VALIC Company I Small Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
VASMX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$14.79 -0.16 -1.07%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (VASMX) Primary No Load (VVSGX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VALIC Company I Small Cap Growth Fund

VASMX | Fund

$14.79

$500 M

0.00%

1.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.6%

1 yr return

3.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-8.0%

Net Assets

$500 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VALIC Company I Small Cap Growth Fund

VASMX | Fund

$14.79

$500 M

0.00%

1.19%

VASMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.84%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VALIC Company I Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    VALIC
  • Inception Date
    Sep 21, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Eytan Shapiro

Fund Description

VASMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VASMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.6% -21.9% 50.1% 95.96%
1 Yr 3.2% -72.8% 36.6% 85.55%
3 Yr -7.2%* -54.3% 47.2% 73.09%
5 Yr -8.0%* -42.7% 12.5% 78.70%
10 Yr -0.8%* -23.2% 11.9% 53.87%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VASMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.7% -82.1% 547.9% 81.23%
2021 -8.2% -69.3% 196.9% 73.10%
2020 11.9% -28.2% 32.1% 25.27%
2019 1.4% -3.2% 9.3% 97.24%
2018 -1.5% -14.5% 20.4% 14.29%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VASMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.6% -24.8% 50.1% 94.11%
1 Yr 3.2% -72.8% 36.6% 83.36%
3 Yr -7.2%* -54.3% 47.2% 73.26%
5 Yr -8.0%* -42.7% 14.6% 81.63%
10 Yr -0.8%* -20.1% 12.6% 79.95%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VASMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.7% -82.1% 547.9% 81.23%
2021 -8.2% -69.3% 196.9% 73.28%
2020 11.9% -28.2% 32.1% 25.45%
2019 1.4% -3.2% 9.3% 97.24%
2018 -1.5% -14.5% 20.4% 34.86%

NAV & Total Return History

VASMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VASMX Category Low Category High VASMX % Rank
Net Assets 500 M 183 K 28 B 54.01%
Number of Holdings 164 6 1336 15.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 87.6 M 59 K 2.7 B 58.36%
Weighting of Top 10 16.71% 5.9% 100.0% 79.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Performance Food Group Co 2.16%
  2. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc 1.84%
  3. Inphi Corp 1.78%
  4. Freshpet Inc 1.77%
  5. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc 1.73%
  6. Helen Of Troy Ltd 1.71%
  7. CyberArk Software Ltd 1.70%
  8. Saia Inc 1.67%
  9. Planet Fitness Inc Class A 1.59%
  10. Twist Bioscience Corp 1.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VASMX % Rank
Stocks 		98.34% 77.52% 101.30% 33.61%
Cash 		1.01% -1.30% 22.49% 71.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.41% 0.00% 3.43% 3.85%
Other 		0.24% -1.57% 7.18% 17.22%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 79.43%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 77.93%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VASMX % Rank
Healthcare 		25.71% 0.00% 47.90% 25.42%
Technology 		25.54% 2.91% 75.51% 47.49%
Industrials 		18.10% 0.00% 36.64% 39.13%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.14% 0.00% 40.68% 22.24%
Consumer Defense 		5.98% 0.00% 13.56% 17.89%
Financial Services 		3.99% 0.00% 42.95% 81.61%
Energy 		2.42% 0.00% 55.49% 52.84%
Real Estate 		2.22% 0.00% 15.31% 48.16%
Communication Services 		0.62% 0.00% 15.31% 77.09%
Utilities 		0.24% 0.00% 5.57% 30.43%
Basic Materials 		0.03% 0.00% 10.30% 82.94%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VASMX % Rank
US 		97.72% 67.06% 99.56% 11.04%
Non US 		0.62% 0.00% 26.08% 88.46%

VASMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VASMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.19% 0.05% 27.56% 48.98%
Management Fee 0.82% 0.05% 4.05% 59.30%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.01% 0.40% 34.12%

Sales Fees

VASMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VASMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VASMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.00% 3.00% 439.00% 34.63%

VASMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VASMX Category Low Category High VASMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 80.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VASMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VASMX Category Low Category High VASMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.84% -4.08% 1.10% 60.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VASMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

VASMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Eytan Shapiro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2007

14.42

14.4%

Eytan Shapiro, managing director, is the CIO of the Growth &Small Cap U.S. Equity Team. Mr. Shapiro has worked as a portfolio manager for JPMIM or its affiliates (or their predecessors) since 1989 and has been employed by the firm since 1985. Eytan holds a B.Sc. in economics from City University, London, an M.Phil. in economics from Oxford University, and is Series 66 licensed. He is a member of both the New York Society of Security Analysts and The CFA Institute, and a CFA charterholder. He began his investment career in 1982.

Felise Agranoff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 22, 2016

5.44

5.4%

Felise L. Agranoff, managing director, is a portfolio manager and research analyst within the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 2004, Felise is a co-portfolio manager of the Mid Cap Growth, Growth Advantage and Small Cap Growth Strategies. Additionally, she has research responsibility for the small and mid cap industrial sector as well as mid cap financials and business services. Prior to joining the growth team as a research analyst in 2006, Felise previously worked on the J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Large Cap fundamental research team. Felise obtained a B.S. in Finance and Accounting from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia. She is a member of the CFA Institute and a CFA charterholder.

Matthew Cohen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 22, 2016

5.44

5.4%

Matthew G. Cohen, M.D., managing director, is a research analyst in the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 2005, Dr. Cohen has been portfolio manager since 2015 and a research analyst in the firm’s U.S. Equity Group since 2005. Before joining the firm, Matthew was a senior healthcare analyst at Medici Healthcare and a senior analyst covering medical products at Narragansett Asset Management, a New York-based healthcare hedge fund. Prior to that, Dr. Cohen was a resident surgeon in the Department of General Surgery at the North Shore University Hospital NYU School of Medicine. Matthew holds an M.B.A. from New York University Stern School of Business and an M.D. from McGill University in Montreal.

Frank Alonso

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 25, 2021

1.02

1.0%

Francisco (Frank) M. Alonso joined T. Rowe Price Associates in 2000 and is currently a Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group and T. Rowe Price Associates. He is also the portfolio manager for the Small-Cap Stock Fund. From 2013 to September 2016 Frank ran the US Smaller Companies Equity Fund (SICAVS) and was the Associate PM for the Small-Cap Stock Fund. Prior to 2013 he worked as an investment analyst in TRP’s U.S. Equity Division covering discount stores, soft goods retailing and hard goods under the consumer industry.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

