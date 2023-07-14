Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
0.6%
1 yr return
2.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.3%
Net Assets
$1.68 B
Holdings in Top 10
46.0%
Expense Ratio 2.08%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 459.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund intends to invest in equity securities (publicly-traded common stock and preferred stock) and derivatives thereof (primarily options) of companies that are involved in a significant corporate event, such as a merger or acquisition. Investments in companies undergoing a merger or acquisition have both risk and return characteristics that are different from the risks of investing in the general stock market. While the risks and returns of traditional stock investing depend on company-specific factors such as profitability and prospects for growth, and on broader economic factors such as interest rates, inflation, global trade and political risks, the Fund’s advisor believes that the risks and returns of merger-arbitrage investing are largely isolated from the daily movements of the stock market, and instead primarily depend on the successful or unsuccessful completion of a merger or acquisition, which creates returns that are largely uncorrelated with the returns of the stock market. During periods of low merger and acquisition activity, the Fund may hold a substantial amount in cash and cash equivalents.
The typical merger-arbitrage strategies employed by the Fund’s advisor seek to generate returns by purchasing the stock of the company being acquired, which is commonly known as the target company (the “target”), while shorting the stock of the company acquiring the target’s stock. The profit which may be realized is the “spread,” or difference in price between (a) the current trading price of the target company following the announcement of the merger, and (b) the contractual price to be paid for the target company in the future when the transaction closes. This spread, or the return that can be earned, may offer a modest nominal total return. However, given that a merger transaction generally is completed in three to four months, a modest return may translate into higher annualized returns.
The Fund may invest in equity securities of any market capitalization. The Fund may invest in event-driven transactions as small as $100 million in transaction value, without limitation as to industries and sectors. The Fund may also invest in stock, warrants, and other securities of special purpose acquisition companies or similar special purpose entities (collectively, “SPACs”), which are collective investment structures that pool funds in order to seek potential acquisition opportunities. While the Fund may invest in both U.S. and non-U.S. securities, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. and Canadian issuers, which may include American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. The Fund may also invest directly in other foreign markets. In executing the Fund’s strategy, the advisor generally expects to employ leverage and to utilize a variety of hedging techniques including those involving short sales, options, index futures, forwards, swaps, and other financial instruments. The Fund may also invest in other types of securities such as debt securities, convertible securities and options using merger arbitrage strategies. The debt securities in which the Fund invests may be of any maturity and credit quality including high yield securities, commonly referred to as “junk bonds”, that are rated below investment grade by at least one of Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Standard & Poor’s, a division of McGraw Hill Companies Inc. (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”) (or if unrated, are determined by the advisor to be of comparable credit quality).
The Fund is “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest more of its assets in fewer issuers than a “diversified” mutual fund.
|Period
|VARAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-11.6%
|15.8%
|38.00%
|1 Yr
|2.2%
|-33.0%
|41.7%
|42.72%
|3 Yr
|0.9%*
|-10.5%
|13.4%
|31.63%
|5 Yr
|0.3%*
|-4.8%
|11.1%
|54.22%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|7.6%
|11.76%
* Annualized
|Period
|VARAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|1.4%
|-31.7%
|23.2%
|30.61%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-20.7%
|10.7%
|64.95%
|2020
|0.9%
|-12.4%
|14.7%
|17.78%
|2019
|-0.4%
|-13.2%
|12.9%
|64.56%
|2018
|0.4%
|-11.7%
|7.9%
|52.86%
|Period
|VARAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-11.7%
|15.8%
|38.00%
|1 Yr
|2.2%
|-33.0%
|41.7%
|65.05%
|3 Yr
|0.9%*
|-10.5%
|13.4%
|53.06%
|5 Yr
|0.3%*
|-4.8%
|11.1%
|63.86%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|7.6%
|11.76%
* Annualized
|Period
|VARAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|1.4%
|-31.7%
|23.2%
|30.61%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-20.7%
|10.7%
|64.95%
|2020
|0.9%
|-12.4%
|14.7%
|28.89%
|2019
|-0.4%
|-12.7%
|12.9%
|83.54%
|2018
|0.4%
|-11.5%
|13.2%
|71.43%
|VARAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VARAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.68 B
|105 K
|12.6 B
|25.00%
|Number of Holdings
|263
|5
|2526
|74.04%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|72.5 M
|-619 M
|6.53 B
|12.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.99%
|7.6%
|96.1%
|12.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VARAX % Rank
|Stocks
|76.11%
|-57.09%
|325.56%
|20.19%
|Other
|22.52%
|-11.90%
|43.69%
|25.96%
|Cash
|1.36%
|-225.56%
|102.75%
|64.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.67%
|39.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|95.47%
|53.85%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|63.30%
|57.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VARAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|64.05%
|0.00%
|98.37%
|7.53%
|Technology
|14.44%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|69.89%
|Healthcare
|6.94%
|0.00%
|27.28%
|25.81%
|Industrials
|6.24%
|0.00%
|27.58%
|86.02%
|Energy
|3.63%
|0.00%
|53.30%
|76.34%
|Real Estate
|2.16%
|0.00%
|93.91%
|80.65%
|Communication Services
|1.69%
|0.00%
|33.72%
|80.65%
|Basic Materials
|0.64%
|0.00%
|42.74%
|86.02%
|Consumer Defense
|0.18%
|0.00%
|30.58%
|73.12%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.03%
|0.00%
|29.06%
|60.22%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|66.28%
|73.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VARAX % Rank
|US
|73.08%
|-55.82%
|325.56%
|10.58%
|Non US
|3.03%
|-7.09%
|86.98%
|56.73%
|VARAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.08%
|0.73%
|9.52%
|46.60%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.13%
|1.65%
|71.15%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|32.20%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.06%
|0.40%
|72.22%
|VARAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|2.75%
|5.75%
|5.56%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VARAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|57.14%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VARAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|459.00%
|30.00%
|483.00%
|98.11%
|VARAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VARAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|20.19%
|VARAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|VARAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VARAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.38%
|-2.49%
|4.20%
|88.35%
|VARAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 03, 2019
|$0.583
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2015
6.67
6.7%
Jeff O’Brien joined Vivaldi in 2014. Prior to joining Vivaldi, Mr. O’Brien was the Founder and Managing Member of Glenfinnen Capital, LLC (“Glenfinnen”) which served as the investment advisor for two merger arbitrage hedge funds. Prior to founding Glenfinnen in April 2000, Mr. O’Brien served as a portfolio manager and research analyst on the risk arbitrage desk at First Capital Alliance for five years and before that as a credit analyst at NationsBank. Mr. O’Brien earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Indiana University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2015
6.67
6.7%
Mr. Lancz has served as Portfolio Manager for Vivaldi Asset Management since November 2014. Prior to joining Vivaldi, Mr. Lancz was the Chief Compliance Officer, Director of Research and Member of the General Partner of Glenfinnen Capital LLC since 2003. Mr. Lancz was also the Director of Research at Augusta Capital Management L.P. from 2000 until 2003. Mr. Lancz received a Bachelor of Science degree from Miami University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.59
|6.3
|9.42
