Under normal market conditions, the Fund intends to invest in equity securities (publicly-traded common stock and preferred stock) and derivatives thereof (primarily options) of companies that are involved in a significant corporate event, such as a merger or acquisition. Investments in companies undergoing a merger or acquisition have both risk and return characteristics that are different from the risks of investing in the general stock market. While the risks and returns of traditional stock investing depend on company-specific factors such as profitability and prospects for growth, and on broader economic factors such as interest rates, inflation, global trade and political risks, the Fund’s advisor believes that the risks and returns of merger-arbitrage investing are largely isolated from the daily movements of the stock market, and instead primarily depend on the successful or unsuccessful completion of a merger or acquisition, which creates returns that are largely uncorrelated with the returns of the stock market. During periods of low merger and acquisition activity, the Fund may hold a substantial amount in cash and cash equivalents.

The typical merger-arbitrage strategies employed by the Fund’s advisor seek to generate returns by purchasing the stock of the company being acquired, which is commonly known as the target company (the “target”), while shorting the stock of the company acquiring the target’s stock. The profit which may be realized is the “spread,” or difference in price between (a) the current trading price of the target company following the announcement of the merger, and (b) the contractual price to be paid for the target company in the future when the transaction closes. This spread, or the return that can be earned, may offer a modest nominal total return. However, given that a merger transaction generally is completed in three to four months, a modest return may translate into higher annualized returns.

The Fund may invest in equity securities of any market capitalization. The Fund may invest in event-driven transactions as small as $100 million in transaction value, without limitation as to industries and sectors. The Fund may also invest in stock, warrants, and other securities of special purpose acquisition companies or similar special purpose entities (collectively, “SPACs”), which are collective investment structures that pool funds in order to seek potential acquisition opportunities. While the Fund may invest in both U.S. and non-U.S. securities, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. and Canadian issuers, which may include American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. The Fund may also invest directly in other foreign markets. In executing the Fund’s strategy, the advisor generally expects to employ leverage and to utilize a variety of hedging techniques including those involving short sales, options, index futures, forwards, swaps, and other financial instruments. The Fund may also invest in other types of securities such as debt securities, convertible securities and options using merger arbitrage strategies. The debt securities in which the Fund invests may be of any maturity and credit quality including high yield securities, commonly referred to as “junk bonds”, that are rated below investment grade by at least one of Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Standard & Poor’s, a division of McGraw Hill Companies Inc. (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”) (or if unrated, are determined by the advisor to be of comparable credit quality).

The Fund is “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest more of its assets in fewer issuers than a “diversified” mutual fund.