Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

USAA Target Managed Allocation Fund

mutual fund
UTMAX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$9.14 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Other (UTMAX) Primary
UTMAX (Mutual Fund)

USAA Target Managed Allocation Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$9.14 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Other (UTMAX) Primary
UTMAX (Mutual Fund)

USAA Target Managed Allocation Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$9.14 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Other (UTMAX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

USAA Target Managed Allocation Fund

UTMAX | Fund

$9.14

$473 M

0.00%

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.2%

1 yr return

1.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.5%

Net Assets

$473 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 152.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

USAA Target Managed Allocation Fund

UTMAX | Fund

$9.14

$473 M

0.00%

0.65%

UTMAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    USAA Target Managed Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Aug 07, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Lance Humphrey

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in U.S. and/or foreign (to include emerging markets) equity securities and fixed-income securities through investments in shares of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and real estate securities, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). Consistent with its investment strategy, the Fund may at times invest directly in U.S. and/or foreign equity securities and fixed-income securities as well as derivatives, including futures and options contracts. Derivatives investments typically are used as a liquid and economical means of managing tactical allocations to asset classes. The Fund also may use derivatives for hedging and risk-management purposes. As a result of the Fund’s investment strategy, the Fund may change the allocation of its portfolio holdings on a frequent basis.
Read More

UTMAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UTMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.2% -12.3% 56.5% 26.86%
1 Yr 1.0% -17.7% 36.3% 47.93%
3 Yr -5.4%* -18.2% 16.1% 89.87%
5 Yr -4.5%* -13.2% 10.3% 87.95%
10 Yr N/A* -9.6% 4.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UTMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.7% -48.5% 15.7% 88.33%
2021 -2.6% -10.0% 21.8% 82.01%
2020 2.3% -5.8% 15.2% 45.78%
2019 4.0% -2.2% 6.5% 9.59%
2018 -3.9% -6.8% 0.3% 88.29%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UTMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.2% -23.0% 56.5% 26.03%
1 Yr 1.0% -17.7% 36.3% 46.28%
3 Yr -5.4%* -18.2% 16.1% 89.61%
5 Yr -4.5%* -13.2% 10.3% 91.59%
10 Yr N/A* -9.6% 6.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UTMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.7% -48.5% 15.7% 88.75%
2021 -2.6% -10.0% 21.8% 81.59%
2020 2.3% -5.8% 15.2% 45.78%
2019 4.0% -2.2% 6.5% 9.59%
2018 -3.9% -6.8% 0.3% 91.22%

NAV & Total Return History

UTMAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UTMAX Category Low Category High UTMAX % Rank
Net Assets 473 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 38.84%
Number of Holdings 24 2 3255 66.12%
Net Assets in Top 10 388 M 349 K 12.1 B 31.82%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 22.9% 100.0% 8.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun22 19.45%
  2. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun22 19.45%
  3. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun22 19.45%
  4. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun22 19.45%
  5. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun22 19.45%
  6. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun22 19.45%
  7. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun22 19.45%
  8. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun22 19.45%
  9. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun22 19.45%
  10. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun22 19.45%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UTMAX % Rank
Stocks 		90.24% 0.00% 238.38% 10.74%
Other 		8.44% -72.87% 73.78% 24.79%
Cash 		1.31% -65.52% 88.88% 74.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 6.21% 23.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.92% 64.05%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 106.59% 84.30%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UTMAX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.74% 0.00% 98.22% 13.66%
Technology 		15.46% 0.00% 85.77% 50.73%
Real Estate 		12.11% 0.00% 99.45% 17.56%
Industrials 		9.20% 0.00% 23.85% 50.24%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.26% 0.00% 25.83% 50.73%
Healthcare 		8.24% 0.00% 38.63% 75.12%
Basic Materials 		7.40% 0.00% 56.73% 15.12%
Energy 		7.04% 0.00% 60.89% 34.63%
Communication Services 		6.01% 0.00% 21.61% 42.93%
Consumer Defense 		4.84% 0.00% 37.51% 62.93%
Utilities 		2.69% 0.00% 91.12% 58.05%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UTMAX % Rank
US 		73.36% -1.19% 235.84% 10.74%
Non US 		16.88% -6.82% 98.11% 23.14%

UTMAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

UTMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.21% 4.40% 89.87%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 16.94%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.05% 0.70% 12.24%

Sales Fees

UTMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

UTMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UTMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 152.00% 1.75% 441.00% 66.84%

UTMAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UTMAX Category Low Category High UTMAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 43.35% 40.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UTMAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UTMAX Category Low Category High UTMAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.06% -2.01% 13.72% 33.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UTMAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

UTMAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Lance Humphrey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 07, 2018

3.98

4.0%

Lance Humphrey is a Portfolio Manager for VictoryShares and Solutions. Mr. Humphrey has 10 years of investment experience, nine of which were with AMCO, which Victory Capital acquired in 2019. Lance Humphrey, CFA, is Executive Director of Global Multi Asset Portfolios at USAA Asset Management Company. Mr. Humphrey has started to engaged in investment since 2006. He holds a B.A. of Finance from Texas State University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Antonio.

Mannik Dhillon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.

Lela Dunlap

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2021

0.83

0.8%

Lela Dunlap, CFA, Associate Portfolio Manager, VictoryShares and Solutions, has co-managed the Fund since August 2021. Mrs. Dunlap has 14 years of investment management experience, five years of which were with AMCO, which was acquired by the Adviser’s parent company in 2019. She holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Antonio.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.7 13.0

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×