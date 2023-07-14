Mr. Yovanovic joined PineBridge Investments, LLC with the acquisition of American General Investment Management (AGIM) in 2001. He is the director of high yield portfolio management and co-manages the high yield portfolios. Previously, he was head of high yield trading. He has also been a senior analyst and managed the high yield energy research group. Prior to joining AIGGIG, Mr.Yovanovic was a senior research analyst and trader at Mentor Investment Advisors and VanKampen Funds. He has a BBA from the University of Houston, 1991. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.