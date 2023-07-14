Mr. Miller serves as the Chief Investment Officer of the Adviser, a position he has held since inception of the Adviser. Previously, Mr. Miller was Head of Manager Research at Nationwide Investment Management Group where he was responsible for the oversight and implementation of the Quantitative Research, Qualitative Review, Risk Analysis, and Monitoring process for the Nationwide Funds. Mr. Miller's responsibilities included the selection, monitoring, and de-selection of the investment managers utilized across multiple platforms. Prior to leading the Manager Strategies team, Mr. Miller was an Associate Vice President, Product Management and Research at Nationwide Investment Management Group. In that role, he was responsible for the day to day management of the Product Management team, which oversees products that support Nationwide Financial's retirement, annuity, life insurance and retail mutual fund businesses. Prior to joining Nationwide, Mr. Miller was a financial analyst at The Vanguard Group Inc. and a product manager at Delaware Investments. Prior to Delaware Investments, Mr. Miller was a Consultant, Product Management and Research at Nationwide Investment Management Group. Mr. Miller holds a Bachelor's degree in Business from the Pennsylvania State University, and an MBA from West Chester University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst Designation (CFA).