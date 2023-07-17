The Fund invests primarily in U.S. and/or foreign (to include emerging markets) equity securities and fixed-income securities through investments in shares of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and real estate securities, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). Consistent with its investment strategy, the Fund may at times invest directly in U.S. and/or foreign equity securities and fixed-income securities as well as derivatives, including futures and options contracts. Derivatives investments typically are used as a liquid and economical means of managing tactical allocations to asset classes. The Fund also may use derivatives for hedging and risk-management purposes. As a result of the Fund’s investment strategy, the Fund may change the allocation of its portfolio holdings on a frequent basis.