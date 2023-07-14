Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest primarily in the equity securities of large capitalization (“large-cap”) U.S. companies. The Fund defines a large-cap company as one whose market capitalization is $5 billion or greater at the time of purchase. The Fund will normally hold a core position of between 25 and 30 securities. The number of securities held by the Fund may occasionally exceed this range at times, such as when the portfolio managers are accumulating new positions, phasing out and replacing existing positions, or responding to exceptional market conditions.

Equity securities consist of common stock, depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and unsponsored depositary receipts), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), and securities convertible into common stock, such as warrants, rights, convertible bonds, debentures and convertible preferred stocks. ADRs are receipts typically issued by an American bank or trust company that evidence underlying securities issued by a foreign corporation. EDRs (issued in Europe) and GDRs (issued throughout the world) each evidence a similar ownership arrangement. MLPs are generally energy-related businesses and the Fund may invest in energy, real estate, and/or finance-related MLPs if the Adviser believes the business will deliver desirable returns.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in high quality money market instruments and repurchase agreements. The Fund may also invest in shares of other registered investment companies, such as closed-end investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. (the “Sub-Adviser”) utilizes a value approach to investing in that it selects investments for the Fund based on its belief that stock prices fluctuate around the true value of a company. The Sub-Adviser analyzes valuation ratios and typically selects stocks with low ratios of price/earnings, price/cash flow, price/book value and price/dividend.

The Sub-Adviser desires to produce superior risk adjusted returns by building portfolios of businesses with outstanding risk/reward profiles without running a high degree of capital risk. The Sub-Adviser only invests in those businesses it understands and where it has confidence in the company’s management and financial strength. Emphasis is placed on those companies which the Sub-Adviser believes are most likely to prosper under various economic conditions.

The Sub-Adviser sells or reduces the Fund’s position in a security (1) when it approaches the Sub-Adviser’s estimate of its fair value, (2) when its economic fundamentals have deteriorated, or (3) when the facts or the analysis surrounding the reason to originally put the security in the Fund’s portfolio have changed.

The Fund is a “non-diversified” fund, which means it can invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund. Also, from time to time the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in a limited number of industry sectors, but will not concentrate in any particular industry.