Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VALIC Company I Core Bond Fund

VCCBX | Fund

$9.64

$2.82 B

0.00%

0.77%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.1%

1 yr return

-3.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

Net Assets

$2.82 B

Holdings in Top 10

21.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 39.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VALIC Company I Core Bond Fund

VCCBX | Fund

$9.64

$2.82 B

0.00%

0.77%

VCCBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VALIC Company I Core Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    VALIC
  • Inception Date
    Sep 21, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Vanden Assem

Fund Description

VCCBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VCCBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -4.3% 4.5% 84.43%
1 Yr -3.5% -16.1% 162.7% 27.89%
3 Yr -6.7%* -12.4% 47.6% 53.76%
5 Yr -2.1%* -10.0% 55.5% 42.06%
10 Yr -1.1%* -7.4% 12.7% 26.28%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VCCBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -34.7% 131.9% 53.81%
2021 -2.9% -6.0% 15.7% 95.65%
2020 1.7% -9.6% 118.7% 30.72%
2019 2.0% -0.4% 5.8% 4.25%
2018 -0.9% -2.2% 3.3% 82.67%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VCCBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -15.5% 4.5% 81.85%
1 Yr -3.5% -16.1% 162.7% 24.26%
3 Yr -6.7%* -12.4% 47.6% 53.58%
5 Yr -2.1%* -10.0% 55.5% 44.29%
10 Yr -1.1%* -7.4% 13.4% 46.09%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VCCBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -34.7% 131.9% 53.22%
2021 -2.9% -6.0% 15.7% 95.65%
2020 1.7% -9.6% 118.7% 30.72%
2019 2.0% -0.4% 5.8% 4.25%
2018 -0.9% -2.2% 3.3% 85.01%

NAV & Total Return History

VCCBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VCCBX Category Low Category High VCCBX % Rank
Net Assets 2.82 B 2.88 M 287 B 33.81%
Number of Holdings 1043 1 17234 33.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 610 M -106 M 27.6 B 34.67%
Weighting of Top 10 20.95% 3.7% 123.9% 63.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Instl Liquid Reserves Prem 11.25%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 2.12%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 2.10%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 2.09%
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 2.07%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 2.04%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 2.04%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 2.04%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 2.01%
  10. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 1.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VCCBX % Rank
Bonds 		86.57% 3.97% 268.18% 90.23%
Cash 		11.25% -181.13% 95.99% 9.24%
Convertible Bonds 		2.04% 0.00% 7.93% 29.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.09% 0.00% 77.13% 24.86%
Stocks 		0.06% -0.55% 24.74% 20.02%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 42.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCCBX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 45.93%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.45% 36.36%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.26% 36.36%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 48.31% 57.42%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 17.70% 0.48%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 45.45%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 63.16%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 47.37%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.67% 39.71%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 46.41%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 43.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCCBX % Rank
US 		0.06% -0.52% 24.47% 19.81%
Non US 		0.00% -0.03% 4.86% 44.29%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCCBX % Rank
Securitized 		44.28% 0.00% 98.40% 16.29%
Corporate 		30.05% 0.00% 100.00% 50.38%
Government 		14.41% 0.00% 86.23% 75.24%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.26% 0.00% 95.99% 14.86%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 60.10%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 83.90%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCCBX % Rank
US 		78.90% 3.63% 210.09% 78.19%
Non US 		7.67% -6.54% 58.09% 57.90%

VCCBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VCCBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.77% 0.01% 20.64% 42.44%
Management Fee 0.42% 0.00% 1.76% 72.80%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.01% 0.50% 33.10%

Sales Fees

VCCBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VCCBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VCCBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 39.00% 2.00% 493.39% 11.62%

VCCBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VCCBX Category Low Category High VCCBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.82% 97.54%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VCCBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VCCBX Category Low Category High VCCBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.73% -1.28% 8.97% 48.26%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VCCBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VCCBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Vanden Assem

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2002

19.43

19.4%

Robert A. Vanden Assem, CFA, is a Porfolio Manager, Managing Director and Head of Developed Markets Investment Grade Fixed Income. Robert joined PineBridge in 2001 and is a Managing Director and Head of Developed Markets Investment Grade Fixed Income. He is responsible for the management of high-grade institutional and retail fixed-income portfolios. He received a BS in Accounting from Fairleigh Dickinson University and an MBA in Finance from New York University. He is a CFA charterholder.

John Yovanovic

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 14, 2007

15.3

15.3%

Mr. Yovanovic joined PineBridge Investments, LLC with the acquisition of American General Investment Management (AGIM) in 2001. He is the director of high yield portfolio management and co-manages the high yield portfolios. Previously, he was head of high yield trading. He has also been a senior analyst and managed the high yield energy research group. Prior to joining AIGGIG, Mr.Yovanovic was a senior research analyst and trader at Mentor Investment Advisors and VanKampen Funds. He has a BBA from the University of Houston, 1991. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

Dana Burns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Dana Burns, Managing Director, Investment Grade Fixed Income, joined the firm in 2007. He is currently a senior portfolio manager within the Investment Grade Credit Group and is responsible for the management of high grade institutional and retail fixed income portfolios. Mr. Burns’ primary focus at the firm is the management of investment grade total return portfolios and high quality insurance company assets. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Burns was Vice President and co-manager of the Fixed Income Separately Managed Account Group at Morgan Stanley. Additionally, Mr. Burns managed assets for high net-worth individuals through Morgan Stanley’s Private Wealth Management Group (PWM). Mr. Burns’ investment industry experience began in 1997.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

