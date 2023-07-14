The Adviser uses a matrix of “top-down” macro models and “bottom-up” micro stock selection models to determine weighting in countries, sectors and individual securities. The Adviser believes government policies are a precursor to change, and as a result, it monitors and tracks the fiscal and monetary policies of the world’s largest countries both in terms of economic stature and population. The Adviser focuses on historical and socioeconomic cycles, and it applies both statistical and fundamental models, including “growth at a reasonable price” (GARP), to identify companies with superior growth and value metrics. The Adviser overlays these explicit knowledge models with the tacit knowledge obtained by domestic and global travel for first-hand observation of local and geopolitical conditions, as well as specific companies and projects.

The Adviser’s “bottom-up” stock selection approach is generally characterized as growth at a reasonable price, which focuses on three key drivers: revenue growth, cash flow and return on equity. The Adviser searches for growth companies that have strong fundamentals and are also trading at reasonable valuations. The fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization.

Under normal market conditions, the China Region Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity and equity-related securities of companies located in the China region. The equity and equity-related securities in which the fund primarily invests include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, rights and warrants, options, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that represent interests in, or related to, companies located in the China region, and depository receipts (American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs)).

The China region is defined as any country that either shares a border with China or is located in the South China Sea or the East China Sea and includes: the People’s Republic of China (PRC or China), Bangladesh, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Thailand and Vietnam.

The fund will consider investments in the China region to be the following:

1. securities of issuers organized under the laws of the countries within the China region;

2. securities of issuers that have at least 50% of their assets in one or more China region countries;

3. securities of issuers that derive at least 50% of their gross revenues or profits from providing goods or services to or from one or more China region countries at the time of the fund’s investment; or

4. securities of issuers that are primarily traded on the China, Taiwan or Hong Kong exchanges.

The China Region Fund will invest in both established and emerging companies registered and operating in China and the China region. These will include wholly Chinese-owned enterprises, wholly foreign-owned enterprises and Sino-foreign joint ventures. While portfolio holdings may be geographically dispersed, the fund anticipates that the trading activities of the fund in People’s Republic of China (PRC) securities will be focused in the authorized China securities market; in particular, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Trading activities of the fund in securities other than PRC securities may take place on China region exchanges such as the Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia stock exchanges, among others.

The fund is non-diversified and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer in comparison to a diversified fund.

The fund may participate in private placements and initial public offerings (IPOs). The fund also may purchase call and put options, and enter into covered option writing transactions. The fund’s use of options may also include participation in long-term equity anticipation securities (LEAPS). In addition, the fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in illiquid securities.

The Adviser uses a matrix of statistical models to monitor market volatility and money flows, and as a result, the fund may at times maintain higher than normal cash levels. For example, the Adviser may take a temporary defensive position when the securities trading markets or the economy are experiencing excessive volatility, a prolonged general decline, or other adverse conditions.