Jason joined BMO Asset Management Inc in 2008 and is responsible for equity portfolio management and research. Jason began his experience in the investment industry in 1998, and was the Managing Director, Head of Research for Quantitative Services Group. Jason holds an MBA in Finance from Notre Dame and a BS in Business, with a major in Finance and a minor in Physics from Miami University. In addition, Jason holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation, is a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of Chicago and the Chicago Quantitative Alliance