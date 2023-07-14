Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in municipal obligations that pay interest exempt, in the opinion of bond counsel, from Utah state individual and regular Federal income taxes, the income paid upon which will not be subject to the Federal alternative minimum tax on individuals. These obligations are issued by the State of Utah, its counties and various other local authorities, certain other governmental issuers, and by other states and entities that do not tax interest from obligations issued by the State of Utah. These obligations also include obligations issued by other states, the interest on which is exempt, in the opinion of bond counsel or other appropriate counsel, from regular Federal income tax and, pursuant to Utah statutory authority, from Utah individual (but not corporate) income taxes. We call these obligations “Utah Double-Exempt Obligations.” Under normal circumstances, at least 50% of the Fund’s assets will consist of obligations of Utah-based issuers. Utah Double-Exempt Obligations may include participation or other interests in municipal securities and variable rate demand notes. Some Utah Double-Exempt Obligations, such as general obligation issues, are backed by the issuer’s taxing authority, while other Utah Double-Exempt Obligations, such as revenue bonds, are backed only by revenues from certain facilities or other sources and not by the issuer itself. These obligations can be of any maturity, but the Fund's weighted average maturity has traditionally been between 5 and 15 years. The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

At the time of purchase, the Fund’s Utah Double-Exempt Obligations must be of investment grade quality. This means that they must either

· be rated within the four highest credit ratings assigned by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations or,

· if unrated, be determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s Manager, Aquila Investment Management LLC.

The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in unrated securities, including those issued in private placement transactions. From time to time, the Fund may hold a significant percentage, or all, of the outstanding private placement bonds issued by certain issuers.

The Manager selects obligations for the Fund’s portfolio in order to achieve the Fund’s objective by considering various characteristics including quality, maturity and coupon rate.