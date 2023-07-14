Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-7.4%
1 yr return
-13.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
77.7%
Expense Ratio 1.26%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.13%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|USQSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-7.4%
|-10.9%
|328.6%
|98.56%
|1 Yr
|-13.5%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|81.29%
|3 Yr
|2.4%*
|-14.0%
|46.9%
|43.51%
|5 Yr
|0.9%*
|-14.6%
|23.4%
|27.27%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.6%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|USQSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|1.7%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|3.26%
|2021
|7.2%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|87.82%
|2020
|-1.3%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|13.04%
|2019
|0.0%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|99.18%
|2018
|0.4%
|-7.1%
|0.8%
|1.30%
|Period
|USQSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-7.4%
|-22.8%
|328.6%
|90.25%
|1 Yr
|-13.5%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|81.29%
|3 Yr
|2.4%*
|-14.0%
|46.9%
|42.53%
|5 Yr
|0.9%*
|-14.6%
|23.4%
|27.97%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.6%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|USQSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|1.7%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|3.26%
|2021
|7.2%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|87.82%
|2020
|-1.3%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|13.04%
|2019
|0.0%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|99.18%
|2018
|0.4%
|-6.8%
|0.8%
|3.04%
|USQSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|USQSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|24
|20
|642
|98.22%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|147 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|62.28%
|Weighting of Top 10
|77.73%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|3.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|USQSX % Rank
|Stocks
|75.79%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|87.19%
|Cash
|19.87%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|1.78%
|Other
|4.34%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|9.61%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|70.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|67.97%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|69.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|USQSX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|90.71%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|8.33%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|65.71%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|91.35%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|90.71%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|91.99%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|90.71%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|91.35%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|91.03%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|95.51%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|91.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|USQSX % Rank
|US
|75.79%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|84.70%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|81.85%
|USQSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.26%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|47.84%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|33.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|USQSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|USQSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|USQSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.13%
|0.11%
|380.00%
|1.53%
|USQSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|USQSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.12%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|16.31%
|USQSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|USQSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|USQSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.26%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|94.24%
|USQSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.295
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2022
|$0.309
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2022
|$0.309
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2021
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2021
|$0.253
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2021
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2020
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2020
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2020
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2019
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2019
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2019
|$0.259
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.259
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2018
|$0.257
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2018
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2018
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2017
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 27, 2017
4.68
4.7%
Mr. Miller serves as the Chief Investment Officer of the Adviser, a position he has held since inception of the Adviser. Previously, Mr. Miller was Head of Manager Research at Nationwide Investment Management Group where he was responsible for the oversight and implementation of the Quantitative Research, Qualitative Review, Risk Analysis, and Monitoring process for the Nationwide Funds. Mr. Miller's responsibilities included the selection, monitoring, and de-selection of the investment managers utilized across multiple platforms. Prior to leading the Manager Strategies team, Mr. Miller was an Associate Vice President, Product Management and Research at Nationwide Investment Management Group. In that role, he was responsible for the day to day management of the Product Management team, which oversees products that support Nationwide Financial's retirement, annuity, life insurance and retail mutual fund businesses. Prior to joining Nationwide, Mr. Miller was a financial analyst at The Vanguard Group Inc. and a product manager at Delaware Investments. Prior to Delaware Investments, Mr. Miller was a Consultant, Product Management and Research at Nationwide Investment Management Group. Mr. Miller holds a Bachelor's degree in Business from the Pennsylvania State University, and an MBA from West Chester University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst Designation (CFA).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.89
|2.23
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...