Principal Investment Strategies

The fund employs a systematic, technical trend-following futures investment strategy that attempts to capture large directional moves in futures contracts to produce risk-adjusted returns with a low correlation to broad-based equity market indexes such as the S&P 500 ® Index or the MSCI World Index.

The fund’s investment program currently has two elements:

(i) An actively managed portfolio of a broad spectrum of worldwide financial and non-financial futures contracts utilizing the subadviser’s proprietary systematic trading strategies. Such futures contracts may include, but are not limited to, contracts on short-term interest rates, bonds, currencies, stock indices, energy, metals and agricultural commodities.

(ii) A portfolio of cash equivalents, U.S. government securities (including money market funds that invest solely in U.S. government securities) and other short-term, high grade debt instruments.This portfolio may be a significant portion of the assets of the fund and may be invested directly or indirectly. These cash or cash equivalent holdings are intended to serve as collateral for the futures contracts in which the fund invests and also earn income for the fund.

In implementing the fund’s investment strategy, the subadviser uses a systematic, technical trend-following futures trading strategy called “Global Trend” that attempts to capture large directional moves in futures contracts. Global Trend generally takes a momentum-based approach, which buys when prices rise and sells when prices decline. Trend-following strategies such as this have the potential to perform well during trending markets, persistently volatile markets and/or during periods of market stress; however, they may experience flat or negative performance during periods in which no major price trends develop or when markets exhibit short-term volatility.

The subadviser’s ongoing research seeks to develop and implement adaptive, quantitative trading systems that select a mix of technical indicators in each market and use them to dynamically determine portfolio allocations, thereby allocating risk to markets according to a forecast of risk-adjusted profitability.

In seeking its investment objective, the fund may actively trade the assets described above, and the fund’s investments in futures contracts may have the effect of creating leverage for the fund. The subadviser generally attempts to manage risk for the fund, including the risks associated with leverage, through a combination of diversification and observing a maximum margin-to-equity (“MTE”) ratio, which is the percentage of the fund’s assets required to be set aside as margin for the fund’s investments. The fund’s strategy is designed to trade in global markets and be diversified across geography (primarily Europe, North America, Asia and Australia), asset classes (primarily equities, fixed income, currencies, and commodities futures contracts), markets, and instruments in an attempt to reduce overall volatility and correlation across its positions and is designed to employ statistical methods to adaptively shift risk over time. Under normal market conditions, the fund is therefore expected to hold positions in markets around the world, although it is not required to do so or to hold any particular percentage of its portfolio in any particular market or number of markets. As a result, from time to time the fund may invest a material amount of its assets in emerging markets, although it is expected to primarily invest in developed markets. The subadviser also attempts to limit the fund’s MTE ratio so that total margin

is less than a predetermined limit. As of the date of this prospectus, the fund’s MTE ratio is targeted not to exceed 8%, although such limits may be exceeded from time to time and the target may be adjusted from time to time. The subadviser monitors the fund’s MTE ratio systematically as well as by the subadviser’s traders and principals.

The fund expects to seek to gain its exposure to the futures contracts described in this section by investing up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary of the fund (the “Subsidiary”) organized as a company under the laws of the Cayman Islands. The strategies and risks described herein for the fund are therefore also applicable to the Subsidiary. The fund may also engage in short sales of any instrument that the fund is permitted to purchase for investment, with respect to up to 100% of the fund’s net assets. The fund’s use of short sales and investments in derivative instruments will require that the fund set aside liquid assets as necessary to ensure that the fund is able to meet its obligations; as a result, the fund may hold significant amounts of cash, cash equivalents and/or other short-term investments.

In pursuing its investment strategy, the fund may invest without restriction as to country, currency, or underlying asset type. The fund’s investments may be publicly traded or privately issued or negotiated.