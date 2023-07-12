Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
-3.7%
1 yr return
-4.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.2%
Net Assets
$137 M
Holdings in Top 10
99.3%
Expense Ratio 2.53%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|VAPCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.7%
|-7.4%
|14.6%
|96.81%
|1 Yr
|-4.0%
|-16.1%
|36.5%
|13.98%
|3 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-7.9%
|13.3%
|79.78%
|5 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-5.3%
|10.0%
|12.05%
|10 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-2.4%
|4.3%
|14.29%
* Annualized
|2022
|-11.8%
|-16.4%
|12.9%
|83.87%
|2021
|0.7%
|-9.3%
|17.5%
|7.61%
|2020
|-3.0%
|-25.8%
|2.2%
|44.19%
|2019
|3.7%
|-5.1%
|21.0%
|5.26%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-20.3%
|4.6%
|38.03%
|YTD
|-3.7%
|-7.4%
|14.6%
|96.81%
|1 Yr
|-4.0%
|-20.3%
|36.5%
|12.90%
|3 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-9.0%
|11.1%
|76.40%
|5 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-5.7%
|8.7%
|10.84%
|10 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-2.4%
|4.3%
|14.29%
* Annualized
|2022
|-11.8%
|-16.4%
|12.9%
|83.87%
|2021
|0.7%
|-9.3%
|17.5%
|7.61%
|2020
|-3.0%
|-20.3%
|2.5%
|44.19%
|2019
|3.7%
|-5.1%
|21.0%
|5.26%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-20.3%
|6.7%
|43.66%
|VAPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VAPCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|137 M
|2.12 M
|1.74 B
|45.74%
|Number of Holdings
|10
|3
|876
|94.68%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|139 M
|-100 M
|2.04 B
|37.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.30%
|20.3%
|94.0%
|95.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VAPCX % Rank
|Cash
|67.24%
|-687.11%
|117.03%
|55.32%
|Bonds
|18.28%
|-50.36%
|717.59%
|40.43%
|Other
|14.48%
|0.00%
|58.63%
|67.02%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.78%
|72.26%
|92.55%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|76.60%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.27%
|78.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VAPCX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|78.62%
|1.07%
|100.00%
|51.06%
|Government
|21.38%
|0.00%
|82.10%
|13.83%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|63.99%
|92.55%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|64.73%
|78.72%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.20%
|78.72%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.83%
|74.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VAPCX % Rank
|US
|18.28%
|-169.44%
|233.08%
|25.53%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-77.11%
|655.95%
|81.91%
|VAPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.53%
|0.75%
|12.88%
|33.33%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.65%
|2.99%
|30.85%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|93.44%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.09%
|0.45%
|33.33%
|VAPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|76.47%
|VAPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VAPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|198.00%
|98.57%
|VAPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VAPCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|74.47%
|VAPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|VAPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VAPCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-2.27%
|-3.14%
|1.55%
|78.49%
|VAPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2012
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2011
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2020
1.75
1.8%
Sanjiv Kumar has been a principal of FORT since its inception in 1993. Between 1987 and 1992 he was a Senior Manager of Investment at the World Bank. During his tenure at the World Bank, Mr. Kumar managed large fixed income portfolios in all the major currencies. At the time of his departure, Mr. Kumar was responsible for investing a multi-billion dollar portfolio in US and Canadian dollar securities. From 1985 to 1986, Mr. Kumar was a Vice-President with Free Market, Inc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2020
1.75
1.8%
Yves Balcer has been a principal of fort since its founding in 1993. He was formerly a Senior Manager of Investment at the World Bank, where he worked from August 1985 until August 1987, and again between May 1988 and December 1992. During his last two years at the World Bank, Mr. Balcer directed the research and implementation of system-based trading strategies in global bond markets. Prior to that, he served as Senior Manager position.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.16
|14.09
|5.41
|5.06
