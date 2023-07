The Fund invests its assets in high-quality, U.S. dollar-denominated, short-term debt securities of domestic and foreign issuers that have been determined to present minimal credit risk and comply with strict Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) guidelines applicable to money market funds. The Fund restricts its investments to instruments that meet certain maturity and quality requirements under the federal securities laws applicable to money market funds. Generally, such investments will be limited to a security with a remaining maturity of 397 calendar days or less that is determined to present minimal credit risk; issued by a money market fund; or issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or any agency or instrumentality thereof. Under applicable federal securities laws, money market funds that qualify as “retail” (retail money market funds) or “government” (government money market funds) are permitted to utilize amortized cost to value their portfolio securities and to transact at a stable $1 NAV per share. The Fund operates as a retail money market fund in compliance with the requirements of Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; and as a retail money market fund, shares of the Fund are available for sale only to accounts that are beneficially owned by natural persons.