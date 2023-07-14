Home
Trending ETFs

VALIC Company I Capital Appreciation Fund

mutual fund
VCCAX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$16.06 +0.04 +0.25%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (VAPPX) Primary No Load (VCCAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VALIC Company I Capital Appreciation Fund

VCCAX | Fund

$16.06

$133 M

0.00%

0.99%

Vitals

YTD Return

-7.8%

1 yr return

-12.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

Net Assets

$133 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 27.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VCCAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -7.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VALIC Company I Capital Appreciation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    VALIC
  • Inception Date
    Sep 21, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jason Hans

Fund Description

VCCAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VCCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.8% -41.7% 64.0% 99.84%
1 Yr -12.8% -46.2% 77.9% 98.69%
3 Yr -1.2%* -42.0% 28.4% 61.32%
5 Yr -3.4%* -30.4% 23.4% 80.53%
10 Yr 2.2%* -16.9% 19.6% 63.04%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VCCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.7% -85.9% 81.6% 26.94%
2021 11.0% -31.0% 26.7% 8.60%
2020 7.5% -13.0% 34.8% 56.63%
2019 -1.3% -6.0% 10.6% 99.08%
2018 -0.8% -15.9% 2.0% 16.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VCCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.8% -41.7% 64.0% 95.24%
1 Yr -12.8% -46.2% 77.9% 97.30%
3 Yr -1.2%* -42.0% 28.4% 60.90%
5 Yr -3.4%* -30.4% 23.4% 83.35%
10 Yr 2.2%* -16.9% 19.6% 84.84%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VCCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.7% -85.9% 81.6% 26.94%
2021 11.0% -31.0% 26.7% 8.52%
2020 7.5% -13.0% 34.8% 56.54%
2019 -1.3% -6.0% 10.6% 99.08%
2018 -0.8% -15.9% 3.1% 34.10%

NAV & Total Return History

VCCAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VCCAX Category Low Category High VCCAX % Rank
Net Assets 133 M 189 K 222 B 83.33%
Number of Holdings 68 2 3509 45.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 59.8 M -1.37 M 104 B 84.10%
Weighting of Top 10 43.69% 11.4% 116.5% 65.35%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 9.03%
  2. Microsoft Corp 8.19%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.84%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 3.71%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.60%
  6. Mastercard Inc Class A 3.59%
  7. Broadcom Inc 3.21%
  8. Visa Inc Class A 2.79%
  9. Salesforce.com Inc 2.69%
  10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc 2.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VCCAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.30% 50.26% 104.50% 53.93%
Cash 		1.70% -10.83% 49.73% 43.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 81.48%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 81.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 81.31%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 80.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCCAX % Rank
Technology 		40.82% 0.00% 65.70% 27.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.05% 0.00% 62.57% 61.48%
Communication Services 		11.93% 0.00% 66.40% 34.84%
Healthcare 		9.98% 0.00% 39.76% 76.15%
Industrials 		8.48% 0.00% 30.65% 21.15%
Financial Services 		7.12% 0.00% 43.06% 69.34%
Consumer Defense 		4.90% 0.00% 25.50% 34.18%
Real Estate 		2.23% 0.00% 16.05% 25.66%
Basic Materials 		0.49% 0.00% 18.91% 68.44%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 86.64%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 91.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCCAX % Rank
US 		98.30% 34.69% 100.00% 19.10%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 97.54%

VCCAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VCCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.99% 0.01% 20.29% 47.25%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.50% 34.54%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.00% 1.02% 28.35%

Sales Fees

VCCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VCCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VCCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 27.00% 0.00% 316.74% 40.69%

VCCAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VCCAX Category Low Category High VCCAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 83.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VCCAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VCCAX Category Low Category High VCCAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.09% -6.13% 1.75% 32.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VCCAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

VCCAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason Hans

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Jason joined BMO Asset Management Inc in 2008 and is responsible for equity portfolio management and research. Jason began his experience in the investment industry in 1998, and was the Managing Director, Head of Research for Quantitative Services Group. Jason holds an MBA in Finance from Notre Dame and a BS in Business, with a major in Finance and a minor in Physics from Miami University. In addition, Jason holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation, is a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of Chicago and the Chicago Quantitative Alliance

J.P. Gurnee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Mr. Gurnee joined BMO Asset Management Corp. in 2018 where he currently serves as a Vice President and Portfolio Manager. Previously, Mr. Gurnee was an analyst at Northern Trust from 2016-2018 and at Calamos Investments from 2014-2016. He is a CFA Charterholder.

Ernesto Ramos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2021

0.93

0.9%

Ernesto is the managing director of active equities and a portfolio manager at BMO Global Asset Management. He joined the company in 2005. Ernesto began his investment management career in 1992 with Batterymarch Financial Management. He holds a Ph.D. and an M.S. in statistics from Harvard University and a B.S. in mathematics from MIT.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

