Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may also invest up to 30% of its total assets in emerging market equity securities. The Fund will invest in securities of at least three different countries, including the United States. The Fund normally invests in common stock, preferred stock, rights, warrants and American Depository Receipts (ADRs). The Subadviser considers equity securities of foreign issuers (or foreign securities) to be equity securities: (1) issued by companies with their principal place of business or principal office or both, as determined in their reasonable discretion, in a country other than the U.S.; or (2) issued by companies for which the principal securities trading market is a country other than the U.S. The Subadviser uses bottom-up stock selection, based on in-depth fundamental research as the cornerstone of their investment process. During each stage of the process, it also considers the influence on the investment theses of top-down factors such as macroeconomic forecasts, real economic growth prospects, fiscal and monetary policy, currency issues, and demographic and political risks. Sector and country weights result from, rather than determine, their stock-selection decisions. The Subadviser’s investment process seeks companies that it believes are undervalued in the marketplace compared to their intrinsic value. Additionally, the Subadviser seeks to identify catalysts that will unlock value, which will then be recognized by the market. The Subadviser may purchase securities across any market capitalization and may use forward foreign currency exchange rate contracts to hedge against the movement in the value of foreign currencies. The Subadviser conducts ongoing review, research, and analysis of their portfolio holdings. The Fund may sell a stock if it achieves its investment objective for the position, if a stock’s fundamentals or price change significantly, if they change their view of a country or sector, or if the stock no longer fits within the risk characteristics of the Fund’s portfolio. In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities. Investors will be given at least 60 days’ written notice in advance of any change to the Fund’s 80% investment policy set forth above.