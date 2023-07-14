Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
28.0%
1 yr return
29.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.7%
Net Assets
$44.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
51.3%
Expense Ratio 1.99%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 177.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Global Luxury Goods Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities of companies producing, processing, distributing, and manufacturing luxury products, services, or equipment. Luxury goods are defined as those products or services that are not essential to livelihood but are highly desired within a culture or society. Luxury products include apparel, textile products, automobiles, home and office products, jewelry, and leisure products such as music, recreation and sporting goods. Luxury services include commercial services, gaming, lodging, restaurants, passenger transportation and transit services, recreational and entertainment facilities, consumer product distribution, retail, consumer goods rental, educational services, and personal care services. The securities in which the fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, rights and warrants, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that represent interests in, or related to, luxury goods companies, and depository receipts (American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs)). In addition, the fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in illiquid securities.
The fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in foreign companies, including companies in emerging markets. The fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization.
The fund will invest in securities of companies with economic ties to countries throughout the world, including emerging markets and the U.S. Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 40% of its assets in securities of companies that are economically tied to at least three countries other than the U.S. The fund may invest in companies which may be domiciled in one country but have economic ties to another country. In determining if a company is economically tied to a country, the fund will consider various factors, including the country in which the company’s principal operations are located; the country in which at least 50% of the company’s revenues or profits are derived from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed; the country in which the principal trading market is located; and the country in which the company is legally organized.
The fund may participate in private placements and initial public offerings (IPOs). The fund may also purchase call and put options, and the fund’s current intention is to purchase only exchange-traded options. The fund may purchase put options to hedge the fund’s portfolio against a possible loss, and the fund may purchase call options as a substitute to purchasing the underlying security. The fund’s use of options may also include participation in long-term equity anticipation securities (LEAPS). The fund will not purchase any option if, immediately thereafter, the aggregate market value of all outstanding options purchased by the fund would exceed 10% of the fund’s total assets. In an effort to enhance the fund’s risk-adjusted performance, the fund may enter into covered option writing transactions. The fund will not sell a covered option if, immediately thereafter, the aggregate value of the fund’s securities subject to outstanding covered options would exceed 50% of the value of the fund’s total assets.
The fund may also invest in fixed-income securities of any credit quality and maturity, and the weighted average maturity of the portfolio may vary substantially over time. Up to 10% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in fixed-income securities rated below investment grade (“junk bonds”). Investment grade debt securities are debt securities rated in one of the top four categories by a national rating organization or, if unrated, determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. Certain fixed-income securities held by the fund may be illiquid.
The Adviser uses a matrix of “top-down” macro models and “bottom-up” micro stock selection models to determine weighting in countries, sectors and individual securities. The Adviser believes government policies are a precursor to change, and as a result, it monitors and tracks the fiscal and monetary policies of the world’s largest countries both in terms of economic stature and population. The Adviser focuses on historical and socioeconomic cycles, and it applies both statistical and fundamental models, including “growth at a reasonable price” (GARP), to identify companies with superior growth and value metrics. The Adviser overlays these explicit knowledge models with the tacit knowledge obtained by domestic and global travel for first-hand observation of local and geopolitical conditions, as well as specific companies and projects.
The Adviser’s “bottom-up” stock selection approach is generally characterized as growth at a reasonable price, which focuses on three key drivers: revenue growth, earnings growth and return on equity. The Adviser searches for growth companies that have strong fundamentals and are also trading at reasonable valuations.
The Adviser uses a matrix of statistical models to monitor market volatility and money flows, and as a result, the fund may at times maintain higher than normal cash levels. For example, the Adviser may take a temporary defensive position when the securities trading markets or the economy are experiencing excessive volatility, a prolonged general decline, or other adverse conditions.
|Period
|USLUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|28.0%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|51.40%
|1 Yr
|29.1%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|5.08%
|3 Yr
|8.5%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|11.27%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|56.76%
|10 Yr
|8.2%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|18.42%
* Annualized
|Period
|USLUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|23.27%
|2021
|4.0%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|50.84%
|2020
|6.4%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|69.53%
|2019
|2.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|93.54%
|2018
|-4.7%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|91.14%
|USLUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|USLUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|44.4 M
|189 K
|222 B
|91.83%
|Number of Holdings
|53
|2
|3509
|61.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|25.7 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|90.82%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.30%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|27.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|USLUX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.18%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|54.84%
|Bonds
|1.69%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|0.66%
|Cash
|0.13%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|87.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|45.16%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|49.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|42.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|USLUX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|62.57%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|0.08%
|Financial Services
|16.88%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|9.84%
|Basic Materials
|7.80%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|2.21%
|Consumer Defense
|7.70%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|9.51%
|Technology
|5.05%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|98.85%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|59.34%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|80.33%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|95.90%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|99.34%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|73.03%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|98.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|USLUX % Rank
|Non US
|51.77%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|0.16%
|US
|46.41%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|99.75%
|USLUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.99%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|6.18%
|Management Fee
|1.13%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|99.01%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|40.19%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|USLUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|USLUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|USLUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|177.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|97.31%
|USLUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|USLUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.81%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|49.92%
|USLUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|USLUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|USLUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.60%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|70.18%
|USLUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.394
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2010
|$0.209
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1994
27.43
27.4%
Mr. Holmes is Chief Executive Officer since 1989 and Chief Investment Officer since 1999 at U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Mr. Holmes had investment banking experience in the international capital markets and the gold mining industry. He was formerly President and Chairman of the Toronto Society of the Investment Dealers Association and a member of the Toronto Stock Exchange's Listing Committee as well as a member seat holder of the stock exchanges in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Alberta.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 12, 2015
6.55
6.6%
Ralph P. Aldis, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager for U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Aldis has served as senior research analyst of the U.S. Global Investors, Inc. since 2001. Previously he was with United Services Advisors as director of research and analysis since April 1989. Before that, he spent three years in the research department at Neil A. Eisner and Company, and he also worked as a research assistant at Southwest Energy Associates during the summer of 1986. He is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists and the San Antonio Society of Financial Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2020
2.08
2.1%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
