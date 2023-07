The Fund employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of two benchmark indexes. The Fund invests by

sampling

its target indexes, meaning that it holds a range of securities that, in the aggregate, approximates the full indexes in terms of key characteristics.

With approximately 60% of its assets, the Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the CRSP US Total Market Index, which represents approximately 100% of the investable U.S. stock market and includes large-, mid-, small-, and micro-cap stocks. The Fund samples the Index by holding a broadly diversified collection of stocks that, in the aggregate, approximates the full Index.

With approximately 40% of its assets, the Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index, which represents a wide spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed income securities in the United States—including government, corporate, and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities—all with maturities of more than 1 year. At least 80% of

the bond portion of the Fund is invested in bonds held in the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index, and all of the Fund’s bond holdings are selected through the sampling process. The bond portion of the Fund maintains a dollar-weighted average maturity consistent with that of the Index. As of December 31, 2021, the dollar-weighted average maturity of the Index was 9 years.