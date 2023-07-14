Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

U.S. Global Investors China Region Fund

mutual fund
USCOX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$5.51 +0.01 +0.18%
primary theme
China Region Equity
share class
Inv (USCOX) Primary
USCOX (Mutual Fund)

U.S. Global Investors China Region Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$5.51 +0.01 +0.18%
primary theme
China Region Equity
share class
Inv (USCOX) Primary
USCOX (Mutual Fund)

U.S. Global Investors China Region Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$5.51 +0.01 +0.18%
primary theme
China Region Equity
share class
Inv (USCOX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

U.S. Global Investors China Region Fund

USCOX | Fund

$5.51

$7.79 M

3.88%

$0.21

3.14%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.4%

1 yr return

-0.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-15.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-12.0%

Net Assets

$7.79 M

Holdings in Top 10

52.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 278.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

U.S. Global Investors China Region Fund

USCOX | Fund

$5.51

$7.79 M

3.88%

$0.21

3.14%

USCOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -15.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -12.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    U.S. Global Investors China Region Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    U.S. Global Investors
  • Inception Date
    Feb 10, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Frank Holmes

Fund Description

The Adviser uses a matrix of “top-down” macro models and “bottom-up” micro stock selection models to determine weighting in countries, sectors and individual securities. The Adviser believes government policies are a precursor to change, and as a result, it monitors and tracks the fiscal and monetary policies of the world’s largest countries both in terms of economic stature and population. The Adviser focuses on historical and socioeconomic cycles, and it applies both statistical and fundamental models, including “growth at a reasonable price” (GARP), to identify companies with superior growth and value metrics. The Adviser overlays these explicit knowledge models with the tacit knowledge obtained by domestic and global travel for first-hand observation of local and geopolitical conditions, as well as specific companies and projects.

The Adviser’s “bottom-up” stock selection approach is generally characterized as growth at a reasonable price, which focuses on three key drivers: revenue growth, cash flow and return on equity. The Adviser searches for growth companies that have strong fundamentals and are also trading at reasonable valuations. The fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization.

Under normal market conditions, the China Region Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity and equity-related securities of companies located in the China region. The equity and equity-related securities in which the fund primarily invests include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, rights and warrants, options, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that represent interests in, or related to, companies located in the China region, and depository receipts (American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs)).

The China region is defined as any country that either shares a border with China or is located in the South China Sea or the East China Sea and includes: the People’s Republic of China (PRC or China), Bangladesh, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Thailand and Vietnam.

The fund will consider investments in the China region to be the following:

1. securities of issuers organized under the laws of the countries within the China region;
2. securities of issuers that have at least 50% of their assets in one or more China region countries;
3. securities of issuers that derive at least 50% of their gross revenues or profits from providing goods or services to or from one or more China region countries at the time of the fund’s investment; or
4. securities of issuers that are primarily traded on the China, Taiwan or Hong Kong exchanges.

The China Region Fund will invest in both established and emerging companies registered and operating in China and the China region. These will include wholly Chinese-owned enterprises, wholly foreign-owned enterprises and Sino-foreign joint ventures. While portfolio holdings may be geographically dispersed, the fund anticipates that the trading activities of the fund in People’s Republic of China (PRC) securities will be focused in the authorized China securities market; in particular, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Trading activities of the fund in securities other than PRC securities may take place on China region exchanges such as the Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia stock exchanges, among others.

The fund is non-diversified and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer in comparison to a diversified fund.

The fund may participate in private placements and initial public offerings (IPOs). The fund also may purchase call and put options, and enter into covered option writing transactions. The fund’s use of options may also include participation in long-term equity anticipation securities (LEAPS). In addition, the fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in illiquid securities.

The Adviser uses a matrix of statistical models to monitor market volatility and money flows, and as a result, the fund may at times maintain higher than normal cash levels. For example, the Adviser may take a temporary defensive position when the securities trading markets or the economy are experiencing excessive volatility, a prolonged general decline, or other adverse conditions.

