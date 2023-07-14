Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.8%
1 yr return
14.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$4.85 M
Holdings in Top 10
50.3%
Expense Ratio 2.91%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|VAEGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.8%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|68.87%
|1 Yr
|14.7%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|16.22%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|72.42%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VAEGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.3%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|3.68%
|2021
|-11.2%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|96.26%
|2020
|8.0%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|22.00%
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|VAEGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VAEGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.85 M
|717 K
|102 B
|96.20%
|Number of Holdings
|27
|10
|6734
|99.87%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.44 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|94.16%
|Weighting of Top 10
|50.26%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|5.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VAEGX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.32%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|18.02%
|Cash
|0.68%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|78.78%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|84.50%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|81.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|81.91%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|84.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VAEGX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|28.13%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|0.51%
|Financial Services
|23.85%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|32.91%
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.36%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|8.83%
|Healthcare
|9.79%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|11.14%
|Communication Services
|8.51%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|54.16%
|Technology
|5.36%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|98.34%
|Basic Materials
|2.99%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|87.32%
|Real Estate
|2.01%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|39.05%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|95.52%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|99.49%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|96.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VAEGX % Rank
|Non US
|96.44%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|43.33%
|US
|2.88%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|20.08%
|VAEGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.91%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|6.86%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|81.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|51.50%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|61.38%
|VAEGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|0.40%
|5.75%
|56.57%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VAEGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VAEGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|190.00%
|1.89%
|VAEGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VAEGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|93.93%
|VAEGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|VAEGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VAEGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.66%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|92.61%
|VAEGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 13, 2019
2.97
3.0%
Mr. Gupta is an Analyst, Portfolio Manager, Principal and a member of the Investment Committee at Sustainable Growth Advisers. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, he was a Senior Analyst at MDR Capital Management and an Investment Banking Associate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Prior to that, Mr. Gupta spent three years in the industry as a Product and Program Manager at Amazon.com and, as part of their strategic executive division, led the launch of Amazon’s Japanese and German merchant platforms.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 13, 2019
2.97
3.0%
Rob has worked in credit research and corporate finance in JP Morgan, equity analysis in Yeager, Wood & Marshall, and has a BA from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Harvard.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 13, 2019
2.97
3.0%
Kishore Rao a research principal for Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, subadviser for the John Hancock U.S. Global Leaders Growth Strategy. In addition to providing dedicated research for the strategy, he also serves on Sustainable Growth Advisers’ Investment Committee. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Rao was a member of the investment team at Trident Capital, a venture capital firm managing a portfolio of software, technology, and business service companies. Earlier in his career, he served as an investme
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
