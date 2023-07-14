Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.1%
1 yr return
-3.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
Net Assets
$2.82 B
Holdings in Top 10
21.0%
Expense Ratio 0.77%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 39.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|VCCBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.1%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|84.43%
|1 Yr
|-3.5%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|27.89%
|3 Yr
|-6.7%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|53.76%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|42.06%
|10 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|26.28%
* Annualized
|Period
|VCCBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.1%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|53.81%
|2021
|-2.9%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|95.65%
|2020
|1.7%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|30.72%
|2019
|2.0%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|4.25%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|82.67%
|Period
|VCCBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.1%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|81.85%
|1 Yr
|-3.5%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|24.26%
|3 Yr
|-6.7%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|53.58%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|44.29%
|10 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|46.09%
* Annualized
|Period
|VCCBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.1%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|53.22%
|2021
|-2.9%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|95.65%
|2020
|1.7%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|30.72%
|2019
|2.0%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|4.25%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|85.01%
|VCCBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VCCBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.82 B
|2.88 M
|287 B
|33.81%
|Number of Holdings
|1043
|1
|17234
|33.71%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|610 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|34.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.95%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|63.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCCBX % Rank
|Bonds
|86.57%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|90.23%
|Cash
|11.25%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|9.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.04%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|29.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.09%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|24.86%
|Stocks
|0.06%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|20.02%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|42.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCCBX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|45.93%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.45%
|36.36%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.26%
|36.36%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.31%
|57.42%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.70%
|0.48%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|45.45%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|63.16%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|47.37%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.67%
|39.71%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|46.41%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|43.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCCBX % Rank
|US
|0.06%
|-0.52%
|24.47%
|19.81%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.86%
|44.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCCBX % Rank
|Securitized
|44.28%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|16.29%
|Corporate
|30.05%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|50.38%
|Government
|14.41%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|75.24%
|Cash & Equivalents
|11.26%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|14.86%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|60.10%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|83.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCCBX % Rank
|US
|78.90%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|78.19%
|Non US
|7.67%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|57.90%
|VCCBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.77%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|42.44%
|Management Fee
|0.42%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|72.80%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|33.10%
|VCCBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VCCBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VCCBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|39.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|11.62%
|VCCBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VCCBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|97.54%
|VCCBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|VCCBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VCCBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.73%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|48.26%
|VCCBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2002
19.43
19.4%
Robert A. Vanden Assem, CFA, is a Porfolio Manager, Managing Director and Head of Developed Markets Investment Grade Fixed Income. Robert joined PineBridge in 2001 and is a Managing Director and Head of Developed Markets Investment Grade Fixed Income. He is responsible for the management of high-grade institutional and retail fixed-income portfolios. He received a BS in Accounting from Fairleigh Dickinson University and an MBA in Finance from New York University. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 14, 2007
15.3
15.3%
Mr. Yovanovic joined PineBridge Investments, LLC with the acquisition of American General Investment Management (AGIM) in 2001. He is the director of high yield portfolio management and co-manages the high yield portfolios. Previously, he was head of high yield trading. He has also been a senior analyst and managed the high yield energy research group. Prior to joining AIGGIG, Mr.Yovanovic was a senior research analyst and trader at Mentor Investment Advisors and VanKampen Funds. He has a BBA from the University of Houston, 1991. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Dana Burns, Managing Director, Investment Grade Fixed Income, joined the firm in 2007. He is currently a senior portfolio manager within the Investment Grade Credit Group and is responsible for the management of high grade institutional and retail fixed income portfolios. Mr. Burns’ primary focus at the firm is the management of investment grade total return portfolios and high quality insurance company assets. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Burns was Vice President and co-manager of the Fixed Income Separately Managed Account Group at Morgan Stanley. Additionally, Mr. Burns managed assets for high net-worth individuals through Morgan Stanley’s Private Wealth Management Group (PWM). Mr. Burns’ investment industry experience began in 1997.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...