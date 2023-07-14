Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
4.4%
1 yr return
15.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.1%
Net Assets
$132 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.3%
Expense Ratio 1.82%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 56.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
The Adviser uses a matrix of “top-down” macro models and “bottom-up” micro stock selection models to determine weighting in countries, sectors and individual securities. The Adviser believes government policies are a precursor to change, and as a result, it monitors and tracks the fiscal and monetary policies of the world’s largest countries both in terms of economic stature and population. The Adviser focuses on historical and socioeconomic cycles, and it applies both statistical and fundamental models, including “growth at a reasonable price” (GARP), to identify companies with superior growth and value metrics. The Adviser overlays these explicit knowledge models with the tacit knowledge obtained by domestic and global travel for first-hand observation of local and geopolitical conditions, as well as specific companies and projects.
Under normal market conditions, the Gold and Precious Metals Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity and equity-related securities of companies principally involved in the mining, fabrication, processing, marketing or distribution of precious metals including gold, silver, platinum group, palladium, as well as diamonds. The fund may invest in these precious metals directly and/or in equity and equity-related securities, such as exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that represent interests in, or related to, these precious metals. The fund may invest in foreign or emerging market securities. The equity and equity-related securities in which the fund primarily invests include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, rights and warrants, options and depository receipts (American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs)). The fund also participates in private placements, initial public offerings (IPOs), and long-term equity anticipation securities (LEAPS).
The fund may invest in warrants to gain exposure to individual securities in the gold and precious metals industry over the long term. Warrants allow the fund to imitate a purchase or sale of a stock for a fraction of its price (premium) and hold that option for a long period of time before it expires. The fund may also receive warrants when it participates in a private placement. The issuer of the private placement may provide a warrant as an incentive for investing in the initial financing of the company.
The fund may also short positions in the fund’s portfolio that are considered by the Adviser to be overvalued in an effort to realize a valuation discrepancy. A short position generally involves the sale of a security that the fund has borrowed (but does not own) with the expectation that the price of the security will decrease in value, enabling the fund to repurchase the security later at the lower price.
The fund focuses on selecting companies with established producing mines that create a significant stream of cash flow. Senior mining companies that have proven reserves are more strongly influenced by the price of gold. The fund invests across senior mining companies, as well as junior and intermediate mining companies. Junior mining companies typically have small market capitalization and their growth generally comes from a major mining discovery. Therefore, the risk and opportunities are substantially greater than investing in a senior mining company with proven reserves. The volatility of these smaller mining companies is typically greater than that of senior producers.
The Adviser’s stock selection process for established mining companies looks to identify companies with robust growth profiles and strong cash flows. In making security selections for junior and intermediate mining investments, the Adviser looks for companies with proven management who have a strong track record in developing and producing mining companies and whose potential mining assets and financial structure have upside leverage to rising commodity prices.
Although the fund has greater latitude to invest its assets in different precious metals, such as platinum, palladium and silver, it currently has significant investments in the gold sector. Gold companies include mining companies that exploit gold deposits that are supported by co-products and by-products such as copper, silver, lead and zinc, and also diversified mining companies which produce a meaningful amount of gold.
The fund is non-diversified and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer in comparison to a diversified fund.
The fund also may purchase call and put options, and enter into covered option writing transactions. In addition, the fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in illiquid securities.
The Adviser uses a matrix of statistical models to monitor market volatility and money flows, and as a result, the fund may at times maintain higher than normal cash levels. For example, the Adviser may take a temporary defensive position when the securities trading markets or the economy are experiencing excessive volatility, a prolonged general decline, or other adverse conditions.
|Period
|USERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.4%
|-4.6%
|16.1%
|89.71%
|1 Yr
|15.8%
|0.0%
|33.3%
|89.71%
|3 Yr
|-6.8%*
|-28.1%
|34.5%
|45.59%
|5 Yr
|6.1%*
|-15.5%
|10.8%
|45.16%
|10 Yr
|4.0%*
|-12.4%
|6.4%
|15.52%
* Annualized
|Period
|USERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.4%
|-32.9%
|2.5%
|80.88%
|2021
|-6.6%
|-30.0%
|34.1%
|72.06%
|2020
|10.1%
|3.4%
|18.1%
|22.06%
|2019
|10.9%
|0.2%
|11.9%
|9.38%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-12.8%
|-1.5%
|60.66%
|USERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|USERX % Rank
|Net Assets
|132 M
|13.4 M
|12.7 B
|83.82%
|Number of Holdings
|76
|21
|309
|20.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|67.5 M
|6.31 M
|8.13 B
|82.61%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.29%
|36.4%
|80.8%
|78.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|USERX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.02%
|50.78%
|100.00%
|78.26%
|Bonds
|2.84%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|1.45%
|Other
|0.07%
|-2.11%
|49.22%
|33.33%
|Cash
|0.07%
|0.00%
|7.35%
|89.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.33%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|USERX % Rank
|Basic Materials
|93.10%
|93.10%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Energy
|2.88%
|0.00%
|2.88%
|1.45%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.75%
|0.00%
|2.75%
|1.45%
|Industrials
|1.08%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|4.35%
|Technology
|0.19%
|0.00%
|0.19%
|1.45%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|36.23%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.33%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.33%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.14%
|36.23%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.33%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|USERX % Rank
|Non US
|90.30%
|47.39%
|95.10%
|13.04%
|US
|6.72%
|3.39%
|26.20%
|88.41%
|USERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.82%
|0.33%
|3.83%
|13.04%
|Management Fee
|1.13%
|0.35%
|1.18%
|98.53%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|32.43%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.10%
|0.25%
|10.53%
|USERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|USERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|100.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|USERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|56.00%
|1.00%
|114.00%
|80.30%
|USERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|USERX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.10%
|63.77%
|USERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|USERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|USERX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.07%
|-18.00%
|5.11%
|80.88%
|USERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.251
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.365
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2012
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2009
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2005
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2004
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2003
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1997
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 1997
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1996
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 1996
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 1995
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1995
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 1994
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1994
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1993
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1993
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1992
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1992
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1991
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 1991
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1990
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 1990
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 1989
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 1989
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 1988
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 1988
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1987
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 1987
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 1986
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 04, 1999
23.01
23.0%
Mr. Holmes is Chief Executive Officer since 1989 and Chief Investment Officer since 1999 at U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Mr. Holmes had investment banking experience in the international capital markets and the gold mining industry. He was formerly President and Chairman of the Toronto Society of the Investment Dealers Association and a member of the Toronto Stock Exchange's Listing Committee as well as a member seat holder of the stock exchanges in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Alberta.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2001
20.43
20.4%
Ralph P. Aldis, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager for U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Aldis has served as senior research analyst of the U.S. Global Investors, Inc. since 2001. Previously he was with United Services Advisors as director of research and analysis since April 1989. Before that, he spent three years in the research department at Neil A. Eisner and Company, and he also worked as a research assistant at Southwest Energy Associates during the summer of 1986. He is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists and the San Antonio Society of Financial Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2020
2.08
2.1%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|1.25
|34.34
|11.37
|6.25
