M.S. in finance from the Illinois Institute of Technology.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 21, 2017
5.11
5.1%
Joyce Weng, Vice President, CFA and Portfolio Manager joined J.P. Morgan Investment Management, Inc. in 2010 and was on the U.S. Equity Behavioral Finance team from 2010 and 2011. Prior to joining JPMorgan, Joyce worked as a senior analyst at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Joyce holds a B.A. in economics (cum laude) and a M.A. in statistics from Harvard University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 28, 2022
0.18
0.2%
Mr. Yu, a Vice President, CFA charterholder and an employee since 2014, has been a portfolio manager of the Fund since March 2022. He has also been a product analyst within the adviser’s Emerging Markets and Asia Pacific Equities team since 2014.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...