Read More

USCOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USCOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.4% -22.0% 21.1% 2.50%
1 Yr -0.9% -29.7% 41.4% 10.00%
3 Yr -15.7%* -27.8% 23.8% 76.85%
5 Yr -12.0%* -21.1% 17.9% 89.01%
10 Yr -3.0%* -13.4% 12.6% 83.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USCOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.3% -40.5% 25.8% 69.03%
2021 -17.1% -28.6% 19.4% 94.50%
2020 3.1% -6.6% 33.6% 87.37%
2019 4.8% -0.5% 11.1% 69.89%
2018 -8.1% -13.1% -0.3% 89.87%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USCOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.4% -32.2% 31.3% 1.68%
1 Yr -0.9% -55.0% 60.3% 7.56%
3 Yr -15.7%* -24.7% 27.8% 80.95%
5 Yr -12.0%* -17.5% 13.7% 87.01%
10 Yr -3.0%* -13.4% 11.6% 87.93%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USCOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.3% -40.5% 25.8% 69.03%
2021 -17.1% -28.6% 19.4% 94.50%
2020 3.1% -6.6% 33.6% 87.37%
2019 4.8% -0.5% 11.1% 69.89%
2018 -8.1% -13.1% -0.3% 92.41%

NAV & Total Return History

USCOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

USCOX Category Low Category High USCOX % Rank
Net Assets 7.79 M 1.4 M 7.9 B 76.67%
Number of Holdings 39 21 961 85.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.72 M 706 K 4.22 B 82.91%
Weighting of Top 10 52.43% 6.6% 81.8% 38.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Yihai International Holdings Ltd Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S 10.88%
  2. Yihai International Holdings Ltd Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S 10.88%
  3. Yihai International Holdings Ltd Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S 10.88%
  4. Yihai International Holdings Ltd Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S 10.88%
  5. Yihai International Holdings Ltd Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S 10.88%
  6. Yihai International Holdings Ltd Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S 10.88%
  7. Yihai International Holdings Ltd Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S 10.88%
  8. Yihai International Holdings Ltd Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S 10.88%
  9. Yihai International Holdings Ltd Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S 10.88%
  10. Yihai International Holdings Ltd Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S 10.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High USCOX % Rank
Stocks 		96.03% 0.00% 102.18% 74.58%
Bonds 		3.62% 0.00% 69.90% 1.69%
Cash 		0.35% -2.18% 11.89% 70.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 74.36%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 47.32% 80.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 78.45%

USCOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

USCOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.14% 0.09% 20.92% 10.53%
Management Fee 1.09% 0.09% 1.50% 92.50%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 68.18%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.25% 12.00%

Sales Fees

USCOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

USCOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

USCOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 278.00% 4.00% 278.00% 100.00%

USCOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

USCOX Category Low Category High USCOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.88% 0.00% 23.85% 91.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

USCOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

USCOX Category Low Category High USCOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.26% -1.76% 4.74% 71.55%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

USCOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

USCOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Frank Holmes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 10, 1994

28.32

28.3%

Mr. Holmes is Chief Executive Officer since 1989 and Chief Investment Officer since 1999 at U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Mr. Holmes had investment banking experience in the international capital markets and the gold mining industry. He was formerly President and Chairman of the Toronto Society of the Investment Dealers Association and a member of the Toronto Stock Exchange's Listing Committee as well as a member seat holder of the stock exchanges in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Alberta.

Ralph Aldis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Ralph P. Aldis, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager for U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Aldis has served as senior research analyst of the U.S. Global Investors, Inc. since 2001. Previously he was with United Services Advisors as director of research and analysis since April 1989. Before that, he spent three years in the research department at Neil A. Eisner and Company, and he also worked as a research assistant at Southwest Energy Associates during the summer of 1986. He is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists and the San Antonio Society of Financial Analysts.

Joanna Sawicka

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.32 3.87 2.53

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×