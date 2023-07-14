The Fund invests primarily in investment-grade securities, the interest from which is excludable from gross income for federal income tax purposes (referred to herein as “tax-exempt securities”). During normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will consist of tax-exempt securities. The Fund’s dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity is 10 years or more.

In addition, during normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s annual net investment income dividends will be tax-exempt and excludable from the calculation of the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”) for individual taxpayers. This policy may be changed only by a shareholder vote.