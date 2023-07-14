The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of net assets in medium- to high-quality fixed-income securities, including corporate debt securities of domestic and foreign companies, or in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, mortgage-backed or non-mortgage asset-backed securities. A significant portion of the Fund’s U.S. government securities may be issued or guaranteed by the Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”) or the Government National Mortgage Association. Although the Fund invests primarily in medium- to high-quality fixed-income securities, which are considered investment-grade, up to 20% of its net assets may be invested in lower-quality fixed-income securities (often referred to as “junk bonds”), which are considered below investment-grade. A fixed-income security will be considered investment-grade if it is rated Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investor Services, Inc. or BBB– or higher by S&P Global Ratings or determined to be of comparable quality by the subadviser. Up to 40% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in U.S. dollar-denominated fixed-income securities issued by foreign issuers, including fixed-income securities issued by issuers in emerging markets. These fixed-income securities are rated investment grade or higher at the time of investment. However, the subadviser is not required to dispose of a security if its rating is downgraded. Up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in interest-bearing short-term investments, such as commercial paper, bankers’ acceptances, bank certificates of deposit, and other cash equivalents and cash. Although the Fund does not routinely invest in equity securities, it may invest in equity securities from time-to-time up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund’s investment strategy relies on many short-term factors, including current information about a company, investor interest, price movements of a company’s securities and general market and monetary conditions. Consequently, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities in an effort to achieve its investment objective. In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities. Investors will be given at least 60 days’ written notice in advance of any change to the Fund’s 80% investment policy set forth above.