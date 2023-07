The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. large- and mid-cap companies. Companies are determined to be large- or mid-cap based on the inclusion of their equity securities in the Russell 1000 ® Value Index, whose constituents are companies that exhibit certain value qualities, as defined by the index provider, such as lower price-to-book ratios and lower expected growth values. As of July 31, 2021, the range of the Russell 1000 Value Index was $2.4 billion to $1.8 trillion. The equity securities in which the Fund invests include common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities, rights and warrants. The subadviser employs a proprietary, dynamic multi-factor approach to managing the Fund’s assets that is based on quantitative and qualitative research and analysis. In selecting securities, the subadviser seeks to allocate the Fund’s assets to equity securities that the subadviser believes share complementary factor exposures. Factors are characteristics that are important in explaining the returns and risks of a group of securities. Among the kinds of factors that the subadviser uses to select equity securities for the Fund are: (1) mean reversion ( e.g., stocks that are inexpensive relative to their historical fundamentals); (2) trend following ( e.g., strong momentum and higher growth potential); and (3) risk aversion ( e.g., financially healthy, stable, and lower volatility companies). In exceptional circumstances, the subadviser may exclude, remove or include an issuer or security in the Fund where it believes the data available does not accurately reflect current events, or to adjust the risk profile of the Fund appropriately. The subadviser may engage in frequent and active trading of portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities.