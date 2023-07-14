Home
Union Street Partners Value Fund

mutual fund
USPVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.82 -0.17 -0.61%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (USPVX) Primary C (USPCX) Adv (USPFX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Union Street Partners Value Fund

USPVX | Fund

$27.82

$58.3 M

0.44%

$0.12

2.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.9%

1 yr return

21.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

15.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.3%

Net Assets

$58.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

53.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

USPVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Union Street Partners Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Union Street Partners
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bernard McGinn

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest primarily in the equity securities of large capitalization (“large-cap”) U.S. companies. The Fund defines a large-cap company as one whose market capitalization is $5 billion or greater at the time of purchase. The Fund will normally hold a core position of between 25 and 30 securities. The number of securities held by the Fund may occasionally exceed this range at times, such as when the portfolio managers are accumulating new positions, phasing out and replacing existing positions, or responding to exceptional market conditions.

Equity securities consist of common stock, depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and unsponsored depositary receipts), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), and securities convertible into common stock, such as warrants, rights, convertible bonds, debentures and convertible preferred stocks. ADRs are receipts typically issued by an American bank or trust company that evidence underlying securities issued by a foreign corporation. EDRs (issued in Europe) and GDRs (issued throughout the world) each evidence a similar ownership arrangement. MLPs are generally energy-related businesses and the Fund may invest in energy, real estate, and/or finance-related MLPs if the Adviser believes the business will deliver desirable returns.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in high quality money market instruments and repurchase agreements. The Fund may also invest in shares of other registered investment companies, such as closed-end investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).

McGinn Investment Management, Inc. (the “Sub-Adviser”) utilizes a value approach to investing in that it selects investments for the Fund based on its belief that stock prices fluctuate around the true value of a company. The Sub-Adviser analyzes valuation ratios and typically selects stocks with low ratios of price/earnings, price/cash flow, price/book value and price/dividend.

The Sub-Adviser desires to produce superior risk adjusted returns by building portfolios of businesses with outstanding risk/reward profiles without running a high degree of capital risk. The Sub-Adviser only invests in those businesses it understands and where it has confidence in the company’s management and financial strength. Emphasis is placed on those companies which the Sub-Adviser believes are most likely to prosper under various economic conditions.

The Sub-Adviser sells or reduces the Fund’s position in a security (1) when it approaches the Sub-Adviser’s estimate of its fair value, (2) when its economic fundamentals have deteriorated, or (3) when the facts or the analysis surrounding the reason to originally put the security in the Fund’s portfolio have changed.

The Fund is a “non-diversified” fund, which means it can invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund. Also, from time to time the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in a limited number of industry sectors, but will not concentrate in any particular industry.

Read More

USPVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USPVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.9% -13.6% 215.2% 6.20%
1 Yr 21.0% -58.6% 197.5% 2.23%
3 Yr 15.9%* -23.3% 64.1% 4.43%
5 Yr 8.3%* -15.4% 29.3% 5.59%
10 Yr 7.9%* -17.0% 13.3% 5.92%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USPVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.8% -65.1% 22.3% 26.17%
2021 13.2% -25.3% 25.5% 7.08%
2020 2.1% -8.4% 56.7% 10.53%
2019 6.5% -9.2% 10.4% 3.64%
2018 -2.9% -9.4% 3.1% 32.22%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USPVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.9% -13.6% 215.2% 5.96%
1 Yr 21.0% -58.6% 197.5% 2.63%
3 Yr 15.9%* -23.3% 64.1% 4.53%
5 Yr 8.3%* -15.2% 31.9% 8.20%
10 Yr 7.9%* -4.7% 19.9% 10.66%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USPVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.8% -65.1% 22.3% 26.17%
2021 13.2% -25.3% 25.5% 7.08%
2020 2.1% -8.4% 56.7% 10.53%
2019 6.5% -9.2% 10.4% 3.64%
2018 -2.9% -8.9% 3.3% 62.20%

NAV & Total Return History

USPVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

USPVX Category Low Category High USPVX % Rank
Net Assets 58.3 M 1 M 151 B 89.21%
Number of Holdings 29 2 1727 96.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 33.2 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 85.14%
Weighting of Top 10 53.16% 5.0% 99.2% 4.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 9.70%
  2. Apple Inc 8.19%
  3. Dollar Tree Inc 6.33%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co 5.46%
  5. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 4.96%
  6. Target Corp 3.95%
  7. Bayer AG ADR 3.90%
  8. Chevron Corp 3.65%
  9. FedEx Corp 3.59%
  10. Johnson & Johnson 3.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High USPVX % Rank
Stocks 		95.04% 28.02% 125.26% 86.21%
Cash 		4.96% -88.20% 71.98% 10.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 90.31%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 89.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 89.98%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 90.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High USPVX % Rank
Technology 		21.07% 0.00% 54.02% 5.28%
Financial Services 		19.69% 0.00% 58.05% 44.22%
Healthcare 		17.05% 0.00% 30.08% 56.27%
Consumer Defense 		13.72% 0.00% 34.10% 11.88%
Energy 		10.74% 0.00% 54.00% 17.57%
Industrials 		7.79% 0.00% 42.76% 86.22%
Utilities 		3.09% 0.00% 27.04% 70.05%
Communication Services 		2.73% 0.00% 26.58% 86.14%
Real Estate 		2.26% 0.00% 90.54% 59.16%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.85% 0.00% 22.74% 96.29%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 99.17%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High USPVX % Rank
US 		81.60% 24.51% 121.23% 88.75%
Non US 		13.44% 0.00% 41.42% 12.89%

USPVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

USPVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.00% 0.04% 45.41% 5.63%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 99.26%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 57.64%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 52.33%

Sales Fees

USPVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 42.05%
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

USPVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

USPVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 0.00% 488.00% 16.55%

USPVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

USPVX Category Low Category High USPVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.44% 0.00% 41.90% 39.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

USPVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

USPVX Category Low Category High USPVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.09% -1.51% 4.28% 95.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

USPVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

USPVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bernard McGinn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2010

11.42

11.4%

Bernard F. McGinn, CFA, is Chief Investment Officer of Union Street Partners, LLC and Chief Investment Officer of McGinn Investment Management, Inc. He began his over 25-year career in the investment profession as a registered representative with Merrill Lynch and later with Kidder Peabody. Mr. McGinn founded McGinn Investment Management, Inc. in 1991.

R. McCoy Penninger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2015

7.33

7.3%

Mr. Penninger is Vice President of McGinn Investment Management, Inc. He holds an M.B.A. from the George Washington University and a B.A. in Economics from Sewanee: The University of the South.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

