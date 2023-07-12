Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus FORT Trend Fund

VAPCX | Fund

$11.87

$137 M

0.00%

2.53%

Vitals

YTD Return

-3.7%

1 yr return

-4.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

Net Assets

$137 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.53%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$100

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VAPCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -3.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -2.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus FORT Trend Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sanjiv Kumar

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
The fund employs a systematic, technical trend-following futures investment strategy that attempts to capture large directional moves in futures contracts to produce risk-adjusted returns with a low correlation to broad-based equity market indexes such as the S&P 500® Index or the MSCI World Index.
The fund’s investment program currently has two elements:
(i)     An actively managed portfolio of a broad spectrum of worldwide financial and non-financial futures contracts utilizing the subadviser’s proprietary systematic trading strategies. Such futures contracts may include, but are not limited to, contracts on short-term interest rates, bonds, currencies, stock indices, energy, metals and agricultural commodities.
(ii)    A portfolio of cash equivalents, U.S. government securities (including money market funds that invest solely in U.S. government securities) and other short-term, high grade debt instruments.This portfolio may be a significant portion of the assets of the fund and may be invested directly or indirectly. These cash or cash equivalent holdings are intended to serve as collateral for the futures contracts in which the fund invests and also earn income for the fund.
In implementing the fund’s investment strategy, the subadviser uses a systematic, technical trend-following futures trading strategy called “Global Trend” that attempts to capture large directional moves in futures contracts. Global Trend generally takes a momentum-based approach, which buys when prices rise and sells when prices decline. Trend-following strategies such as this have the potential to perform well during trending markets, persistently volatile markets and/or during periods of market stress; however, they may experience flat or negative performance during periods in which no major price trends develop or when markets exhibit short-term volatility.
The subadviser’s ongoing research seeks to develop and implement adaptive, quantitative trading systems that select a mix of technical indicators in each market and use them to dynamically determine portfolio allocations, thereby allocating risk to markets according to a forecast of risk-adjusted profitability.
In seeking its investment objective, the fund may actively trade the assets described above, and the fund’s investments in futures contracts may have the effect of creating leverage for the fund. The subadviser generally attempts to manage risk for the fund, including the risks associated with leverage, through a combination of diversification and observing a maximum margin-to-equity (“MTE”) ratio, which is the percentage of the fund’s assets required to be set aside as margin for the fund’s investments. The fund’s strategy is designed to trade in global markets and be diversified across geography (primarily Europe, North America, Asia and Australia), asset classes (primarily equities, fixed income, currencies, and commodities futures contracts), markets, and instruments in an attempt to reduce overall volatility and correlation across its positions and is designed to employ statistical methods to adaptively shift risk over time. Under normal market conditions, the fund is therefore expected to hold positions in markets around the world, although it is not required to do so or to hold any particular percentage of its portfolio in any particular market or number of markets. As a result, from time to time the fund may invest a material amount of its assets in emerging markets, although it is expected to primarily invest in developed markets. The subadviser also attempts to limit the fund’s MTE ratio so that total margin
is less than a predetermined limit. As of the date of this prospectus, the fund’s MTE ratio is targeted not to exceed 8%, although such limits may be exceeded from time to time and the target may be adjusted from time to time. The subadviser monitors the fund’s MTE ratio systematically as well as by the subadviser’s traders and principals.
The fund expects to seek to gain its exposure to the futures contracts described in this section by investing up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary of the fund (the “Subsidiary”) organized as a company under the laws of the Cayman Islands. The strategies and risks described herein for the fund are therefore also applicable to the Subsidiary. The fund may also engage in short sales of any instrument that the fund is permitted to purchase for investment, with respect to up to 100% of the fund’s net assets. The fund’s use of short sales and investments in derivative instruments will require that the fund set aside liquid assets as necessary to ensure that the fund is able to meet its obligations; as a result, the fund may hold significant amounts of cash, cash equivalents and/or other short-term investments.
In pursuing its investment strategy, the fund may invest without restriction as to country, currency, or underlying asset type. The fund’s investments may be publicly traded or privately issued or negotiated.
Read More

VAPCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VAPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.7% -7.4% 14.6% 96.81%
1 Yr -4.0% -16.1% 36.5% 13.98%
3 Yr -2.1%* -7.9% 13.3% 79.78%
5 Yr -4.2%* -5.3% 10.0% 12.05%
10 Yr -2.5%* -2.4% 4.3% 14.29%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VAPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -16.4% 12.9% 83.87%
2021 0.7% -9.3% 17.5% 7.61%
2020 -3.0% -25.8% 2.2% 44.19%
2019 3.7% -5.1% 21.0% 5.26%
2018 -1.5% -20.3% 4.6% 38.03%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VAPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.7% -7.4% 14.6% 96.81%
1 Yr -4.0% -20.3% 36.5% 12.90%
3 Yr -2.1%* -9.0% 11.1% 76.40%
5 Yr -4.2%* -5.7% 8.7% 10.84%
10 Yr -2.5%* -2.4% 4.3% 14.29%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VAPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -16.4% 12.9% 83.87%
2021 0.7% -9.3% 17.5% 7.61%
2020 -3.0% -20.3% 2.5% 44.19%
2019 3.7% -5.1% 21.0% 5.26%
2018 -1.5% -20.3% 6.7% 43.66%

NAV & Total Return History

VAPCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VAPCX Category Low Category High VAPCX % Rank
Net Assets 137 M 2.12 M 1.74 B 45.74%
Number of Holdings 10 3 876 94.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 139 M -100 M 2.04 B 37.23%
Weighting of Top 10 99.30% 20.3% 94.0% 95.57%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Virtus Vats Offshore Fund 18.63%
  2. Virtus Vats Offshore Fund 18.63%
  3. Virtus Vats Offshore Fund 18.63%
  4. Virtus Vats Offshore Fund 18.63%
  5. Virtus Vats Offshore Fund 18.63%
  6. Virtus Vats Offshore Fund 18.63%
  7. Virtus Vats Offshore Fund 18.63%
  8. Virtus Vats Offshore Fund 18.63%
  9. Virtus Vats Offshore Fund 18.63%
  10. Virtus Vats Offshore Fund 18.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VAPCX % Rank
Cash 		67.24% -687.11% 117.03% 55.32%
Bonds 		18.28% -50.36% 717.59% 40.43%
Other 		14.48% 0.00% 58.63% 67.02%
Stocks 		0.00% -1.78% 72.26% 92.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 76.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.27% 78.72%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VAPCX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		78.62% 1.07% 100.00% 51.06%
Government 		21.38% 0.00% 82.10% 13.83%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 63.99% 92.55%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 64.73% 78.72%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.20% 78.72%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 6.83% 74.47%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VAPCX % Rank
US 		18.28% -169.44% 233.08% 25.53%
Non US 		0.00% -77.11% 655.95% 81.91%

VAPCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VAPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.53% 0.75% 12.88% 33.33%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.65% 2.99% 30.85%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 93.44%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.09% 0.45% 33.33%

Sales Fees

VAPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 76.47%

Trading Fees

VAPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VAPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 198.00% 98.57%

VAPCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VAPCX Category Low Category High VAPCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 74.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VAPCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VAPCX Category Low Category High VAPCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -2.27% -3.14% 1.55% 78.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VAPCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VAPCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sanjiv Kumar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2020

1.75

1.8%

Sanjiv Kumar has been a principal of FORT since its inception in 1993. Between 1987 and 1992 he was a Senior Manager of Investment at the World Bank. During his tenure at the World Bank, Mr. Kumar managed large fixed income portfolios in all the major currencies. At the time of his departure, Mr. Kumar was responsible for investing a multi-billion dollar portfolio in US and Canadian dollar securities. From 1985 to 1986, Mr. Kumar was a Vice-President with Free Market, Inc.

Yves Balcer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2020

1.75

1.8%

Yves Balcer has been a principal of fort since its founding in 1993. He was formerly a Senior Manager of Investment at the World Bank, where he worked from August 1985 until August 1987, and again between May 1988 and December 1992. During his last two years at the World Bank, Mr. Balcer directed the research and implementation of system-based trading strategies in global bond markets. Prior to that, he served as Senior Manager position.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 14.09 5.41 5.06

