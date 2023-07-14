Home
VALIC Company I International Value

mutual fund
VCFVX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$9.77 -0.06 -0.61%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Other (VCFVX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

3.0%

1 yr return

11.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

Net Assets

$609 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 62.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VCFVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.95%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VALIC Company I International Value
  • Fund Family Name
    VALIC
  • Inception Date
    Dec 05, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Venkateshwar (Venk) Lal

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may also invest up to 30% of its total assets in emerging market equity securities. The Fund will invest in securities of at least three different countries, including the United States. The Fund normally invests in common stock, preferred stock, rights, warrants and American Depository Receipts (ADRs). The Subadviser considers equity securities of foreign issuers (or foreign securities) to be equity securities: (1) issued by companies with their principal place of business or principal office or both, as determined in their reasonable discretion, in a country other than the U.S.; or (2) issued by companies for which the principal securities trading market is a country other than the U.S.The Subadviser uses bottom-up stock selection, based on in-depth fundamental research as the cornerstone of their investment process. During each stage of the process, it also considers the influence on the investment theses of top-down factors such as macroeconomic forecasts, real economic growth prospects, fiscal and monetary policy, currency issues, and demographic and political risks. Sector and country weights result from, rather than determine, their stock-selection decisions. The Subadviser’s investment process seeks companies that it believes are undervalued in the marketplace compared to their intrinsic value. Additionally, the Subadviser seeks to identify catalysts that will unlock value, which will then be recognized by the market. The Subadviser may purchase securities across any market capitalization and may use forward foreign currency exchange rate contracts to hedge against the movement in the value of foreign currencies.The Subadviser conducts ongoing review, research, and analysis of their portfolio holdings. The Fund may sell a stock if it achieves its investment objective for the position, if a stock’s fundamentals or price change significantly, if they change their view of a country or sector, or if the stock no longer fits within the risk characteristics of the Fund’s portfolio.In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities. Investors will be given at least 60 days’ written notice in advance of any change to the Fund’s 80% investment policy set forth above.
VCFVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VCFVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.0% -0.2% 22.0% 96.72%
1 Yr 11.8% -23.7% 32.5% 83.09%
3 Yr 4.8%* -4.8% 20.2% 74.13%
5 Yr -1.5%* -11.2% 9.5% 84.12%
10 Yr 0.1%* -5.5% 9.8% 63.68%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VCFVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.5% -27.8% 166.1% 44.11%
2021 2.6% -42.2% 28.2% 74.31%
2020 0.6% -7.3% 5.5% 33.87%
2019 3.1% 1.1% 7.1% 70.39%
2018 -4.2% -8.1% -1.1% 42.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VCFVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.0% -9.7% 22.0% 87.46%
1 Yr 11.8% -23.7% 56.0% 75.44%
3 Yr 4.8%* -4.8% 22.0% 72.96%
5 Yr -1.5%* -11.2% 12.3% 88.32%
10 Yr 0.1%* -5.5% 13.1% 92.49%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VCFVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.5% -27.8% 166.1% 44.11%
2021 2.6% -42.2% 28.2% 74.31%
2020 0.6% -7.3% 5.5% 34.19%
2019 3.1% 1.1% 7.1% 70.39%
2018 -4.2% -8.1% -1.1% 63.10%

NAV & Total Return History

VCFVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VCFVX Category Low Category High VCFVX % Rank
Net Assets 609 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 44.25%
Number of Holdings 66 2 3900 73.53%
Net Assets in Top 10 170 M 530 K 13.7 B 42.65%
Weighting of Top 10 28.21% 7.3% 99.9% 37.35%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ArcelorMittal 3.65%
  2. ArcelorMittal 3.65%
  3. ArcelorMittal 3.65%
  4. ArcelorMittal 3.65%
  5. ArcelorMittal 3.65%
  6. ArcelorMittal 3.65%
  7. ArcelorMittal 3.65%
  8. ArcelorMittal 3.65%
  9. ArcelorMittal 3.65%
  10. ArcelorMittal 3.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VCFVX % Rank
Stocks 		95.31% 75.03% 100.46% 89.12%
Cash 		4.69% -31.92% 11.89% 8.82%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 25.88%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 44.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 20.59%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 23.24%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCFVX % Rank
Industrials 		22.04% 1.03% 36.79% 3.56%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.95% 0.00% 27.46% 6.82%
Financial Services 		17.25% 0.00% 42.76% 75.37%
Technology 		11.18% 0.00% 24.16% 18.40%
Communication Services 		6.37% 0.00% 23.78% 58.46%
Consumer Defense 		5.86% 0.00% 31.84% 64.69%
Basic Materials 		5.81% 0.00% 30.76% 78.34%
Healthcare 		5.26% 0.00% 23.28% 90.50%
Energy 		3.23% 0.00% 26.59% 85.46%
Utilities 		2.13% 0.00% 27.46% 67.95%
Real Estate 		1.93% 0.00% 17.64% 45.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCFVX % Rank
Non US 		81.92% 71.47% 100.46% 96.47%
US 		13.39% 0.00% 15.02% 1.47%

VCFVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VCFVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.81% 0.01% 21.16% 72.84%
Management Fee 0.68% 0.00% 1.25% 39.05%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.03% 0.47% 29.90%

Sales Fees

VCFVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

VCFVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VCFVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 62.00% 2.00% 158.16% 72.51%

VCFVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VCFVX Category Low Category High VCFVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.48% 71.09%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VCFVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VCFVX Category Low Category High VCFVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.95% 0.18% 7.85% 67.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VCFVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VCFVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Venkateshwar (Venk) Lal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 10, 2018

3.72

3.7%

Venkateshwar (Venk) Lal is a co-portfolio manager and head of Focused Global Investment Risk and Strategy for the Focused Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. Venk also serves on Allspring’s Spectrum Investment Committee. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from EverKey Global Partners, where he served as a founding partner and head of risk and trading. Prior to joining EverKey, Venk served as an executive director in the Consolidated Equities Division at Morgan Stanley, advising hedge funds and other investment management firms on implementing and managing risk exposures in global equity markets. In addition, he previously advised and structured capital markets solutions for corporate clients seeking to issue or repurchase capital in the equity, convertible, and fixed income markets. Venk joined Morgan Stanley as a sales and trading associate specializing in equity arbitrage and derivatives and previously served as an investment banking financial analyst in the financial institutions group for Goldman Sachs & Co. Venk earned a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs, where he graduated summa cum laude, and a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard Business School. He has served as a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Dale Winner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 10, 2018

3.72

3.7%

Dale Winner is the lead portfolio manager for the Focused Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He is responsible for portfolio management of all Focused Global Equity strategies. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from EverKey Global Partners, where he served as a founding partner and was involved in both research (senior analyst/Europe) and portfolio management. Prior to that, Dale was a senior vice president, portfolio manager, and research analyst with Templeton Global Advisors Limited. In addition, he served as the coordinator for the global financials team and had direct research responsibility for global diversified financials. At various times during his tenure at Templeton, Dale had research responsibilities for the global sectors of aerospace and defense, life insurance, engineering, and country/regional research coverage of Spain, Portugal, Eastern Europe, and Russia. Earlier in his career, he served as a trust officer at JP Morgan (Bahamas) and was a credit analyst at Mitsui Trust, London. Dale earned a bachelor’s degree in law from Reading University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.6 0.54

