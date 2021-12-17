Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Horizon U.S. Defensive Equity Fund (formerly, Horizon Defensive Multi-Factor Fund)

USRIX | Fund

-

$143 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$143 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

USRIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Horizon U.S. Defensive Equity Fund (formerly, Horizon Defensive Multi-Factor Fund)
  • Fund Family Name
    Horizon Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 26, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Defensive Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in large and mid-cap U.S. common stocks, and employs defensive techniques, including strategic portfolio positioning, to achieve lower overall volatility as compared to the market generally. The Defensive Fund’s investment adviser, Horizon Investments, LLC (“Horizon”), generally considers large and mid-cap issuers to be those that are within the range of the S&P 500 and S&P 400 indices when purchased. However, the Fund can invest in companies of any size, which may include small-cap companies, at the discretion of the Adviser.

Horizon selects and weights securities using a flexible approach that combines active management and quantitative models to allocate the Fund’s portfolio between issuers, sectors and/or factors (e.g., growth, value, momentum, quality, size and volatility) that Horizon believes offer the opportunity for the highest projected return for a given amount of risk. Horizon assesses projected return and expected risk using a multi-disciplined approach consisting of economic, quantitative and fundamental analysis. The Defensive Fund expects its risk/return analysis will favor defensive investments, and therefore the Defensive Fund may lag the performance of traditional U.S. equity markets in strong up markets, but is designed to outperform when traditional U.S. equity markets decline. The Defensive Fund expects to engage in frequent buying and selling of securities to achieve its investment objective.

Under normal circumstances, the Defensive Fund will invest not less than 80% of the value of its net assets in the equity securities of U.S. companies.

Options. The Defensive Fund may also buy or write put and call options for investment purposes, to hedge other investments, or to generate option premiums for the Fund. The Defensive Fund’s options investments may involve “covered” positions where the Fund may write a call option on an underlying position to generate income. The Defensive Fund may involve a “collateralized” strategy more generally, where the Defensive Fund may write put options on a security whose value is collaterized by cash (“cash-secured puts”) or otherwise collaterized by the Fund’s securities.

The Defensive Fund’s option strategies may involve options combinations, such as spreads, straddles, strangles and collars. In “spread” transactions, the Defensive Fund buys and writes a put or buys and writes a call on the same underlying instrument with the options having different exercise prices, expiration dates, or both. When the Defensive Fund engages in spread transactions, it seeks to profit from differences in the option premiums paid and received and in the market prices of the related options positions when they are closed out or sold. In “straddles,” the Defensive Fund purchases a put option and a call option or writes a put option and a call option on the same instrument with the same expiration date and the same exercise price. A “collar” position combines a put option purchased by the Defensive Fund (the right of the Defensive Fund to sell a specific security within a specified period) with a call option that is written by the Defensive Fund (the right of the counterparty to buy the same security) in a single instrument, and the Defensive Fund’s right to sell the security is typically set at a price that is below the counterparty’s right to buy the security. Thus, the combined position “collars” the performance of the underlying security, providing protection from depreciation below the price specified in the put option, and allowing for participation in any appreciation up to the price specified by the call option. In each case, the premium received for writing an option offsets, in part, the premium paid to purchase the corresponding option; however, downside protection may be limited as compared to just owning a single option. There is no limit on the number or size of the options transactions in which the Defensive Fund may engage.

USRIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

USRIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

USRIX Category Low Category High USRIX % Rank
Net Assets 143 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 164 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 49.8 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 34.68% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc 5.05%
  2. Apple Inc 4.77%
  3. Exxon Mobil Corp 4.76%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc 4.55%
  5. Merck Co Inc 3.01%
  6. JPMorgan Chase Co 2.78%
  7. Pfizer Inc 2.76%
  8. Visa Inc 2.70%
  9. PepsiCo Inc 2.19%
  10. ConocoPhillips 2.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High USRIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.98% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.02% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High USRIX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High USRIX % Rank
US 		98.98% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

USRIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

USRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

USRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

USRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

USRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

USRIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

USRIX Category Low Category High USRIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

USRIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

USRIX Category Low Category High USRIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

USRIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

USRIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

