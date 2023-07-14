Home
Trending ETFs

VCEGX (Mutual Fund)

VCEGX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

8.4%

1 yr return

13.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$4.85 M

Holdings in Top 10

50.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$100

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VCEGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus SGA Emerging Markets Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Jun 13, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kishore Rao

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of issuers organized or headquartered in, or having significant exposure to, the emerging markets. The subadviser generally considers emerging markets countries to be those included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. As of the date of this prospectus, SGA considers an issuer that derives at least 50% of its revenue from a particular country as having significant exposure to that country.
SGA uses an investment process to identify companies that it believes have a high degree of predictability, strong profitability and above average earnings and cash flow growth. SGA selects investments for the fund’s portfolio that it believes have superior long-term earnings prospects and attractive valuation. To the extent consistent with the fund’s investment objective and strategies, the subadviser will consider as an element of its investment research and decision making processes for the fund any environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) factors that the subadviser believes may influence risks and opportunities of companies under consideration. However, the pursuit of ESG-related goals is not the fund’s investment objective, nor one of its investment strategies. Therefore, ESG factors by themselves are not expected to determine investment decisions for the fund. The fund’s equity investments may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into or exchangeable for common stocks, and depositary receipts. The fund may invest in companies of all market capitalizations. The fund will allocate its assets among various regions and countries (but no fewer than three countries). From time to time, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the securities of companies in only a few countries and one or a few regions. Although the fund seeks investments across a number of sectors, from time to time, the fund may have significant positions in particular sectors. The fund is non-diversified under federal securities laws.
SGA will sell a portfolio holding when it believes the security’s fundamentals deteriorate, its valuation is no longer attractive, or a better investment opportunity arises.
Read More

VCEGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VCEGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -11.0% 30.2% 73.82%
1 Yr 13.8% -12.7% 29.2% 20.79%
3 Yr -4.2%* -17.0% 12.8% 75.63%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VCEGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.1% -50.1% 7.2% 5.00%
2021 -11.6% -18.2% 13.6% 96.53%
2020 7.7% -7.2% 79.7% 23.01%
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VCEGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -30.3% 30.2% 71.08%
1 Yr 13.8% -48.9% 29.2% 18.55%
3 Yr -4.2%* -16.3% 12.8% 75.81%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VCEGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.1% -50.1% 7.2% 5.00%
2021 -11.6% -18.2% 13.6% 96.53%
2020 7.7% -7.2% 79.7% 23.01%
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VCEGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VCEGX Category Low Category High VCEGX % Rank
Net Assets 4.85 M 717 K 102 B 95.82%
Number of Holdings 27 10 6734 99.49%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.44 M 340 K 19.3 B 93.77%
Weighting of Top 10 50.26% 2.8% 71.7% 5.24%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 6.57%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 6.57%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 6.57%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 6.57%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 6.57%
  6. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 6.57%
  7. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 6.57%
  8. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 6.57%
  9. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 6.57%
  10. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 6.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VCEGX % Rank
Stocks 		99.32% 0.90% 110.97% 17.64%
Cash 		0.68% -23.67% 20.19% 78.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 41.93%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 36.09%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 29.30%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 38.32%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCEGX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		28.13% 0.00% 28.13% 0.13%
Financial Services 		23.85% 0.00% 48.86% 32.52%
Consumer Cyclical 		19.36% 0.00% 48.94% 8.45%
Healthcare 		9.79% 0.00% 93.26% 10.76%
Communication Services 		8.51% 0.00% 39.29% 53.78%
Technology 		5.36% 0.00% 47.50% 97.95%
Basic Materials 		2.99% 0.00% 30.03% 86.94%
Real Estate 		2.01% 0.00% 17.15% 38.54%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.12% 77.72%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 43.53% 97.57%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 89.37%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCEGX % Rank
Non US 		96.44% -4.71% 112.57% 42.95%
US 		2.88% -1.60% 104.72% 19.70%

VCEGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VCEGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.66% 0.03% 41.06% 4.88%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 74.68%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 82.34%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.85% 50.00%

Sales Fees

VCEGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 25.97%

Trading Fees

VCEGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VCEGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 190.00% 1.35%

VCEGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VCEGX Category Low Category High VCEGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 69.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VCEGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VCEGX Category Low Category High VCEGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.42% -1.98% 17.62% 99.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VCEGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VCEGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kishore Rao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 13, 2019

2.97

3.0%

Kishore Rao a research principal for Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, subadviser for the John Hancock U.S. Global Leaders Growth Strategy. In addition to providing dedicated research for the strategy, he also serves on Sustainable Growth Advisers’ Investment Committee. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Rao was a member of the investment team at Trident Capital, a venture capital firm managing a portfolio of software, technology, and business service companies. Earlier in his career, he served as an investme

Hrishikesh Gupta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 13, 2019

2.97

3.0%

Mr. Gupta is an Analyst, Portfolio Manager, Principal and a member of the Investment Committee at Sustainable Growth Advisers. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, he was a Senior Analyst at MDR Capital Management and an Investment Banking Associate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Prior to that, Mr. Gupta spent three years in the industry as a Product and Program Manager at Amazon.com and, as part of their strategic executive division, led the launch of Amazon’s Japanese and German merchant platforms.

Robert Rohn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 13, 2019

2.97

3.0%

Rob has worked in credit research and corporate finance in JP Morgan, equity analysis in Yeager, Wood & Marshall, and has a BA from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Harvard.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

